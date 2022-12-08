ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

DOJ asks judge to hold Trump team in contempt of court in documents probe: report

By Reuters
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Justice Department has asked a federal judge to hold former Donald Trump’s office in contempt of court for failing to fully comply with a subpoena to return all classified documents in the former president’s possession, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell has not yet held a hearing or ruled on the request, the newspaper reported.

One of the key areas of disagreement centers on the Trump legal team’s repeated refusal to designate a custodian of records to sign a document attesting that all classified materials have been returned to the federal government, the report added.

The filing for the request was sealed, according to the newspaper. The Justice Department declined to comment on the Washington Post report.

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

The department is investigating whether Trump broke the law by retaining U.S. government records, some marked as top secret, after leaving office in January 2021.

t.a.h.
4d ago

Search everything. All his properties at once so he can't shuffle them around anymore.

