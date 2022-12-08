ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco Deputies Looking For Man Regarding An Incident With Juvenile

By Local - Liz Shultz
 4 days ago
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted for questioning regarding an incident with a juvenile.

Deputies say the man was last seen on video in the New Port Richey area on Nov. 21 at 2:34 a.m. and had picked up a juvenile.

The juvenile has since been recovered, deputies say.

In the news: Ninth-Grade Student Arrested At Gibbs High School In St. Petersburg With Gun

Investigators say the man may be driving a small white SUV and is wanted for questioning regarding his involvement with this juvenile.

If you know the identity of this subject, call the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or submit a tip online at PascoSheriff.com/tips . Refer to case number 22-0042406.

Comments / 3

Cool Smart
4d ago

This story doesn’t give too much detail to go on why was this juvenile out at 2:30 in the morning why did that man put the juvenile up where did the police find a juvenile was this juvenile reported missing there’s not much information to go on the story doesn’t make sense

