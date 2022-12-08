Pasco Deputies Looking For Man Regarding An Incident With Juvenile

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted for questioning regarding an incident with a juvenile.

Deputies say the man was last seen on video in the New Port Richey area on Nov. 21 at 2:34 a.m. and had picked up a juvenile.

The juvenile has since been recovered, deputies say.

Investigators say the man may be driving a small white SUV and is wanted for questioning regarding his involvement with this juvenile.

If you know the identity of this subject, call the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or submit a tip online at PascoSheriff.com/tips . Refer to case number 22-0042406.

