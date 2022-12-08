If you've ever experienced vertigo, you know it's not very fun. In fact, it can even be a little scary! That unexpected sensation of spinning — whether it's a feeling coming from inside your own body or a sense that the room you're in has suddenly turned topsy-turvy — is unfortunately a common experience for many folks. You may have felt vertigo while traveling on a boat. Some people experience it even while they're on land, and some go through the ordeal far more frequently than others. The Cleveland Clinic notes that vertigo is quite common in adults: About 40% of folks in the U.S. will feel this sensation at least once in their lifetimes.

29 DAYS AGO