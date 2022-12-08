ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Whitehall Township, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Back in business: Ranch House reopens with Lilli in name

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A long-time Spring Township restaurant that closed after nearly five decades in business is back up and running. The Ranch House, located on Penn Avenue, remained open for 49 years until its previous owners announced it was time to downsize and focus on their other location, Schell's in Muhlenberg Township.
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
sauconsource.com

Lower Saucon Sends ‘Possible Notice of Violation’ Letter to Hellertown

Hellertown Borough Council met Monday to vote on an extraordinary measure that could end a longstanding agreement to jointly operate its yard waste facility with Lower Saucon Township. However, if a letter the borough received from township officials Monday is any indication of things to come, no one may be operating it in the near future.
HELLERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bus crashes on Route 22 in Whitehall Township

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash involving a LANTA bus caused traffic delays in Whitehall Twp. on Monday afternoon. Lehigh County Communications confirms the crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Route 22 at the Macarthur Road ramp. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police report. The bus...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Snow, sleet, freezing rain? Narrowing the focus for Thursday into Friday

A bad storm is coming for Thursday and Friday, but how much precipitation and what form - snow, sleet or rain - depends on where you live, forecasts show. The Interstate 78 corridor in the Lehigh Valley into northwest New Jersey will be just out of the heaviest area of snow, according to current National Weather Service and EPAWA Weather Consulting forecasts.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sauconsource.com

Tobacco & Vape Shop Coming to Local Shopping Center

A business that sells tobacco products as well as vaping devices and supplies is expected to open in the busy Creekside Marketplace shopping center in Lower Saucon Township. When Tobacco House will welcome its first customers isn’t clear, however display cases have been installed inside the unit, which is located between China Moon and Dollar Tree. A sign taped to the front door also indicated that deliveries are now being received.
LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State police shine light on Lower Nazareth cold case homicide

L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Police are still looking for answers decades after the body of a New Jersey woman was found in a field in Northampton County. Monday marks 35 years since the body of Caralee LaLaine Pensyl was found in a cornfield off of Green Pond Road in Lower Nazareth Township, state police said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

“North Pole Express’’ returns to Lehigh Valley after 2 years

“North Pole Express’’ returns to Lehigh Valley after 2 years. Lehigh Valley International Airport hosts families from the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Greater Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, for the annual “North Pole Express” Charity Flight, courtesy of United/Air Wisconsin. The event was on hiatus for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.Get Photo.
NorthcentralPA.com

Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania

A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Wet snow possible Sunday near I-78, with more to the north

Following a sunny, seasonable late-autumn Saturday, the Lehigh Valley could see some snow showers Sunday morning, the National Weather Service says. At Lehigh Valley International Airport, the region’s official point for climate-data collection, a slight chance of snow showers arrives after 2 a.m. Sunday, with snow likely before 11 a.m. then changing over to rain, according to the weather service forecast. Rain is likely before 11 p.m. Sunday, followed by a chance for snow to mix in, then the work week starts out dry under mostly cloudy skies.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

