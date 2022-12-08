Read full article on original website
Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat
DALLAS (AP) — A massive storm blowing across the country spawned tornadoes that wrecked homes and injured a handful of people in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions.
Missing skier found dead at resort as snow blankets Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Search and rescue crews located the body of a skier who had gone missing at Solitude Mountain Resort a day earlier, as snow continued to blanket Utah and the state's ski resorts throughout the Wasatch Range. Salt Lake County law enforcement told KSL-TV that...
Idaho Power contractor killed in landslide on Oregon border
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide Saturday while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border, authorities said. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said deputies from Adams County in Idaho and Baker...
Kawānanakoa, 'last Hawaiian princess,' dies at 96
HONOLULU (AP) — Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. Her death was announced Monday morning outside...
Storm could dump several inches of snow on East Idaho's highlands
The winter storm that arrived in East Idaho on Sunday morning is forecast to continue dumping snow on the region's highlands until late Monday night. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho alerting the public about the difficult driving conditions caused by the storm, especially in the region's higher elevations. Most of East Idaho's lowlands including the Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls,...
Oregon hospitals face ‘dire’ situation involving large numbers of sick children and adults
For nearly three years, Oregon’s hospitals have faced surge after surge of patients sick with COVID-19. They filled hospital rooms, overflowed into hallways on gurneys and jammed emergency rooms, with hours-long waits. But the current crisis involving a disease called RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, that primarily affects children along with influenza, other diseases and COVID-19 is one of the worst the state has faced to date, hospital officials told a state legislative committee on Wednesday. ...
4 people stabbed at Washington state casino, man arrested
SEATTLE (AP) — A man at a poker table went on a sudden, unprovoked attack at a casino in Washington state Monday night, stabbing or slashing four people before being arrested after a high-speed car chase, authorities said. All four victims were expected to survive, according to the Clark...
Oregon loses 2nd elections director in as many years
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is losing its second elections director in as many years with the current one announcing her resignation, saying the job is extremely challenging and citing uncertain funding. Elections Director Deborah Scroggin told Secretary of State Shemia Fagan in her resignation letter Friday that “we...
Free ride: DC unveils bold plan to boost public transit
WASHINGTON (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic laid bare for the District of Columbia and other major cities that public transit was a lifeline for essential workers and that even modest fares could be a burden to them. So the nation’s capital is introducing a groundbreaking plan: It will begin offering free bus fares to residents next summer.
DeSantis seeks grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines
MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he plans to petition the state's Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate...
'Into the 21st century': Idaho's historical markers are getting an update
Throughout Idaho’s highways and byways, brown wooden signs call out to passersby, looking to tell stories of the past to those who will listen. The Idaho Highway Historical Marker Program is a distinctly recognizable joint project by the Idaho Historical Society and the Idaho Transportation Department. A few years ago a series of events occurred that changed the program forever. Tricia Canaday, deputy of the State Historic Preservation Office at...
Peterson, DeLynn
DeLynn Peterson Peterson DeLynn "Pete" Peterson was born June 10, 1925 and passed away December 4, 2022. He lived in Riverside, Idaho with a large family. DeLynn went to Moreland High School and married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Wray. They had two children both dying in infancy of cystic fibrosis. After moving to Pocatello, he went to work for Rolands Dairy for 35 years. They divorced and later he met and married Arline Elieson. DeLynn was active in the LDS church where he had many callings. His favorite was Stake Clerk. After retirement he traveled with Travelin' Sams Pokey Good Sams Club traveling many places in the US and Canada. He decided to spend winters in Arizona. DeLynn is survived by his wife, Arline and her children, Bob (Gail) Elieson, Loveland, Colorado; Linda Tigert, Pocatello, Idaho; John (Martina) Elieson, Port St. Lucie, Florida. Together they had 5 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 5-7 pm at Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Services will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 11 am at the LDS church, 550 W. Cedar St. Pocatello, with a viewing for one hour prior. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 2864 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pocatello/Chubbuck SD25 Education Foundation https://www.pocatellochubbucksd25.id.schools.bz/ed-foundation/home Contact info: Education Foundation-3115 Pole Line Road, Pocatello, ID 83201-(208) 235-3257 Condolences may be made at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com.
Bald eagle found shot in Wisconsin dies during surgery
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A bald eagle shot in Wisconsin has died during surgery to treat its injuries, the Wisconsin Humane Society said Tuesday. Authorities were seeking tips on who may have shot the adult male bird that was found injured Dec. 7 on private property about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee. The eagle survived its initial surgery on Thursday, but went into cardiac arrest on Monday night during what the Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Milwaukee called “a complex and specialized surgery to stabilize his fracture and further treat his injuries.”
A decade after Sandy Hook, grief remains but hope grows
NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — They would have been 16 or 17 this year. High school juniors. The children killed at the Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012 should have spent this year thinking about college, taking their SATs and getting their driver’s licenses. Maybe attending their first prom.
