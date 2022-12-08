ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

What Happened to Beverly D’Angelo? Where the ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ Star Is Now

By Samantha Agate
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KgDGl_0jcHOJ1000
Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Golden Globe nominee Beverly D’Angelo became a familiar face around Christmastime thanks to her role as Ellen Griswold in 1989’s National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. She appeared in multiple films throughout the franchise before undergoing a huge change in her personal life in 2001. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to the holiday film maven.

What Happened to Beverly D’Angelo?

The Ohio native, born in 1951, made her acting debut in the 1976 television series Captains and the Kings. Even before sharing the screen with Chevy Chase in several films, Beverly earned critical acclaim for her portrayal of Patsy Cline in 1980’s Coal Miner’s Daughter. The multitalented performer first made her mark as the Griswold family matriarch in the 1983 comedy National Lampoon’s Vacation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ORYam_0jcHOJ1000
Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Though she lit up the screen playing Ellen, Beverly didn’t initially think it was a role meant for her. “I was so sure that I wasn’t the right person,” she told People in December 2022, adding, “I really didn’t know what my direction was going to be.”

Still, she decided to go for it with some encouragement from her agent and her husband at the time, Don Lorenzo Salviati. The former couple were married from 1981 to 1995. She explained in an interview with People that they had a mutual understanding that they were allowed to have other partners during their marriage. When Beverly met Al Pacino and grew feelings for him, she made the revelation to her then-husband over the phone.

“I said, ‘I’m in love.’ He goes, ‘Oh, Beverly, who is it this time?’ And I said, ‘Well, it’s an actor.’ He went, ‘An actor? No, no, not an actor.’ And I said, ‘I really love him and we’re talking about having kids and he thinks it’s crazy that I’m married and now I’m thinking it is too,” she explained.

Once the Emmy nominee told Lorenzo that Al was the man she wanted to be with, they had an amicable divorce. Beverly began dating The Godfather actor in 1997.

How Many Children Does Beverly D’Angelo Have?

Starting a family was on Beverly and Al’s minds from the very start of their relationship and was often a topic of conversation.

“I had a fantasy that when you have kids, you do it in a family setting,” Beverly revealed in a July 2017 interview with Closer. “After we’d known each other for three months, [Al] looked me in the eyes and said, ‘I want you to be the mother of my children.’ That’s all I had to hear.”

The couple got their wish when they found out the Law & Order alum was pregnant with twins. She gave birth to kids Anton and Olivia with Al in 2001.

“I got pregnant at 48, delivered six weeks after I was 49 and by 51, I was looking at a landscape as a single parent,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jLvfq_0jcHOJ1000
Broadimage/Shutterstock

While the Hollywood duo decided to end their relationship in 2003, they’ve both put their differences aside for the sake of their kids.

“The key thing is creating a new history and moving on from whatever dissolved that relationship to the new one of coparenting,” the Hair actress admitted.

Where Is Beverly D’Angelo Now?

After becoming a mom, Beverly returned to work, starring as Barbara Miller in Entourage for 25 episodes from 2005 to 2011. She has also appeared in other popular television series like Mom, Cougar Town and Insatiable. In 2022, Beverly returned to her roots, starring as Gertrude Lightstone in Violent Night, a Christmas action-comedy film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ibBgt_0jcHOJ1000
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

While Violent Night’s storyline is drastically different from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, she assured fans that the underlying messages of the films are the same.

“The fans of Christmas Vacation — and really all of those Vacation movies — are so loyal,” she told Entertainment Weekly in December 2022. “There’s something about the way that the Griswolds have seeped into our national culture, and I’d love the Lightstones to be in there too. Here’s the thing about Christmas Vacation and Violent Night. [I] don’t want to give spoilers, but the bottom line is, love conquers all.”

Comments / 1

Related
People

Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband Gladly Divorced Her So She Could Be with Al Pacino: 'He's Fantastic'

The Violent Night actress tells PEOPLE she fell in love with Al Pacino when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Saviati, who encouraged her to be with the Oscar-winning actor Beverly D'Angelo is getting real about some of her past romances. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the National Lampoon's Vacation actress, 71, recalls how she fell in love with Al Pacino, 82, in the 1990s when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. She and Salviati eloped shortly after meeting at a party in...
Outsider.com

LOOK: Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo Pose for Perfect Griswold Family Reunion

Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo are hamming it up for the cameras just in time for a Griswold family reunion. The stars of the Vacation movies were together at the Steel City Comic Con in Pittsburgh. Chase, of course, played Clark Griswold opposite D’Angelo’s Ellen Griswold in a series of Vacation movies. The one that gets a lot of play at this time of year is National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. D’Angelo headed over to Instagram on Saturday to share this photo of the two stars together.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Parade

Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone? Who Plays Caroline Warner?

Fiinally! Yellowstone season 5 is here! It seems like just yesterday when we were tuning in to find out who perpetrated the attack on the Duttons. And one question that seems to have been on viewers' minds all season is, "Is that Sally Struthers as the head of Market Equities?"
DoYouRemember?

After 5 Marriages Later Lorenzo Lamas From ‘Falcon Crest’ Is 64 And Still Hasn’t Found The One

From 1981 to 1990, CBS aired Falcon Crest, chronicling the rivalries between the joint Gioberti and Channing families, enough to give the Carringtons of Dynasty a run for their money. Most suave of them all was Lance Cumson, played by Lorenzo Lamas throughout the show’s whole runtime. But that is actually a very small piece of the puzzle defining Lamas’s career. There’s a lot to catch up on.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Ree Drummond and Her Husband Ladd Reach a Very Sad Milestone

It happens to every couple with kids, but Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd seem to be taking it in stride — literally. On Instagram, the reality television star and famous blogger offered a photo with her husband, taking a brisk walk on a clear Oklahoma afternoon. It's their new thing, because they needed to find a new thing. Caring for children won't be their 'thing' much longer.
KANSAS STATE
DoYouRemember?

Why Barbara Eden Was “Very Careful” Around Lucille Ball And “Playboy” Desi Arnaz

Today, Barbara Eden is as immortal as her famous I Dream of Jeannie character. But before the ’60s sitcom left the bottle, Eden, today 91, had to establish herself in the industry like every newcomer. She faced some memorable obstacles too, and it was memorable enough Eden was cautious even when she worked with the famous Lucille Ball – and especially when she worked with Desi Arnaz.
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Reveals the Truth Behind Rumors About Her

I think that we can all agree that Dolly Parton is a national treasure. Her country music career, acting, philanthropy, style, and great sense of humor have made her an icon in more than just the country world. Today, when you say “Dolly” everyone knows who you’re talking about, whether they’re a fan of the genre or not. One doesn’t reach that kind of fame without being the center of a few juicy rumors.
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

65K+
Followers
2K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy