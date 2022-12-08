ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Darryl Perry
4d ago

Oh so she is a back shooter huh. They need to pull every single one of her cases that involved shooting to see if any of them were shooting in the back when she was on the force.

Tom#1
4d ago

This sounds like premeditated murder to me. Don't let them off or plea bargain this down this stuff has got to stop!

Just a Good Man
4d ago

Sounds Geigerish…so female officer’s are fearing for their lives after a breakup. Let’s make it mandatory for law enforcement personnel during and after a domestic breakup to make sure they’re mentally healthy.

CBS DFW

Fort Worth police officer won't go to trial on domestic violence charge

FORT WORTH, TEXAS (CBSDFW.com) - Fort Worth police officer charged with domestic violence will not face trial according to a Tarrant County grand jury. "The grand jury did absolutely the right thing," said Fort Worth defense attorney Robert Huseman.  "We are grateful that they considered all of the facts and circumstances – including facts not made public – and correctly applied the law."Officer Nikolas Honea was charged in August 2022 by Azle Police after officers investigated to a domestic disturbance that occurred at his home in November 2021. Honea is a 17-year veteran of the Fort Worth Police Department and had been put on administrative leave after he was charged.Huseman said the allegation disrupted the officer's life and livelihood and damaged his reputation."He's looking forward to closing this chapter and moving forward," Huseman said.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Former Dallas Police Officer Arrested for Murder

A former Dallas police officer was taken into custody for allegedly murdering a man over a dispute over a necklace, according to police. 43-year-old Cathryn Lafitte was charged with murder after she allegedly killed her neighbor, JaMarlon Clardy, 46, over a dispute regarding a necklace. Fort Worth police responded to...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

4 arrested in connection to Dallas deadly shooting

DALLAS - Four young people are under arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in Dallas on Friday. Officers were called to the 9300 block of Beck Avenue at around 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 9. Police on scene found a 17-year-old male who had been shot once in the leg.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

DPD Still Searching for Murder Suspect

Dallas police are continuing to look for a third suspect still at large in the shooting death of a 14-year-old. Gregory Ellison, 19, allegedly participated in the murder, and the Dallas Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding him. Two people were arrested Thursday and charged with...
fox4news.com

FBI offering $10K reward to help catch Denton bank robber

DENTON, Texas - FBI Dallas is asking the public for help finding someone who robbed a bank in Denton last month. The FBI released the photos of a person who held up the Wells Fargo on West University Drive on Nov. 10. The male suspect parked a red Dodge Challenger...
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Burglary suspect killed on I-20 while fleeing police

DUNCANVILLE, Texas - A suspected burglar was killed on Interstate 20 in Duncanville while trying to get away from police. The Duncanville Police Department said it happened just before 5 a.m. Monday. Someone called 911 to report a break-in at a business on Camp Wisdom Road. The caller said security...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Mail Theft Suspects Arrested

Lake Worth Police have arrested two men allegedly caught in the act of mail theft according to Lake Worth Chief of Police J.T. Manoushagian’s Twitter account. The two men are believed to be connected to large-scale thefts of mail across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, according to police. “We would...
LAKE WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

FBI searching for Denton bank robber

The FBI Dallas Division is seeking the public’s help in finding a man who robbed a bank in Denton last month. On Nov. 10, the suspect parked a red Dodge Challenger in front of the Wells Fargo Bank at 601 West University Drive, walked inside and waited in the teller line while wearing all black clothing, gloves, a hood pulled over his head and goggles or a paintball-style mask over his face, according to a news release put out Monday by FBI Dallas. He had a black semi-automatic handgun.
DENTON, TX
WFAA

Police arrest woman accused of stealing mail, checks from Texas churches

FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A woman has been arrested by police for allegedly stealing mail from local churches, according to the Flower Mound Police Department (FMPD). FMPD said 30-year-old Graciela Carolina Munoz-Perez, of Houston, was arrested in relation to several reported instances of mail theft from Nov. 2 to Nov. 10. Police said Munoz-Perez was identified as the suspect and found in Flower Mound at a local church on Nov. 17.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
