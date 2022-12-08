Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Steph Curry's Son, Canon, Hits Adorable ‘Night Night' Celebration After Win
Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry...
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
NBC Bay Area
Steph and Ayesha Curry Sell Atherton Home for $31M
Warriors star Steph Curry and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry have sold their Atherton mansion, just 3 years after moving in. It went for $31 million. That's about what they paid for the four-bedroom estate. The buyer is described in real estate circles as a Singapore billionaire. The Curry family still lives...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA predictions and picks: Bets to target for Jazz vs. Pelicans, Rockets vs. Suns
For the second straight night, we posted a 2-1 record against the spread with our NBA picks, thanks to a blowout win by the Trail Blazers and a valiant cover by the underdog Thunder. Alas, the Spurs foiled us for the second time with a surprise win over the Cavaliers, who are starting to look worrisome after dropping five of their last 10 games. Regardless, we’re riding high heading into Tuesday’s five-game slate. And while not all five games are worth betting, we’ve zeroed in on a couple of sides worth backing. Here’s what we’re targeting at BetMGM: Check out more of the...
Grunge
