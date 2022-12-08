Read full article on original website
WOWT
Monday Dec. 12 COVID-19 update: 6 deaths reported in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department no longer publishes its COVID-19 dashboard. Instead, the...
WOWT
Three Rivers Public Health reports high levels of COVID-19 in Fremont wastewater
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Three Rivers Public Health Department said COVID-19 levels in Fremont’s wastewater measured between 80-100%. Health officials say the measurement could indicate a high level of COVID-19 transmission in the community. In nearby Douglas County, health officials reported last week that reports of new COVID-19...
KETV.com
Attorney General will prosecute 'unlicensed midwife' for home birth after baby dies
OMAHA, Neb. — A South Dakota woman is charged after an Omaha infant's death during a home birth. KETV NewsWatch 7 first reported this story in March, when Douglas County deputies were called to a west Omaha home for a newborn that wasn't breathing. Now, the Nebraska Attorney General...
klkntv.com
Missing Douglas County man found dead near Ashland
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A missing Douglas County man was found dead Saturday near Ashland, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. The body of 46-year-old Mark Clardy was found southeast of the Interstate 80 rest area, which is near Mahoney State Park. Clardy was reported missing last Tuesday,...
3 News Now
ONE YEAR AGO: The December 15, 2021 Tornado Outbreak
Throughout the years, Omaha has experienced about every type of weather you can imagine from tornadoes to blizzards. However, no single weather event can compare to the December 15, 2021 significant weather event. It had everything from a major tornado outbreak, the largest in terms of numbers in Omaha's history; to very high winds causing large amounts of damage; to record high temperatures; to even dust, wildfires, and snow. This blog post will look back at this historic event in many ways.
WOWT
Schools in Omaha challenged by ‘tripledemic’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Schools just can’t catch a break. After dealing with COVID and the teacher shortage for the past couple of years, now educators are faced with a “tripledemic:” COVID-19, the flu, and RSV. Add a national teacher shortage to the mix, and keeping classrooms...
nebraskaexaminer.com
Researcher says data on contaminants linked to chicken barn litter was misinterpreted
LINCOLN — The researcher whose report on contamination of eastern Nebraska streams associated with litter removed from huge chicken barns that supply poultry to Costco says his findings were misinterpreted by supporters of the barns. Matt Sutton, a Des Moines-based geologist, said three years of research provided an indication...
News Channel Nebraska
Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska
AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Several southeast Nebraska counties included in USDA Upland Wildlife Habitat project
BEATRICE - More acreage and better habitat are on the way for several upland wildlife species in southeast Nebraska. Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency Executive Director John Berge is announcing the opening of applications for a special Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) initiative designed to increase habitat for upland wildlife. 69...
klkntv.com
Blinding blizzard conditions, multiple crashes close part of I-80 in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The wintry storm blinding western Nebraska Tuesday morning is causing all kinds of problems for drivers. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reports I-80 near Brule is closed along with multiple roadways across the Panhandle due to crashes & conditions. Officials expect to announce additional closures...
thebestmix1055.com
Woman transported to Methodist Fremont Health after accident
Fremont police investigated a single-vehicle injury rollover accident at 10:45 Sunday morning on Military Avenue near North Broad Street. The investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling west on Military and left its traffic lane. The vehicle then struck a curb and traffic sign before striking a tree causing it to flip on its top where it came to rest.
klkntv.com
Employee at Hickman day care sprayed child in face with soap, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An employee at a Hickman day care was arrested after spraying a child in the face with soap several times, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. On Saturday, deputies were sent to The Tree House, a child care center in Hickman. When deputies arrived,...
KETV.com
Shortage of antibiotics leading to host of problems for patients, pharmacies
OMAHA, Neb. — COVID-19, influenza and RSV are putting a strain on pharmacies and hospitals. The viruses have lead to a shortage of amoxicillin and oseltamivir — the drug used in Tamiflu to treat and prevent influenza. David Kohll with Kohll's Pharmacy explained to KETV that this year's...
KETV.com
Missing Omaha man found early Tuesday, police say
OMAHA, Neb. — Update. A man reported missing out of Omaha has been found safe, according to a tweet from the Omaha Police Department. Mark Rousseau, 82, was reported missing Monday. The Omaha Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing endangered man. Mark Rousseau, 82, was...
KETV.com
Douglas County Sheriff's Office find missing man dead in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Neb. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the missing man they've been looking for was found dead in Cass County. Authorities initially reported Mark Clardy missing Thursday. He was last seen at home near 192nd and F streets Tuesday, Dec. 6 around 11:30 a.m. DCSO said...
klkntv.com
Douglas County officials searching for missing man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person. Authorities say Mark Clardy was last seen at his home near 192nd and F Streets and left in his black 2019 Subaru Outback. (Nebraska license plate WGF 152)
kfornow.com
State Officials Celebrate Opening of Lincoln South Beltway
(KFOR NEWS December 12, 2022) The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), with Governor Pete Ricketts and other invited guests, will host an event on December 14th to celebrate the opening of Lincoln South Beltway to all traffic. Hawkins Construction Company has completed major construction on the mainline of the Lincoln South Beltway, one of the largest projects NDOT has undertaken.
Iowa bank’s lawsuit claims financial statements were fabricated as part of $44M loan scam
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include new information about an FBI search associated with the case. LINCOLN — An Iowa bank, one of the many victims in a purported bank fraud case, is asking for an emergency court hearing and the appointment of a special investigator to determine whether the estate of […] The post Iowa bank’s lawsuit claims financial statements were fabricated as part of $44M loan scam appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
proclaimerscv.com
62-Year-Old Omaha Man Cruelly Beaten to Death by Four Teens
OMAHA, Neb. (TCD) — Four alleged teenagers were arrested this week for their involvement in assaulting and having cruelly beaten to death, a 62-year-old man from Omaha on Halloween. A statement that was reported, Monday, Oct. 31, at 4:06 p.m., according to the Police officers of Omaha went to 3824 Hamilton St. about a person who is our victim who was found suffering from an injury to the head according to a publish post by True Crime Daily.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska food processing company charged for USDA violation
OMAHA, Neb. -- Nebraska Beef Ltd. was sentenced for false representation of their records and ordered to pay a fine. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said that Nebraska Beef Ltd., an Omaha, food processing company, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday. They were charged for false representation relating to agricultural grading records and given one year of probation. Nebraska Beef was ordered to pay a $200,000 fine on top of the $550,000 fine they paid as part of a civil settlement with the government for its conduct.
