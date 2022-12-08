ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Valley, MN

Bring Me The News

Shakopee Public Schools teacher dies from cancer

A Shakopee Public Schools employee has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Doug Keddie was recently transitioned into hospice care due to the disease "quickly ravaging through his body." He died on Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to an update on Caring Bridge. Keddie was diagnosed with the disease in...
SHAKOPEE, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

For-profit business again pursues U of M Medical Center

As we as underrepresented consumers of disparate medical care worry about how we are going to afford and even gain access to the appropriate medical care for us, big corporations are playing “Monopoly” with the institutions where we can actually receive care. The question is what quality of care?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Light rail: A year in review

The platform of the Golden Triangle light rail station last Friday was flocked with snow. Work shoe impressions passed under signs that read: “to SouthWest Station” and “to Union Depot.” No passengers will board LRT cars here until, maybe, 2027. Two sets of rails cross adjacent West 70th Street to the south. To the north, [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
ccxmedia.org

$10,500 Worth of Toys Going to Domestic Violence Shelters

An annual tradition since the late 1980s has turned into the largest toy purchase yet for Twin Cities domestic violence shelters. David Dumas, owner of Diamonds and Gold Jewelers, has organized the toy drive for the past 36 years. This year he led the charge of 12 volunteers who purchased $10,500 worth of toys at Mills Fleet Farm in Brooklyn Park.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
kfgo.com

Animal Health Society caring for surrendered dogs

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – The Animal Humane Society is caring for 22 dogs surrendered by a rural breeder in a county north of the Twin Cities. AHS officials said the breeder had too many dogs on the property and their license was revoked by the state. All the dogs were quarantined and have tested negative for the bacterial disease brucellosis.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
mprnews.org

Seasonal temps on Sunday; Update on the upcoming winter storm

It was a fairly typical Saturday in many ways. The high temperature at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 35 degrees, which is four degrees warmer than our average Dec. 10 high. Most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin had Saturday highs in the 30s. Some areas saw patchy light snow and...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Metro Transit LRT back up and running in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Metro Transit reports that light rail train service has been restored in downtown Minneapolis after being out of service for a number of hours Saturday.Metro Transit said that the stoppage was because of a power issue. Both blue and green lines were affected.A tweet from Metro Transit said that the trains may be off schedule for the rest of the evening as a result of the disruptions.In all, the trains were out of service in downtown Minneapolis for roughly four hours.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Monday morning crash in Minneapolis leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn – One person is dead and three others have sustained life-threatening injuries following a crash Monday morning.The Minnesota State Patrol said a Chevy Suburban was traveling at a high rate of speed north on Interstate 35W when it lost control and rolled off the interstate and onto Johnson Street.The driver, a 41-year-old man from St. Paul, was killed, per the patrol. Three passengers -- two men from Little Canada, ages 28 and 31, and a 37-year-old Minneapolis man -- were hospitalized with grave injuries.Authorities say some of the occupants were not wearing seat belts. Information on this crash is limited. Check wcco.com for the latest updates.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

1 driver dead, 1 seriously injured in Minneapolis crash

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One driver was killed, and another suffered possible life-threatening injuries during a crash in north Minneapolis early Sunday morning, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North and found two vehicles involved...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Robbinsdale Mayor’s Minutes: Water and Construction Projects

In this Robbinsdale Mayor’s Minutes, Mayor Bill Blonigan discussed with Dave Kiser some of the topics that are a continued focus for the city. Starting in January, Robbinsdale City Council will have new council members representing Wards 3 and 4. Mia Z. Parisian won the Ward 3 seat, and Aaron Wagner won the Ward 4 seat.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
extension.org

Apples are all bad #817399

For two years in a row now our honey crisp and honey gold apples are all spotted throughout the Apple and none have been salvageable. Do you know what the problem is and how we can address it?. Sherburne County Minnesota. Expert Response. Hello Marcia,. It looks like you have...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN

