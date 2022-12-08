Read full article on original website
Related
wlip.com
One Arrested After Sat. High Speed Chase
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person is in custody after another high speed chase in western Kenosha County. It happened Saturday morning around 8 AM in the Town of Wheatland. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that a deputy spotted a vehicle that fled from law enforcement in the town at the intersection of Highways 45 and K and initiated a traffic stop.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine man fled traffic stop before Burlington car theft, police say
BURLINGTON, Wis. - Police are looking for Hunter Hanson, 23, of Racine, wanted in connection with a burglary early Monday, Dec. 12. According to police, Hanson entered an unlocked garage at a home on Eastbrook Drive in Burlington shortly before 7 a.m. Monday and took keys for three vehicles. He then stole a beige 2014 Toyota Tacoma with Wisconsin license plate number JE 9089. The vehicle was later located, unoccupied.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha County police chase tops 100 mph; driver was drunk, officials say
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - A police chase in Kenosha County on Saturday, Dec. 10 topped speeds of 100 miles per hour – and ended with the arrest of the driver of a Dodge Challenger. The pursuit was posted on the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department (KCSD) Facebook page. Officials identified...
cwbchicago.com
2 men shot by concealed carry holder downtown face felony charges; ‘running, limping, and grabbing his rear end’
Chicago — Two men who were shot by a concealed carry holder as they allegedly tried to steal his car in downtown Chicago over the weekend were charged with felonies on Monday. Prosecutors said one of the accused men, who had been shot in the buttocks, ran from the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Veterans Park rollover crash after pursuit, guns, drugs found
MILWAUKEE - Two men and a woman from Milwaukee are charged in connection with a pursuit that started in Cudahy and ended in a crash in Milwaukee's Veterans Park, where prosecutors say drugs and guns were found in the car. Terrence Canady, 23, Danielle Carey, 19 and Qureion Young 24,...
fox32chicago.com
Lake County woman shot dead inside vehicle in Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A woman was found shot to death Monday evening in a vehicle in north suburban Waukegan. Officers were called about 7:37 p.m. and found a vehicle off the shoulder in the 1900 block of Waukegan Road and a person slumped over inside, Waukegan police said in a statement.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Glendale Holiday Inn break-ins, 28 vehicles hit
GLENDALE, Wis. - More than two dozen vehicles were broken into at the Holiday Inn on Port Washington Road early Sunday, Dec. 11. According to police, the windows were smashed on 28 vehicles parked in the hotel parking lot. The crimes were reported to police around 4 a.m. Police determined...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee North Avenue hit-and-run, bicyclist struck, driver sought
MILWAUKEE - Police are looking for the driver who hit a bicyclist on North Avenue Monday afternoon, Dec. 12. The hit-and-run crash happened around 2:15 p.m. Police said the vehicle was last seen headed east on North Avenue and then possibly south on a side street. That vehicle is described...
$500,000 bond for ‘dangerous fugitive’ who was injured after crashing head-on into another car in Antioch
A “dangerous fugitive,” who had been traveling up to 100 mph and erratically in a stolen vehicle before causing a head-on crash in Antioch, was ordered held on a $500,000 bond. Village of Antioch Communication Specialist Jim Moran said a 2017 silver Chevy Malibu was reported stolen on December 3. The Antioch Police Department, along […]
wlip.com
OWI Charges Filed After Head On Crash Leaves Multiple People Injured
MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–Multiple people were injured after a crash that happened in Mt Pleasant Saturday night. Officers responded to the intersection of Washington Avenue and Commerce Drive around 7:20 PM. Mt Pleasant Police reported that a 23 year old driver was allegedly driving eastbound in the westbound lanes...
Suspect in custody after mass killing at Portage Park bar
A suspect has been taken into custody for a shooting during a birthday party at a Portage Park bar over the weekend that killed three people and critically wounded a fourth person.
wiproud.com
Stolen AR-15, other firearms found during traffic stop in southeastern Wisconsin
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One person in southeastern Wisconsin is in custody after deputies found multiple firearms, including a stolen AR-15 during a traffic stop on Wednesday. Deputies with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department say that the traffic stop was initiated for a traffic violation around 1:20 a.m. on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Northridge Lake mother, daughter deaths, family frustrated
MILWAUKEE - Family and friends gathered in memory of Khalilah Brister, 25, and her daughter, Tyrielle Jefferson, 7, found dead Thursday, Dec. 8 in a vehicle submerged in Milwaukee's Northridge Lake. The investigation started the day before they were found. On Wednesday, a woman dialed 911, saying she was going...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine liquor store armed robbery, suspect wanted
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to the armed robbery of a liquor store near High and Erie that happened Tuesday, Dec. 6. Police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Robert Bogan – considered "armed and dangerous." Authorities say anyone who sees him should not make contact and call police immediately.
CBS 58
Racine police confirm armed robbery suspect has been identified
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The suspect in a Tuesday, Dec. 6 armed robbery in Racine has been identified, according to the Racine Police Department. 23-year-old Robert L. Bogan should be considered armed and dangerous, according to officials. Any information about where he may be located is urged to be...
Man charged with throwing knife at 10-year-old child causing injury in Wauconda
A Wauconda man was arrested after he allegedly threw a knife at a 10-year-old, striking and injuring the child earlier this week in Wauconda, prosecutors said. Dmitri S. Yakovlev, 35, of Wauconda, was charged with aggravated battery to a child causing bodily harm, domestic battery causing bodily harm and domestic battery physical contact. Yakovlev came […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man stabbed near 14th and Mitchell
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 22, was stabbed Monday, Dec. 12 near 14th and Mitchell. Police said the crime happened around 4 p.m. during circumstances under investigation. The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made. Anyone...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield police chase; 2 arrested after crash, dashcam released
A Greenfield police chase ended in West Allis with a crash and the arrest of two men early Tuesday, Dec. 6. On Friday, Dec. 9, police released dashcam video of the pursuit.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls TJ Maxx theft; 3 sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at the T.J. Maxx store located on Falls Parkway. It happened on Dec. 10. Police say three female suspects left TJ Maxx with unpaid merchandise. All three suspects left in a newer model gray...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee reckless driver flips car near 79th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - Video shared with FOX6 News Monday night, Dec. 12 shows a Milwaukee reckless driver flipping a car, landing in a parking lot near 79th and Capitol. The owner of a nearby business shared the surveillance. It in, you can see in the top left corner the car flies...
Comments / 2