Kenosha County, WI

wlip.com

One Arrested After Sat. High Speed Chase

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person is in custody after another high speed chase in western Kenosha County. It happened Saturday morning around 8 AM in the Town of Wheatland. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that a deputy spotted a vehicle that fled from law enforcement in the town at the intersection of Highways 45 and K and initiated a traffic stop.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine man fled traffic stop before Burlington car theft, police say

BURLINGTON, Wis. - Police are looking for Hunter Hanson, 23, of Racine, wanted in connection with a burglary early Monday, Dec. 12. According to police, Hanson entered an unlocked garage at a home on Eastbrook Drive in Burlington shortly before 7 a.m. Monday and took keys for three vehicles. He then stole a beige 2014 Toyota Tacoma with Wisconsin license plate number JE 9089. The vehicle was later located, unoccupied.
BURLINGTON, WI
fox32chicago.com

Lake County woman shot dead inside vehicle in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A woman was found shot to death Monday evening in a vehicle in north suburban Waukegan. Officers were called about 7:37 p.m. and found a vehicle off the shoulder in the 1900 block of Waukegan Road and a person slumped over inside, Waukegan police said in a statement.
WAUKEGAN, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Glendale Holiday Inn break-ins, 28 vehicles hit

GLENDALE, Wis. - More than two dozen vehicles were broken into at the Holiday Inn on Port Washington Road early Sunday, Dec. 11. According to police, the windows were smashed on 28 vehicles parked in the hotel parking lot. The crimes were reported to police around 4 a.m. Police determined...
GLENDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee North Avenue hit-and-run, bicyclist struck, driver sought

MILWAUKEE - Police are looking for the driver who hit a bicyclist on North Avenue Monday afternoon, Dec. 12. The hit-and-run crash happened around 2:15 p.m. Police said the vehicle was last seen headed east on North Avenue and then possibly south on a side street. That vehicle is described...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

$500,000 bond for ‘dangerous fugitive’ who was injured after crashing head-on into another car in Antioch

A “dangerous fugitive,” who had been traveling up to 100 mph and erratically in a stolen vehicle before causing a head-on crash in Antioch, was ordered held on a $500,000 bond. Village of Antioch Communication Specialist Jim Moran said a 2017 silver Chevy Malibu was reported stolen on December 3. The Antioch Police Department, along […]
ANTIOCH, IL
wlip.com

OWI Charges Filed After Head On Crash Leaves Multiple People Injured

MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–Multiple people were injured after a crash that happened in Mt Pleasant Saturday night. Officers responded to the intersection of Washington Avenue and Commerce Drive around 7:20 PM. Mt Pleasant Police reported that a 23 year old driver was allegedly driving eastbound in the westbound lanes...
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Northridge Lake mother, daughter deaths, family frustrated

MILWAUKEE - Family and friends gathered in memory of Khalilah Brister, 25, and her daughter, Tyrielle Jefferson, 7, found dead Thursday, Dec. 8 in a vehicle submerged in Milwaukee's Northridge Lake. The investigation started the day before they were found. On Wednesday, a woman dialed 911, saying she was going...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine liquor store armed robbery, suspect wanted

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to the armed robbery of a liquor store near High and Erie that happened Tuesday, Dec. 6. Police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Robert Bogan – considered "armed and dangerous." Authorities say anyone who sees him should not make contact and call police immediately.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Racine police confirm armed robbery suspect has been identified

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The suspect in a Tuesday, Dec. 6 armed robbery in Racine has been identified, according to the Racine Police Department. 23-year-old Robert L. Bogan should be considered armed and dangerous, according to officials. Any information about where he may be located is urged to be...
RACINE, WI
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man charged with throwing knife at 10-year-old child causing injury in Wauconda

A Wauconda man was arrested after he allegedly threw a knife at a 10-year-old, striking and injuring the child earlier this week in Wauconda, prosecutors said. Dmitri S. Yakovlev, 35, of Wauconda, was charged with aggravated battery to a child causing bodily harm, domestic battery causing bodily harm and domestic battery physical contact. Yakovlev came […]
WAUCONDA, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man stabbed near 14th and Mitchell

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 22, was stabbed Monday, Dec. 12 near 14th and Mitchell. Police said the crime happened around 4 p.m. during circumstances under investigation. The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made. Anyone...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls TJ Maxx theft; 3 sought

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at the T.J. Maxx store located on Falls Parkway. It happened on Dec. 10. Police say three female suspects left TJ Maxx with unpaid merchandise. All three suspects left in a newer model gray...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee reckless driver flips car near 79th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE - Video shared with FOX6 News Monday night, Dec. 12 shows a Milwaukee reckless driver flipping a car, landing in a parking lot near 79th and Capitol. The owner of a nearby business shared the surveillance. It in, you can see in the top left corner the car flies...
MILWAUKEE, WI

