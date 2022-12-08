Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
The Last Boeing 747 Rolls Out From the Factory, Ending a 54-Year-Old Legacy of Iconic Jumbo-JetsPrateek DasguptaEverett, WA
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Gonzaga responds after sluggish opening half, pulls away from Northern Illinois for 88-67 win
Following a sleepy first half, punctuated when Gonzaga was unable to get a shot off before the shot clock expired on its final possession, the Zags huddled in the locker room. Gonzaga led by six, but it had frittered away a 12-point lead in the closing minutes of the half. The Zags’ defense lost track of Northern Illinois guard Keshawn Williams and they watched the 30-point underdogs from the Mid-American Conference track down the majority of loose balls.
Recap and highlights: Gonzaga shakes off lackluster half to beat Northern Illinois 88-67
Drew Timme scored a game-high 26 points and No. 18 Gonzaga took care of the Northern Illinois Huskies 88-67 on Monday in the McCarthey Athletic Center. It was a slow and lackluster 30 minutes of game time as NIU kept the game within 10 points. With finals week in full bloom, Bulldog students barely filled 60% of its normal reserved seating.
spt_221213_gu-print-notes
Gonzaga moved up in the latest Associated Press college basketball poll after three straight weeks of sliding down the rankings. The Zags climbed three spots to No. 15. They’re one point behind No. 14 Indiana and 67 points behind No. 13 Kentucky, which lost 88-72 to the Zags last month at the Spokane Arena.
First look: Seeking first bowl win since 2018, Washington State faces Mountain West champ Fresno State at the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
What is it? Playing in its eighth bowl game since 2013, Washington State (7-5) will conclude its first full season under coach Jake Dickert in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl against Mountain West champion Fresno State (9-4). Where is it? SoFi Stadium – a state-of-the-art NFL venue and the third-year...
Gonzaga rises to No. 15 in AP poll, Saturday's opponent Alabama moves to No. 4
Gonzaga moved up in the latest Associated Press college basketball poll after three straight weeks of sliding down the rankings. The Zags climbed three spots to No. 15. They’re one point behind No. 14 Indiana and 67 points behind No. 13 Kentucky, which lost 88-72 to the Zags last month at the Spokane Arena.
Brynna Maxwell continues hot shooting streak to lead Gonzaga past UC Davis 73-55
Even with two more players in the lineup, the Gonzaga women needed some time to find their comfort zone Sunday afternoon. As it turned out, that was from beyond the 3-point line, where the Zags had their best performance of the year in a 73-55 nonconference win over UC Davis.
Key matchup: Guards Keshawn Williams and David Coit pace NIU's offense
Gonzaga, a week after successfully dealing with Kent State guard tandem Sincere Carry and Malique Jacobs in a 73-66 win, encounters another solid duo against Northern Illinois. The Huskies lean on guards Keshawn Williams and David Coit for scoring, 3-pointers, rebounds, assists and steals. Williams, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound native of...
Eastern Washington surrenders 23-point second-half lead in loss to South Dakota State
BROOKINGS, S.D. – Up by 23 points with just under 9 minutes to go, Eastern Washington lost 77-76 to South Dakota State on Saturday in nonconference men’s basketball play at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits (4-7 overall) shot 60.8% in the second half and made all 15 of their...
Standout DT Tuli Letuligasenoa follows Michael Penix Jr. in announcing UW return in 2023
SEATTLE – The Michael Penix Jr. effect is real. Like UW’s standout quarterback, defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa will return for a sixth season in 2023, he announced Saturday. “Especially with big Mike making that announcement, for sure, I’m coming back,” Letuligasenoa said following the Huskies’ Saturday practice....
Washington AG enters fray against Spokane homeless camp shutdown
(The Center Square) – A large homeless camp on Washington State Department of Transportation land in Spokane has become ground zero in the ideological war about how to address homelessness. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has now entered the fray by joining forces with service providers who are seeking...
Washington courthouse on lockdown, armed person in lobby
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A courthouse in Washington state was locked down on Monday as authorities negotiated with an person carrying a firearm in the building’s lobby, law enforcement officials said. The county courthouse in Everett, north of Seattle, was closed while deputies negotiated with the suspect, the...
City of Spokane, county sheriff ordered to stay away from Camp Hope
A federal judge just signed off on a request by Jewels Helping Hands for a restraining order against the City of Spokane. the Spokane Police Department and the Spokane County Sheriffs Office.
