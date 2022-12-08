ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

MassLive.com

FanDuel promo code: $1K insurance for Celtics-Lakers on TNT

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NBA’s all-time winningest franchises go head-to-head in Hollywood on Tuesday night, allowing new customers to apply our FanDuel promo...
BOSTON, MA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Yellow Jackets run away with lopsided 213-65 win against Bombers

Anything can happen in the American Basketball Association. The Steel City Yellow Jackets were originally scheduled to play the York Buccaneers on December 10th at A Giving Heart Community Center in Pittsburgh. However, according to ABA officials, the team folded months ago. Insteaid of a forfeit, Yellow Jackets owner Ace Pippens reached a deal for the Bridgeport Bombers to come back to Pittsburgh. The Bombers took on the Yellow Jackets in the team’s only pre-season contest.
PITTSBURGH, PA
abandonedspaces.com

Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements

In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ted Rivers

3 Great Burger Joints in Pittsburgh

If you’re searching for the ultimate burger destination, then you don’t need to look any further than Pittsburgh. The Steel City is home to some of the greatest burgers around, and today I'm going to be introducing you to three spots in particular that are not-to-be-missed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
tubecityonline.com

‘Rust’ Comes to Duquesne for TV Shoot

Duquesne’s city hall stood in for the Fayette County Courthouse this month when “American Rust” filmed some scenes there. The web-based TV series is expected to return in early 2023. (Thomas Leturgey photo for Tube City Almanac) Parts of Duquesne were transformed into the fictional Fayette County...
DUQUESNE, PA
WBRE

Schools investigate claims of racism against recent state champs

RALPHO TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — What was supposed to be a weekend of celebration quickly turned into a controversy. An investigation is now underway after word of alleged racist conduct spread like wildfire on social media. Applause filled the Ralpho Township gym Friday night as Southern Columbia celebrated a sixth consecutive high school football […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh

Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces

Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
CATAWISSA, PA
PennLive.com

CV high school grad running for Pittsburgh controller

A Cumberland Valley High School graduate is running to be Pittsburgh’s top financial officer. Rachael Heisler, who graduated from CV in 2003, said she is seeking the post of city controller. She has served the deputy controller under Controller Michael Lamb since January 2021. Lamb, the uncle of U.S....
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Belle Vernon school district investigating racist TikTok video

BELLE VERNON, Pa. — The Belle Vernon Area School District is investigating a TikTok video that appears to show students from Belle Vernon's the football team taking part in a viral video trend that involves a song that uses a racial slur, according to the district superintendent. The football...
BELLE VERNON, PA
pethelpful.com

Cross-Eyed Cat with 7 Toes Is Looking for a Pittsburgh Forever Home

A Pittsburgh-based rescue shelter, known on TikTok as @saveourstrays.pgh is testing its luck with social media so a wider audience can see all their beautiful animals that are up for adoption. This rescue is already doing such an amazing job. They’ve saved over 400 cats a year from living on the city streets. But the hope is to always do better.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ted Rivers

7 (Actually Good) Movies Set In Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh has been the setting or filming location for some of cinema's best movies. From the iconic Flashdance, about a Steel City welder-turned-dancer, to The Dark Knight Rises, the grand finale of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, these films capture the unique character of "the 'Burgh."
PITTSBURGH, PA
