Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do ItZack LoveGreensburg, PA
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Pennsylvania this YearTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Related
Pitt Extends Offer to Transfer WR Kyle Williams
The Pitt Panthers are looking for pass-catchers in the portal.
FanDuel promo code: $1K insurance for Celtics-Lakers on TNT
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NBA’s all-time winningest franchises go head-to-head in Hollywood on Tuesday night, allowing new customers to apply our FanDuel promo...
Nelly Cummings’ big day pushes Pitt past Sacred Heart
Nelly Cummings made six 3-pointers to highlight his season-high 24-point performance and propel host Pittsburgh to a 91-66 victory over
New Pittsburgh Courier
Yellow Jackets run away with lopsided 213-65 win against Bombers
Anything can happen in the American Basketball Association. The Steel City Yellow Jackets were originally scheduled to play the York Buccaneers on December 10th at A Giving Heart Community Center in Pittsburgh. However, according to ABA officials, the team folded months ago. Insteaid of a forfeit, Yellow Jackets owner Ace Pippens reached a deal for the Bridgeport Bombers to come back to Pittsburgh. The Bombers took on the Yellow Jackets in the team’s only pre-season contest.
Four takeaways as Celtics lose to Clippers 113-93 in another offensive dud
The Celtics delivered their second straight offensive dud on Monday night without Al Horford (personal reasons), falling to the Los Angeles Clippers 113-93 in one of their worst losses of the year. Paul George (26 points) and Kawhi Leonard (25 points) led the way for the hosts against a flat...
wtae.com
‘Unacceptable’: Pittsburgh Public Schools responds to racially offensive imagery from football game
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools has released a response to racially offensive imagery that surfaced online after Southern Columbia defeated Westinghouse Academy in the PIAA AA championship football game on Friday. In one photo, a banner is seen reading, “Whip Westinghouse,” and showing a whip. Another banner...
wtae.com
'Best day of my life': Belle Vernon Leopards return home as state champs
BELLE VERNON, Pa. — For the first time in school history, Belle Vernon Area High School has a state title for football — an accomplishment that was cause for celebration Saturday night. "It's amazing," said Steven Macheska, a senior defensive/offensive tackle. "This is the best day of my...
abandonedspaces.com
Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements
In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
Best Areas Of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania To Buy A Home
If you're looking for a hometown with plenty of personality, consider Pittsburgh. Learn about the best places to live in Pittsburgh and how much homes cost.
3 Great Burger Joints in Pittsburgh
If you’re searching for the ultimate burger destination, then you don’t need to look any further than Pittsburgh. The Steel City is home to some of the greatest burgers around, and today I'm going to be introducing you to three spots in particular that are not-to-be-missed.
tubecityonline.com
‘Rust’ Comes to Duquesne for TV Shoot
Duquesne’s city hall stood in for the Fayette County Courthouse this month when “American Rust” filmed some scenes there. The web-based TV series is expected to return in early 2023. (Thomas Leturgey photo for Tube City Almanac) Parts of Duquesne were transformed into the fictional Fayette County...
Schools investigate claims of racism against recent state champs
RALPHO TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — What was supposed to be a weekend of celebration quickly turned into a controversy. An investigation is now underway after word of alleged racist conduct spread like wildfire on social media. Applause filled the Ralpho Township gym Friday night as Southern Columbia celebrated a sixth consecutive high school football […]
3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh
Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces
Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
wtae.com
North Carolina pregnant woman claims she was bit by bed bugs during stay at popular Pittsburgh hotel
PITTSBURGH — There are accusations against a popular Pittsburgh hotel after a recent guest of the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh Downtown says she stayed in a room with bed bugs. Sary Martinez, who is 20 weeks pregnant, says she checked into the hotel on Thursday, Dec. 8, for two nights.
CV high school grad running for Pittsburgh controller
A Cumberland Valley High School graduate is running to be Pittsburgh’s top financial officer. Rachael Heisler, who graduated from CV in 2003, said she is seeking the post of city controller. She has served the deputy controller under Controller Michael Lamb since January 2021. Lamb, the uncle of U.S....
wtae.com
Belle Vernon school district investigating racist TikTok video
BELLE VERNON, Pa. — The Belle Vernon Area School District is investigating a TikTok video that appears to show students from Belle Vernon's the football team taking part in a viral video trend that involves a song that uses a racial slur, according to the district superintendent. The football...
Hotel connected to Rivers Casino Pittsburgh officially open
PITTSBURGH — Over the years the North Shore has grown with our sports teams and restaurant district. But the people Channel 11 spoke to hope that’s only the beginning as they feel that stretch of town is full of opportunity. “San Antonio has the riverwalk and that’s just...
pethelpful.com
Cross-Eyed Cat with 7 Toes Is Looking for a Pittsburgh Forever Home
A Pittsburgh-based rescue shelter, known on TikTok as @saveourstrays.pgh is testing its luck with social media so a wider audience can see all their beautiful animals that are up for adoption. This rescue is already doing such an amazing job. They’ve saved over 400 cats a year from living on the city streets. But the hope is to always do better.
7 (Actually Good) Movies Set In Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh has been the setting or filming location for some of cinema's best movies. From the iconic Flashdance, about a Steel City welder-turned-dancer, to The Dark Knight Rises, the grand finale of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, these films capture the unique character of "the 'Burgh."
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0