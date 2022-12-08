ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Wonder Woman 3 and other DCEU projects canceled by new leadership

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KLslp_0jcHMxx800
Image: Warner Bros.

In a somewhat hilarious turn of events, MCU alum James Gunn has “killed” the DCEU right after landing Warner Bros.’ “Kevin Feige” job. Well, he had an accomplice in Peter Safran, the other person Warner hired to turn the DCEU ship around. Reports claim Gunn, Safran, and Warner leadership canceled the planned Wonder Woman 3, and other DCEU movies might have similar fates.

The list includes Man of Steel 2, which would have seen Henry Cavill return to his Superman role, and a sequel to Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam. Jason Momoa will not play Aquaman after the current sequel, slated for December 25th, 2023, either. This could be great news for the DCEU, which has needed a proper makeover for quite some time.

The current universe has to be burnt to the ground for something more exciting to emerge from its ashes. Something that might one day rival the best days of Marvel’s MCU.

Gunn and Safran are reportedly working on a somewhat secret plan to relaunch the DCEU. The two high-ranking Warner execs will present their ideas to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav next week. The CEO already made waves for canceling other DCEU superhero movies, as Zaslav is looking to reorganize Warner’s IP under a new film and TV division.

Gunn and Safran’s plans might not include continuing any of the DCEU stories we have witnessed so far in the Snyderverse, as it’s often called. It’s not even clear whether the actors and actresses playing DC superheroes in these movies will return for similar or different roles in the future.

But The Hollywood Reporter has heard from multiple sources that Patty Jenkins Warner Woman 3 is not moving forward. Gunn, Safran, and Warner Bros. Pictures co-chairs and co-CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy canceled the project. Apparently, the sequel does not fit with the new DCEU plan, whatever that might be.

Puzzlingly, Gal Gadot tweeted around the same time that she was grateful for having played Wonder Woman. “Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you,” she teased. But it’s unclear whether Gadot will return in any form to the DC Universe.

But it’s not just Wonder Woman 3 that got the axe. Warner will not go forward with any new Man of Steel, Black Adam, or Aquaman sequels. What’s puzzling in all of this is that Henry Cavill recently announced that he would return to his Superman role. The actor had an unnecessary cameo in Black Adam, teasing Superman’s return.

As for Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, it’s not a must-watch DCEU movie, sadly. And it might have a hard time breaking even at the box office.

Momoa will still star in Aquaman 2, but then he might be done with the role. However, Gunn and Safran might keep the actor around for a new character. The Hollywood Reporter says that Momoa could play Lobo, a lesser-known DC superhero.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pBfKg_0jcHMxx800
Henry Cavill as Superman in Man of Steel. Image source: Warner Bros.

While Gunn and Safran want to bring some clarity to the DC universe, scrapping Wonder Woman 3 and other Snyderverse-related sequels isn’t enough. Warner will still launch a few DCEU movies based on that universe as Gunn and Safran chart a new course.

In addition to Aquaman 2, we’ll see Flash (June 16th, 2022), Shazam! Fury of the Gods (March 17th, 2023) and Blue Beetle (August 18th, 2023) in theaters next year.

More puzzling is the purported decision not to touch the new Matt Reeves Batman universe of stories. Apparently, those stories will not collide with whatever the new Warner execs are working on.

Comments / 2

Related
Inquisitr.com

Ben Affleck Makes Big Career Announcement That Potentially Indicates He's Done With 'Batman'

American actor and director Ben Affleck is well-recognized for playing Batman in the film Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, with the recent reports about his plans to launch an independent production firm with his long-time friend Matt Damon, he might be done with his role as Batman. To further back up this presumption, Robert Pattinson played Batman in the 2022 film The Batman.
IndieWire

James Gunn After Scrapped ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Draft: ‘We Are Not Going to Make Every Single Person Happy’

Following the news that DC Studios has shelved a draft of “Wonder Woman 3” from Patty Jenkins, new studio head James Gunn has weighed in with his first public statement since he and producer Peter Safran took control of the Warner Bros. Discovery division. “Peter and I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told and in the audience itself and there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation, and gaming,” Gunn wrote in a Twitter thread published on...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s new look in ‘The Marvels’ leaks as Daniel Craig breaks silence on MCU casting conversations

The next Marvel summer blockbuster that’s set to come our way is The Marvels, the much-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel that’ll see Brie Larson find herself a couple of new teammates. Although the studio isn’t looking to have us too excited for this one just yet, with a trailer likely not due until next year, fans are already getting themselves giddy thanks to a juicy leak featuring the titular trio. Elsewhere, a certain James Bond star talks swapping 007 for Earth-616.
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
A.V. Club

Winston Duke reacts to Black Panther fans who wanted Chadwick Boseman to be recast

[This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.]. Yes, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now out in the world, but some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are still taking issue with the sequel’s decision to prioritize other characters in the world of Wakanda instead of recasting King T’Challa after the surprising 2020 death of Chadwick Boseman. One person who isn’t particularly concerned with their opinion is Winston Duke, who stars as M’Baku.
Deadline

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable

James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
People

Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans

Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
Fox News

Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’ll never be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, fit Hollywood’s standards: ‘F--- this’

Behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s tough exterior is a more vulnerable side that he’s sharing with fans. The "Black Adam" star gets candid in his new interview with Men's Health for its December cover story. Johnson is opening up about his fears, in addition to why he’ll never compare to celebrities such as George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Will Smith.
purewow.com

Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview

Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
New York Post

Brendan Fraser: My son helped me connect with my obese character in ‘The Whale’

Brendan Fraser revealed that his son helped him connect with his morbidly obese character in his newest film, “The Whale.” Fraser plays a 600-pound English teacher named Charlie who struggles to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, played by “Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink. The actor, 53, reflected on living with his eldest son Griffin, 20, as he discussed the role. “He just turned 20. He’s a big kid, he’s 6-foot-5. He’s got big hands and feet, a big body. I understand intimately what it is to be close to a person who lives with obesity,” Fraser told Interview magazine. Griffin is the...
epicstream.com

The Suicide Squad's Sylvester Stallone Confirms Upcoming DCU Return

With James Gunn and Peter Safran now helming DC Studios, a lot of fans are excited to see which direction they will go for the future of the DCU and which characters will they bring back or introduce to the audience. Now, another notable DCU character has been confirmed to return to the franchise soon according to its portrayer.
BGR.com

BGR.com

351K+
Followers
12K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy