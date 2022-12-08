ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Smallville' Actress-Turned-NXIVM Cult Member Allison Mack Coughs Up $20k To Pay Off Court-Ordered Restitution From Prison

By Whitney Vasquez
 5 days ago
Smallville actress-turned-convicted felon Allison Mack is thousands of dollars poorer. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the former CW star has coughed up $20k, paying off her court-ordered restitution while serving her three-year sentence for her role in the NXIVM sex cult.

In the legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Mack, 40, paid her debt to Uncle Sam after being hit with the fine on sentence day: June 30, 2021. The notice was filed in the Eastern District of New York just weeks before Christmas on November 29.

'Smallville' Actress Allison Mack Begins 3-Year Prison Sentence Weeks Early After Pleading Guilty To Recruiting NXIVM Sex Cult Slaves

According to the court filing, the "judgment has been fully paid as to the defendant Allison Mack; Therefore, the Clerk of the Court is hereby authorized and requested to cancel, satisfy and discharge the same solely as to the defendant Allison Mack."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Mack was arrested by the FBI in 2018 on charges of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and more in connection to her role in the NXIVM cult.

At the time, several of her cult members were arrested, including the group's leader, Keith Raniere .

The actress, who played Chloe Sullivan on the superhero show, pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy in April 2021.

Mack faced 14-17 years in prison; however, that's how the sentencing went.

She turned herself in two weeks early to begin her short three-year stint at FCI Dublin outside of San Francisco. Mack will continue to serve her sentence at the low-security facility, which had previously housed college admission mommy fraudsters Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin .

In addition to her $20k restitution and three-year sentencing, Mack was ordered to three years of supervised release.

Mack apologized for her role in the sex cult, which branded women against their will.

“I am sorry to those of you that I brought into Nxivm,” she wrote in her letter. “I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man.”

As for Raniere, he made it clear that he was " not remorseful ."

