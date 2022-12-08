Jerry Mixon, cousin of NFL star, 'locked in' with Oregon Ducks as Signing Day nears

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has been traveling around the country visiting the program's collection of 2023 pledges.

On Wednesday evening, it was Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep (California) three-star linebacker Jerry Mixon 's turn.

However, the cousin of NFL star Joe Mixon is a multi-sport athlete, so Lanning watched his future 'backer compete on a different playing surface - a basketball court.

The trip, as it turns out, was worth it, as Mixon played well, had a great visit and intends to sign with the Ducks later this month.

"I’m locked in," he said. "It was great. I had a great game (Wednesday) night."

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound athlete is rated a three-star prospect and the nation's No. 53 linebacker.

He committed to Oregon this summer, choosing Lanning's program over offers from Arizona State, California, Missouri, UCLA and several others.

"I'm going to Oregon," he said upon making his decision . "I'm going there because I have great connections with the coaches and players. They bring a lot of talent in compete with the best."

Oregon's 2023 recruiting class is ranked No. 12 nationally and is headlined by Michigan five-star quarterback Dante Moore and California five-star wide receiver Jurrion Dickey .

