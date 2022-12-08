Read full article on original website
Popular discount supermarket chain opening new Maryland store location this month
How to Host a Delmarvalous Christmas Dinner: What to Serve and Where to Buy It Locally
Four Favorite Chinese Restaurants on the Lower Delmarva Peninsula
Three Safe Places to Enjoy Nightlife Near Snow Hill, MD
How to Enjoy a Dreary December Day in Snow Hill, MD
Truitt Street Community Center expanding
SALISBURY, Md. – One of Salisbury’s Community Centers is expanding. Tuesday at 2 p.m., the City of Salisbury and the Boys and Girls Club will host a ceremonial groundbreaking for Building Number 2 of the Truitt Street Community Center. We want to hear your good news, just email...
Third Friday returns to Downtown Salisbury with Decemberfest theme
SALISBURY, Md. – On December 16th, Third Friday returns to Downtown Salisbury, with this month’s theme being Decemberfest. You can visit the Riverwalk Game Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to experience Santa’s Village and meet Old Saint Nick himself. There will be plenty more festive fun as well with a Christmas light show and much more, with all free of charge.
Cell tower to be installed in Berlin bringing better service to residents
BERLIN, Md. – A new tower coming to west Ocean City is set to transform cell service in the area. Specifically the area of South Point and Assateague Federal and State parks. The cell tower is in the process of being built to give residents and visitors better cellular reception. It will be 144 feet high, located in the woods behind the Assateague Crab House on Stephan Decatur Highway.
Milford PD Toy Drive successful
MILFORD, Del. – The Milford Police Department and Remax Twin Counties held a Toy Drive for families in need this holiday season. They had a fun night out at the Milford Tavern while filling their donation box to the brim with gifts. We want to hear your good news,...
Sussex Tech to launch new heavy equipment apprenticeship program
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – A new, unique career opportunity is coming to Sussex Tech in the form of a bulldozer. Sussex Tech Adult Education recently purchased a bulldozer with funds received from the Delaware Apprenticeship Expansion Grant. According to Mike Hague, Industrial Training Coordinator for Sussex Tech Adult Education,...
UMES grad honored with Future Pharmacist Award
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Recent UMES grad Dr. Alyssa Reese won the Next-Generation Pharmacist’s Future Pharmacist Award. The award honors professionals who are defining the future of pharmaceuticals. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Brandywine Valley SPCA hosts MegaAdoption event to help 1,300 animals find new homes
HARRINGTON, Del.- Rescuing Pets- and helping them find new homes; was the mission of Brandywine Valley SPCA’s MegaAdoption event Sunday at the Delaware State Fairgrounds. The event saw over 1,300 adoptable dogs and cats, of all stripes, waiting patiently to find the loving homes they deserve. “We started out...
Ocean City Comic Con brings fans together for pop-culture fun
OCEAN CITY, Md- Cosplayers, gamers, and pop culture fans of all stripes, flocked to the Roland Powell Convention Center for Ocean City Comic Con Saturday. Organizers say it’s their strongest turnout since starting the event in 2013. “I think we will for sure go over the 8,000 from last...
Wicomico Co. looks to ease removal of run-down poultry houses with new program
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Run down chicken houses will soon start disappearing in Wicomico County, thanks to a new program. The county is looking for owners of chicken houses that have outlived their lifespan who want them removed. County officials say there are plenty of them in the area.
SU receives highest NCLEX pass rates
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury University students studying nursing are aiming high. They have once again achieved the highest pass rates of all BSN granting programs in Maryland for the NCLEX. Salisbury’s first-time pass rates were over 89% for the 2021-22 school year, and the university holds the highest 10-year average pass rate for all Maryland institutions.
Salisbury woman arrested for theft, assault following robbery investigation
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury woman is facing theft charges following a robbery investigation last week. On December 7th, police responded to the 800 block of Outten Road for a reported robbery that was later determined to be a theft and assault. During the investigation, it was learned that the victim was selling a Playstation 5 through Facebook Marketplace. A female, later identified as 23-year-old Deandra Pettiford, agreed to purchase the PlayStation and responded to a residence to conduct the transaction. Police say the victim gave Pettiford the PlayStation, at which point she got into her vehicle and tried to drive away without providing payment. The victim reportedly reached into the passenger side of the vehicle to try to retrieve the stolen PlayStation from Pettiford, who then accelerated away rapidly, dragging the victim who was still leaning into the vehicle. Eventually, Pettiford hit a mailbox, causing the victim to hit the mailbox as well.
Ellendale man facing multiple charges after suspicious person investigation
ELLENDALE, Del. – An Ellendale man is behind bars after being arrested in a suspicious person investigation Friday morning. Around 9:30 a.m. on December 9th, Delaware State Police troopers responded to a home on the 14,000 block of Beach Highway for reports on a suspicious person. When troopers arrived, they saw 37-year-old Leon Leager standing next to a vehicle with the driver’s door open. As troopers approached Leager, they say they noticed a handgun on the ground close to where he was standing.
