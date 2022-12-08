Read full article on original website
Suri Cruise, 16, Rocks Flared Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom Katie Holmes & Dad Tom Cruise In NYC: Photos
Suri Cruise, 16, was the spitting image of both her parents as she stepped out in stylish, clean-cut jeans and a cozy coat in New York City on Monday! In pics taken on November 28, the daughter of Katie Holmes, 43, and Tom Cruise, 60, wore flared jeans, a cutout design shirt, and an olive green puffer coat as she walked outside a store during the afternoon shopping trip. The famous teen bore a striking resemblance to her Dawson’s Creek star mom, with her brunette hair styled straight and long around her face. She accessorized with a pink plaid scarf and finished the look with tan sneakers. Suri also carried a Target bag, and her alert yet serious expression also gave off Tom Cruise vibes.
Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”
Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
Dakota Johnson Wore a Form-Fitting Crystal Corset That Will Overwhelm You With Surprise
Dakota Johnson is Making Her Way in Hollywood Dakota Johnson is Making Her Way in Hollywood. Dakota Johnson, please step forward for being the most fashionable celebrity at a Hollywood event. The Persuasion actress has become famous for taking risks with her red carpet attire, and this one is no...
Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Plunging Dress And Thigh-High Boots
The 33-year-old Spring Breakers actress recently jetted to the City of Light with a packed social calendar and a suitcase full of chic and sexy looks. She attended a convention where she reunited with some cast members of her former show, High School Musical, and also enjoyed the Parisian sights with her S.O., MLB player Cole Tucker.
Sabrina Elba Slays In A Curve Hugging Brown Dress
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Sabrina Elba had in a frenzy once again when she posted a gorgeous photo of herself and her handsome hubby donning a form-fitting brown New Bottega look that was everything!. For this look, Mrs. Elba served face...
Kate Hudson Poses In Sheer Gold Dress Alongside Mom Goldie Hawn At ‘Glass Onion’ Premiere: Photo
Kate Hudson slayed the red carpet at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere in LA on November 14, when she wore a see-through nude gown covered in silver and gold sequins. The 43-year-old was joined by her mother, Goldie Hawn, who looked just as fabulous in a bedazzled black jacket and pants.
Kate Moss’ Daughter Lila Moss is Smoothly Sharp in A Silk Suit and Sandals at Dior’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show
Lila Moss made a smooth and suited entrance for Dior’s fall 2023 menswear show in Egypt this week. The daughter of supermodel Kate Moss arrived to the occasion in Cairo, wearing a chic cream Dior suit. Her silky set included sharp high-waisted trousers, as well as a matching blazer with pointed lapels. Completing her outfit was a gauzy light cream turtleneck sweater, adding a fall-worthy finish to her attire. Moss accessorized for the occasion with a thin ring, as well as a matching cream satin top-handle Dior handbag — creating a monochrome head-to-toe look. When it came to footwear, Moss’ look was...
Madonna Poses in Lace Corset & Ankle Boots for Thanksgiving Photo With Her 6 Children
‘Tis the season to be thankful, and Madonna has a long list that includes her family. The “Material Girl” singer posed with all six of her children for a Thanksgiving portrait that she shared on Friday. The gang gathered at Madonna’s New York City home for the annual holiday. Her daughters, twins Estere and Stelle, 10, Mercy James, 16, Lourdes, 26, and her sons David, 17, and Rocco, 22, had the time of their lives writing down what they are thankful for, learning to mix on the turntables and enjoying each other’s company. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
Selena Gomez Revisits ’90s Style in Fluffy Coat & Lug-Sole Boots in New York City
Selena Gomez was sharply outfitted while out in New York City this week. While stepping out on Tuesday afternoon, the “Only Murders in the Building” star was spotted in a ’90s-worthy outfit in Manhattan. Her monochrome black outfit featured a high-necked sweater with ribbed trim, layered atop a set of black trousers and a faux fur overcoat. The cozy ensemble was complete with matching large sunglasses. When it came to footwear, the “Ice Cream” singer paired her outfit with a matching set of lug-sole boots. Her black leather style featured rounded toes and faintly shiny uppers, cemented with thick ridged rubber soles. The...
Isla Fisher, 46, looks half her age as she sparkles in a glittery frock while cuddling up to husband Sacha Baron Cohen at New York event
She is known for her age-defying and flawless visage. And Isla Fisher, who rose to fame on the Australian soap Home and Away in the 1990s, looked half her age as she attended the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony on Sunday with her husband, Sacha Baron Cohen. The Wedding Crashes star,...
Olivia Wilde Bares Her Tiny Tattoos in a Completely Sheer Gown at the PCAs
The early December chill had no effect on Olivia Wilde's outfit choice at the People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. On Tuesday, the "Don't Worry Darling" star, styled by Karla Welch, levitated down the red carpet in a flowing, sheer gown from Dior's 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Wilde layered the transparent outfit over black underwear and added on a pair of strappy black heels and a Dior belt that doubled as a strapless purse.
Taylor Lautner Says He Wore a Velvet Suit to His Wedding So He Wouldn't 'Split' His Pants
The actor, who married his longtime love Taylor Dome on Nov. 11, had his black velvet wedding reception suit specifically designed so he could truly show off his moves on the dance floor. "Tay and I had discussed doing a fun party-look change for wedding day, but the final straw...
16 Parents Who Made Small, Innocent Decisions That Turned Into Hilarious Mistakes
Honestly, these parents made my 2022 a bit brighter.
