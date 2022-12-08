Read full article on original website
Jon Gray: Rangers Rotation 'As Good' As Astros, Mariners
Jon Gray prepares to enter his second year with the Texas Rangers as part of a re-made rotation that includes Jacob deGrom.
MLB
Haniger homecoming: 'Always a dream to play for the Giants'
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants have struggled to attract free-agent hitters in recent years, but they had the home-field advantage while courting outfielder Mitch Haniger. Haniger had plenty of suitors during his first foray into free agency, but the Mountain View native and Archbishop Mitty High School alum ultimately couldn’t turn down the opportunity to suit up for his childhood team.
MLB
Brewers get All-Star William Contreras in 3-way deal
MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers upgraded their catching situation on Monday and, maybe, made some of their fans feel a little bit better about the Josh Hader trade. In a three-team trade between Oakland, Atlanta and Milwaukee, the Crew managed to flip one of the prospects they picked up from the Padres for Hader -- speedy, slap-hitting outfielder Esteury Ruiz -- for an All-Star catcher with five years of contractual control in William Contreras, plus two relief pitchers -- one of the Major League variety and one a Minor Leaguer.
MLB
Backstop swap: Murphy to ATL, Contreras to Crew in 3-way deal
ATLANTA -- Sean Murphy is the Braves’ new catcher of the future. Murphy was acquired from the A’s on Monday afternoon as part of a three-team deal that also included the Brewers. To land the highly regarded catcher, the Braves parted ways with All-Star catcher William Contreras and the club’s top-ranked prospect (per MLB Pipeline), left-handed pitcher Kyle Muller.
MLB
Bell eager to join forces with J-Ram, pack lineup punch
CLEVELAND – Josh Bell is already envisioning a lineup that has his name beside José Ramírez. “It’s tough to not get that itch, get that want to play with José Ramírez,” Bell said. Bell met with local media on Monday afternoon, hours after...
MLB
Skip Schumaker's coaching staff for 2023 announced
In the month since the Marlins introduced Skip Schumaker as their manager, the first-time skipper has been busy filling out his coaching staff. After Schumaker confirmed several names at last week's Winter Meetings, Miami made a formal announcement on Tuesday morning. Bench coach Luis Urueta, hitting coach Brant Brown, assistant...
MLB
Quinn Priester's latest pitch boosts ROY hopes
PITTSBURGH -- If Quinn Priester wins the National League Rookie of the Year Award in 2023, there will be four players he’ll have to acknowledge in his acceptance speech: Alek Thomas, Wyatt Mascarella, Drew Stengren and Donivan Williams. For without those four, Priester might never have discovered the pitch that enabled him to evolve as a starter.
MLB
Will Verlander join this elite list of 40-something pitchers?
Coming off arguably his best season yet, the Mets signed 39-year-old Justin Verlander to a two-year contract that, according to a source, is worth $86.7 million and includes a $35 million vesting option for 2025. On the surface, it's not hard to justify those numbers. Verlander just went 18-4 with...
MLB
Rotation spot key to Williams signing with Nats
Given the swingman role he occupied last season with the Mets, there was speculation Trevor Williams would bring similar versatility to the Nationals’ pitching staff next season after the right-hander signed a two-year, $13 million deal with Washington. Perhaps that will still occur, in time. But Williams clarified Tuesday...
MLB
White Sox remain 'patient' but ready this offseason
CHICAGO -- White Sox fans are not going to agree with or particularly like my eight words of advice to follow. Patience is a virtue and almost a necessity. I’m not talking about the team’s overall hope for a bounceback in 2023 after one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history in ‘22. My focus is more upon offseason moves.
MLB
Twins agree to 3-year deal with veteran backstop Vázquez (source)
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins filled one of their most pressing offseason needs by agreeing to a three-year, $30 million deal with veteran catcher Christian Vázquez on Monday, pending completion of a physical, a source told MLB.com. The club has not confirmed the deal, which was first reported by MLB...
MLB
These 9 Halos are bound for spring Classic
ANAHEIM -- The Angels are set to be well represented at the World Baseball Classic, as several of their players have committed to play in the event, including superstars Mike Trout for Team USA and Shohei Ohtani for Team Japan. But they’re not the only ones, as infielder David Fletcher...
MLB
This Marlin is focused on a bounce-back year
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It goes without saying this is an important winter for the Marlins. Since returning to the playoffs in 2020, the club has lost...
MLB
This Reds flamethrower is gearing up for '23
CINCINNATI -- A highly anticipated prospect since he was the second overall pick in the 2017 Draft, Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene arrived in the big leagues in 2022 and showed what the hype was about. Greene, 23, routinely touched 101-102 mph with his fastball and developed his slider and...
MLB
Zunino agrees to 1-year deal with Guardians (source)
CLEVELAND -- The top two tasks on the Guardians' offseason checklist can now be crossed off. Cleveland has agreed with free-agent catcher Mike Zunino on a one-year, $6 million deal, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand on Tuesday. The club has not confirmed the news. The Guardians had been rumored...
MLB
Rapid Questions with Spenser Watkins
Fenway because of the history. If an ice cream truck pulled up right now, what would you get?. SpongeBob popsicle with the gumball eyes. What player or coach do you think could beat everyone in an arm-wrestling contest?. I’d put my money on Anthony Sanders. What is your favorite...
MLB
J-Hen joins Tigers' flock, eager to impact with bat
Justyn-Henry Malloy was at home last Wednesday with his father, Henry Malloy, when his phone rang. He didn’t recognize the number at first, so he didn’t make much of it. In the process, he briefly missed the first trade of his brief pro career. “It was from a...
MLB
The best baseball players born on Dec. 13
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Jenkins won 284 games and a Cy Young Award and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1991. The righty led his league in strikeouts once and complete games four times. But there was one statistic he truly dominated during his illustrious 19-year career -- homers allowed. A whopping 484 total, good for third all-time. On seven occasions Jenkins paced the league in this category, including a career high of 40 in 1979. In short, the lanky Canadian was never afraid to throw strikes and the homers were a byproduct of that. Look no further than Jenkins’ best season as a pro. In his 1971 Cy Young campaign, he went 24-13 and fanned 263 batters while walking just 37. Oh yeah, he also led the league with 29 homers allowed.
MLB
Curt Simmons, member of 1950 'Whiz Kids,' dies at 93
Phillies Wall of Famer Curt Simmons died at his Ambler, Pa., home on Tuesday at 93 years of age. He was the last surviving member of the 1950 “Whiz Kids” team. One of the greatest pitchers in franchise history, the lefty posted a record of 115-110 with 109 complete games, 18 shutouts and a 3.66 ERA in 325 games (263 starts) in 13 seasons with the club. Simmons tied for the major league lead with six shutouts in 1952 and logged a career-best 21 complete games in 1954. Among all pitchers in franchise history, he ranks fifth in wins and innings (1,939.2), sixth in games started, tied for sixth in shutouts and ninth in strikeouts (1,052). He was selected to three All-Star teams with the Phillies in 1952-53 and 1957, earning the starting nods in both the 1952 and 1957 Midsummer Classics.
MLB
Reds Youth Academy stays busy with baseball, softball activities
One of the surest signs of a baseball offseason in Cincinnati is the cool yet comfortable fall temperatures starting to plummet in preparation for the winter months ahead. But with the P&G MLB Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy being immune to Mother Nature, baseball and softball activities have remained in full swing.
