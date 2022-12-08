ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helen Shiller, “Daring to Struggle Daring to Win: Five Decades of Resistance in Chicago’s Uptown Community”

Part two of Stu Levitan’s conversation with one of the most interesting and politically important UW graduates from the late sixties, Helen Shiller. Her career encompassed almost 30 years of civic activism and community organizing with the Black Panther Party, the Students for a Democratic Society, the Intercommunal Survival Collective, and 24 years as a member of the Chicago City Council. Studs Terkel included some oral history from Helen as a chapter in his book Hope Dies Last, and now she’s written a full memoir of her time on the streets and in the suites. It’s called Daring to Struggle Daring to Win: Five Decades of Resistance in Chicago’s Uptown Community from the good people at Haymarket Books. It has been quite a life and career, and it is quite a memoir — enough for two episodes of Madison BookBeat. The first aired an Nov. 28; as we pick up part two, Helen is reflecting on why she did not join the Weatherman when the Students for a Democratic Society split in 1969.
Plan and Landmark Commission Meet to Clarify Relationship

The city’s Plan Commission met for a special meeting last Thursday with the city’s Landmarks Commission to untangle how the two commissions communicate with each other. The Plan Commission is in charge of, broadly speaking, deciding what buildings get built in Madison. The Landmarks Commission, meanwhile, decides which historic neighborhoods, landmarks, and buildings to preserve.
How Do You Run a Bus System in Winter?

This past Friday, the Madison area got more than 5 inches of snow. Among services affected by the snowstorm was the city’s bus system which saw several delays. But snow or shine the show must go on, and Madison’s public transit system operates throughout the winter. But what does it take to make sure that Madison’s nearly 200 buses can operate properly?
