FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robert J. Sears Jr. — UPDATED
Robert J. Sears Jr., 68, Winona Lake, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born on June 21, 1954. He was united in marriage to Deborah, on Nov. 24, 1972; she survives in Winona Lake. He is also survived by three children, Robert (Betty) Sears,...
Evelyn A. Mackaben — UPDATED
Evelyn A. Mackaben, 98, Winona Lake, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care, Winona Lake. Evelyn was born May 11, 1924. She married Louis W. Mackaben on July 2, 1949. Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Lynn (Ed), Warsaw; son, Dan (Valerie), Georgia; three grandchildren; and three...
Mary G. Probst — UPDATED
Mary G. Probst, 99, Plymouth, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Miller’s Merry Manor Assisted Living, Plymouth. Mary was born May 16, 1923. She married Ernest G. Probst on Jan. 22, 1943, and he preceded her in death. Mary is survived by her children, Janet Probst (Karen Wells), Berkeley,...
Lucy B. Baney — UPDATED
Lucy B. Baney, 96, lifelong resident of Warsaw, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Mason Health Care and Rehab, Warsaw. She was born June 1, 1926. On Dec. 17, 1945, she was united in marriage to E. Marion Baney; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters,...
Alan E. Kingery
Alan E. Kingery, 56, Fulton, died at 4:50 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at his residence in Fulton. He was born Dec. 31, 1965. On June 16, 1990, he married Lori A. See, and she survives in Fulton. He is also survived by his children, Holly (David) Dusold, Portland, Ore....
Diana Kay Hammonds — UPDATED
Diana Kay Hammonds, 76, Milford, died 12:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at her home in Milford. She was born May 24, 1946. On May 31, 1985, she married Robert Hammonds. He preceded her in death. Surviving are a grandson; significant other, Hilliard “HD” Elam, Milford; stepdaughter, Heidi Elam, Elkhart;...
Evadean V. Hansen
Evadean Viola (Clindaniel) Hansen, 95, died peacefully Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Signature Healthcare, Bremen. She was born May 16, 1927. On Nov. 1, 1947, she married her high school sweetheart, Roland Hansen; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Terry (Pam) Hansen, Bremen and Deb...
Tiffany Jo Messner
Tiffany Jo Messner, 34, Goshen, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Tiffany was born July 30, 1988. She is survived by her parents; and two sisters, Toni L. (Steve) Terry, Milford and Nicole (Emily) Rutledge, LaGrange. Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen, is in charge of arrangements.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Claypool Police Department investigated the following accident:. 3:25 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, East CR 200S, south of South Country Club Road, Warsaw. Drivers: Craig S. Knight, 39, North Biscayne Lane, Cromwell; and Trisha M. Prater, 39, South CR 800W, Akron. Knight’s vehicle slid into Prater’s vehicle due to wet roadway conditions. Damage up to $25,000.
Julie Ann Varab — PENDING
Julie Ann (Wilson) Varab, 52, died at 11:40 a.m. Dec. 12, 2022, at St. Joseph Region Medical Center, Plymouth. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
Melba L. Hamman
Melba L. Hamman, 82, Plymouth, died Dec. 7, 2022, in Plymouth. Melba was born Oct. 26, 1940. She married Kenneth G. Hamman on June 15, 1957, and he preceded her in death. Melba is survived by her sons, Terry Hamman, Plymouth and Jerry Hamman (Greta Schrimsher), Plymouth; her brothers, Bill Hollar, Argos, Jim Hollar, Argos and Carl (Clara) Hollar, Argos; and a grandson.
Robert Wayne Hoover — PENDING
Robert Wayne Hoover, 61, Knox, formerly of Winamac, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Northwest Health Hospital, LaPorte. Arrangements are pending at the Frain Mortuary, Winamac.
Pamela A Chaplin — PENDING
Pamela Ann Chaplin, 72, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel.
Electric Vehicle Battery Supplier Powers Indiana’s Thriving Economy Of The Future
KOKOMO — soulbrain MI, a tier one supplier for the electric vehicle industry, announced plans today to establish operations in Kokomo, creating up to 75 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2025. “Indiana is uniquely positioned to be a leader in innovating the future of mobility and producing...
Joe Eugene Prough
Joe E. Prough, 87, Goshen, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Majestic Care, Goshen. He was born Nov. 4, 1935. He married Roanne Hout on Sept. 28, 1963; she survives. He is also survived by two daughters, Kathy (Steve) Taft, Goshen and Karla (Michael) Burke, Old Lyme, Conn.; two sons, Sam Prough, Goshen and Jeff Prough, Syracuse; three grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Ramona Prough, Goshen.
Rochelle Talbert — UPDATED
Rochelle A. Talbert, 54, Atwood, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. She was born Nov. 4, 1968. Those who survive with broken hearts include her fiancé, Rex Kowalczyk, Atwood; sons, Cameron (Mira) Lembrecht, Seattle, Wash. and Aaron (Natasha) Talbert, Galveston; three grandchildren; brother, Parris (Megumi) Talbert, Seattle, Wash.; and sister, Cynthia (Ray) Rigney.
Jack H. Brunkhart
Jack Brunkhart, 69, Churubusco, died Dec. 8, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Jan. 27, 1953. He married Trudy Brunkhart; she survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Stacy Brunkhart; his son, Patrick (Jessica) Brunkhart; two grandchildren; two sisters, Susan (Herb) Shanyfelt and Aldena (Wayne Baysinger) Avery; and his brother, Steven (Diana) Brunkhart.
Shelle J. Galbreath
Shelle J. (Malott) Galbreath, 58, Winamac, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Community North Hospital, Indianapolis. She was born Nov. 18, 1964. On May 7, 1988, she married Eric Galbreath; he survives in Winamac. She is also survived by her children, Nichole (Noah) Hawkins, Linton, Ryan (Holly) Galbreath, Winamac and...
David A. Patterson
David A. Patterson, 82, South Bend, died Tuesday evening, Dec. 6, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. David was born Nov. 6, 1940. On May 13, 1960, David married Dora Lee (Thompson) Patterson, who preceded him in death. Survivors include a daughter, Dawn Brewer, South Bend; two grandchildren; and one...
Jeannine Nellans
Jeannine Nellans, 91, Mentone, died at 5:20 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Mason Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Jeannine was born June 10, 1931, in Mentone, to the late Peter and Mary Lena (Busenburg) Blue. She married on Dec. 17, 1964, in Mentone, to Dean C. Nellans, Jr., who preceded her in death March 8, 2016.
