ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inkfreenews.com

Robert J. Sears Jr. — UPDATED

Robert J. Sears Jr., 68, Winona Lake, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born on June 21, 1954. He was united in marriage to Deborah, on Nov. 24, 1972; she survives in Winona Lake. He is also survived by three children, Robert (Betty) Sears,...
WINONA LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Evelyn A. Mackaben — UPDATED

Evelyn A. Mackaben, 98, Winona Lake, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care, Winona Lake. Evelyn was born May 11, 1924. She married Louis W. Mackaben on July 2, 1949. Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Lynn (Ed), Warsaw; son, Dan (Valerie), Georgia; three grandchildren; and three...
WINONA LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Mary G. Probst — UPDATED

Mary G. Probst, 99, Plymouth, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Miller’s Merry Manor Assisted Living, Plymouth. Mary was born May 16, 1923. She married Ernest G. Probst on Jan. 22, 1943, and he preceded her in death. Mary is survived by her children, Janet Probst (Karen Wells), Berkeley,...
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lucy B. Baney — UPDATED

Lucy B. Baney, 96, lifelong resident of Warsaw, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Mason Health Care and Rehab, Warsaw. She was born June 1, 1926. On Dec. 17, 1945, she was united in marriage to E. Marion Baney; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters,...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Alan E. Kingery

Alan E. Kingery, 56, Fulton, died at 4:50 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at his residence in Fulton. He was born Dec. 31, 1965. On June 16, 1990, he married Lori A. See, and she survives in Fulton. He is also survived by his children, Holly (David) Dusold, Portland, Ore....
FULTON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Diana Kay Hammonds — UPDATED

Diana Kay Hammonds, 76, Milford, died 12:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at her home in Milford. She was born May 24, 1946. On May 31, 1985, she married Robert Hammonds. He preceded her in death. Surviving are a grandson; significant other, Hilliard “HD” Elam, Milford; stepdaughter, Heidi Elam, Elkhart;...
MILFORD, IN
inkfreenews.com

Evadean V. Hansen

Evadean Viola (Clindaniel) Hansen, 95, died peacefully Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Signature Healthcare, Bremen. She was born May 16, 1927. On Nov. 1, 1947, she married her high school sweetheart, Roland Hansen; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Terry (Pam) Hansen, Bremen and Deb...
BREMEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Tiffany Jo Messner

Tiffany Jo Messner, 34, Goshen, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Tiffany was born July 30, 1988. She is survived by her parents; and two sisters, Toni L. (Steve) Terry, Milford and Nicole (Emily) Rutledge, LaGrange. Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen, is in charge of arrangements.
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Claypool Police Department investigated the following accident:. 3:25 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, East CR 200S, south of South Country Club Road, Warsaw. Drivers: Craig S. Knight, 39, North Biscayne Lane, Cromwell; and Trisha M. Prater, 39, South CR 800W, Akron. Knight’s vehicle slid into Prater’s vehicle due to wet roadway conditions. Damage up to $25,000.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Julie Ann Varab — PENDING

Julie Ann (Wilson) Varab, 52, died at 11:40 a.m. Dec. 12, 2022, at St. Joseph Region Medical Center, Plymouth. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Melba L. Hamman

Melba L. Hamman, 82, Plymouth, died Dec. 7, 2022, in Plymouth. Melba was born Oct. 26, 1940. She married Kenneth G. Hamman on June 15, 1957, and he preceded her in death. Melba is survived by her sons, Terry Hamman, Plymouth and Jerry Hamman (Greta Schrimsher), Plymouth; her brothers, Bill Hollar, Argos, Jim Hollar, Argos and Carl (Clara) Hollar, Argos; and a grandson.
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Robert Wayne Hoover — PENDING

Robert Wayne Hoover, 61, Knox, formerly of Winamac, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Northwest Health Hospital, LaPorte. Arrangements are pending at the Frain Mortuary, Winamac.
WINAMAC, IN
inkfreenews.com

Pamela A Chaplin — PENDING

Pamela Ann Chaplin, 72, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Joe Eugene Prough

Joe E. Prough, 87, Goshen, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Majestic Care, Goshen. He was born Nov. 4, 1935. He married Roanne Hout on Sept. 28, 1963; she survives. He is also survived by two daughters, Kathy (Steve) Taft, Goshen and Karla (Michael) Burke, Old Lyme, Conn.; two sons, Sam Prough, Goshen and Jeff Prough, Syracuse; three grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Ramona Prough, Goshen.
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Rochelle Talbert — UPDATED

Rochelle A. Talbert, 54, Atwood, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. She was born Nov. 4, 1968. Those who survive with broken hearts include her fiancé, Rex Kowalczyk, Atwood; sons, Cameron (Mira) Lembrecht, Seattle, Wash. and Aaron (Natasha) Talbert, Galveston; three grandchildren; brother, Parris (Megumi) Talbert, Seattle, Wash.; and sister, Cynthia (Ray) Rigney.
ATWOOD, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jack H. Brunkhart

Jack Brunkhart, 69, Churubusco, died Dec. 8, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Jan. 27, 1953. He married Trudy Brunkhart; she survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Stacy Brunkhart; his son, Patrick (Jessica) Brunkhart; two grandchildren; two sisters, Susan (Herb) Shanyfelt and Aldena (Wayne Baysinger) Avery; and his brother, Steven (Diana) Brunkhart.
CHURUBUSCO, IN
inkfreenews.com

Shelle J. Galbreath

Shelle J. (Malott) Galbreath, 58, Winamac, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Community North Hospital, Indianapolis. She was born Nov. 18, 1964. On May 7, 1988, she married Eric Galbreath; he survives in Winamac. She is also survived by her children, Nichole (Noah) Hawkins, Linton, Ryan (Holly) Galbreath, Winamac and...
WINAMAC, IN
inkfreenews.com

David A. Patterson

David A. Patterson, 82, South Bend, died Tuesday evening, Dec. 6, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. David was born Nov. 6, 1940. On May 13, 1960, David married Dora Lee (Thompson) Patterson, who preceded him in death. Survivors include a daughter, Dawn Brewer, South Bend; two grandchildren; and one...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jeannine Nellans

Jeannine Nellans, 91, Mentone, died at 5:20 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Mason Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Jeannine was born June 10, 1931, in Mentone, to the late Peter and Mary Lena (Busenburg) Blue. She married on Dec. 17, 1964, in Mentone, to Dean C. Nellans, Jr., who preceded her in death March 8, 2016.
MENTONE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy