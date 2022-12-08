Read full article on original website
Related
alaskapublic.org
Contractor receives prison time, $172K fine in bribery case at JBER, Eielson
A former contractor has been sentenced for conspiracy and bribery related to military contracts at Eielson Air Force Base and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. According to the U.S. attorney’s for Alaska’s office, Best Choice Construction LLC owner Ryan Dalbec of Mesa, Ariz., was ordered to serve 42 months in prison, and pay a $172,000 fine and $16,000 in restitution to Eielson.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Alaska State Trooper patrol leads to arrest of three men with outstanding warrants
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A patrol conducted by Alaska State Troopers (AST) on Wednesday, Dec. 7, led to the arrest of three men with outstanding warrants while patrolling the area of Ravenwood and Aeronca Avenues in Fairbanks. AST located 38-year-old James Bellmay at a residence on RavenWood., who had a...
mixfmalaska.com
MVC with fatality under investigation
At 7:02 a.m., AST in Fairbanks were called to Badger Rd. in North Pole for an MVC with fatality. The collision occurred at Airway Dr. and Badger Rd. intersection. The deceased was identified as 56-year-old Timothy Nowicki of North Pole, Alaska. Badger Rd. was closed for about an hour during...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Delta woman’s act of generosity gives others a little piece of home
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Marsha Taylor didn’t know at the time, but somehow her life and many others would be woven together through an act of kindness and handmade quilts. She lost her husband Steven Taylor a little over 2 years ago to Alzheimer’s. In Steven’s later years...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Interior Alaska feels magnitude 3.7 earthquake
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Interior Alaska experienced an earthquake on Wednesday, December 7 that could be felt in the Fairbanks area. The event occurred at 7:21 a.m. and its epicenter was located about 19 miles south of Fairbanks and Ester. As of noon on Wednesday, no damage was reported ....
travelawaits.com
6 Alaska Towns That Make The Last Frontier First In Holiday Cheer
When planning your holiday vacation, the Last Frontier may be the last place you’d think to go for balmy breezes and sandy strolls — and you’d be right. But that’s what summer is for! The holidays are your chance to cuddle up in cozy sweaters by crackling fires sipping hot cocoa after engaging your outdoor adventurer spirit with dog sledding, skiing, snowshoeing, and sleigh rides, all while marveling at Mother Nature’s most spectacular performance — the northern lights.
Comments / 1