A visit Downtown Muskegon shows off some incredible and historic architecture that both residents and visitors marvel at. The Hackley Public Library, The Muskegon Museum Of Art, the historic churches, our beautiful Hackley park...just a block or so away, the Hackley and Hume Homes.... and of course the evolving and growing additions to Western Avenue that are blending in to the scenic views that have been restored there too. We are a community that's going through an awful lot of change, and it feels very fast at times, our riches lie deep here in Muskegon, we treasure what's ours.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO