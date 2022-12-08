Read full article on original website
'It warms my heart from top to bottom': Hundreds show up to help Santa Claus Girls' mission
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For Rebekah Burris, she dedicated her Saturday morning to driving presents for The Santa Claus Girls, helping Kent County families put gifts under their Christmas Tree. "I just love getting involved with the community and volunteering where I can," said Burris. She volunteered as a...
This street is a Christmas tunnel on the west side of Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back in 2018, Mike Gipson says he was feeling sad about some of the things he saw going on in the world and decided Christmas was the best time to do something about it. "I decided, hey, I'm going to put some Christmas lights up...
Fox17
West Michigan substitute teacher sentenced for accosting children
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A substitute teacher has been sentenced after pleading guilty to soliciting nude photos from minors. A Kent County judge tells FOX 17 Brett Wardrop entered a guilty plea on Sept. 29, during which he confessed to accosting children for immoral purposes and for using a computer to commit a crime.
Santa Claus Girls make delivery to 12K W. MI kids
The Santa Claus Girls made their list, checked it twice and were finally able to deliver gifts to kids this Christmas.
Kalamazoo Man’s Trash to Cash DIY Videos Get Millions of Views
A young Kalamazoo man turns furniture left out in the trash into stylish pieces and goes viral doing it. He goes by MrTrash2Cash, @mr..trash2cash on TikTok, where he has 174.4 thousand followers and 1.3 million total video likes. He is a self-proclaimed hustler and it shows on his TikTok profile. When he's not doing home improvement jobs around Michigan he's on the search for old beat-up furniture that he can turn into masterpieces. Let's check out his 3 most viewed videos on TikTok.
Search for Ray Tarasiewicz: Friends, family form search party hoping to find missing Wyoming man
WYOMING, Mich. — The week that Wyoming man Ray Tarasiewicz went missing, his daughter Amanda McCarty was hoping he would be home in time for Thanksgiving. Now missing for four weeks, Tarasiewicz is yet to be found and McCarty says it hasn't been easy for her or her family.
'We haven't seen things like this in a decade': Box of puppies left in Pound Buddies parking lot
MUSKEGON, Mich — Another local animal shelter is feeling the pressure this holiday season, having been at or over capacity for the entire year. Pound Buddies in Muskegon has taken in 13 puppies over the last month. The shelter doesn't even know where three of those pups, named Mario,...
Seasonal Light Experience at Frederik Meijer Gardens kicks off next week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There is a brand new immersive lightshow experience to enjoy at the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater starting next week. The Seasonal Light Experience takes over the garden's amphitheater on Dec. 19, wowing audiences with cutting-edge projection mapping and laser technologies. Images are projected on every...
13 OYS helps sick Muskegon couple get heat restored
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon-area family initially got the cold shoulder attempting to coordinate a service call for their home’s furnace. The couple turned to 13 ON YOUR SIDE after repeated phone calls to their utility provider, through which they subscribe to an appliance protection plan. The numbers...
Students with severe disabilities get creative to surprise Teacher of the Week
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — This next Teacher of the Week serves a very small but unique portion of students in Kent County. Jessie Rodgers teaches for the Lincoln Developmental Center, which serves students who have severe disabilities. This didn’t stop school staff from getting the students involved and going all out for this surprise.
2 pets rescued from Holland house fire
Authorities say two pets were rescued from a house fire in Holland Monday.
Renovations complete on animal clinic saved by Muskegon Humane Society
MUSKEGON, Mich. — After months of renovations, an animal clinic in Muskegon offering low-cost veterinary services is open for business. Back in August, the Muskegon Humane Society stepped in to save Pay it Forward Animal Outreach. The space on Sherman Boulevard has been renamed Big Lake Community Animal Clinic.
muskegonchannel.com
Torrent House - Change Is Right Around The Corner
A visit Downtown Muskegon shows off some incredible and historic architecture that both residents and visitors marvel at. The Hackley Public Library, The Muskegon Museum Of Art, the historic churches, our beautiful Hackley park...just a block or so away, the Hackley and Hume Homes.... and of course the evolving and growing additions to Western Avenue that are blending in to the scenic views that have been restored there too. We are a community that's going through an awful lot of change, and it feels very fast at times, our riches lie deep here in Muskegon, we treasure what's ours.
‘The law needs to catch up to the science,’ Michigan parents adopt own biological babies after surrogate controversy
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Michigan parents forced to adopt their own biological babies want to see state law change to reflect modern science after their surrogate controversy. Tammy and Jordan Myers, of Grand Rapids, are the biological parents of nearly 2-year-old twins Eames and Ellison, who were adopted Thursday, Dec. 8.
Kent County Adopt Day, 21 adoptions finalized
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was all smiles for the 26th annual Adoption Day at the Kent County 17th Circuit Court on Thursday. Adoption Day is filled with tears of joy, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and dog cuddles. It’s a sight Sam and Leah Moerdyk are very...
WOOD
Search for Kent County man missing at sea
Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared from a sailboat in the middle of the South Pacific. Two years later, the question remains: Did they drown or are they off the grid? (Dec. 9, 2022) Search for Kent County man missing at sea. Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared...
Duo accused of string of armed robberies in Grand Rapids, neighboring areas
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men are accused of robbing multiple people at gunpoint around Grand Rapids in November, court documents reveal. Baylee Levitt, 22, and Arthur Alexander, 20, are facing multiple counts of armed robbery and assault with intent to rob while armed charges. This stems from at...
WOOD
Brothers defend sibling who shot, killed dad
Two and half years after Silas Potter killed his adopted dad, two of Silas’s brothers are speaking out in his defense. (Dec. 10, 2022) Two and half years after Silas Potter killed his adopted dad, two of Silas’s brothers are speaking out in his defense. (Dec. 10, 2022)
Grand Rapids to clear snow from 170+ miles of sidewalks in ongoing pilot program
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids will continue clearing snow from certain sidewalks this winter as part of an ongoing pilot program adding about 60 miles of coverage along major streets. The Sidewalk Snow Support pilot program began in December 2020 after a noticeable increase in...
Penguin at Michigan zoo recovering after swallowing dime tossed into habitat
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A penguin at a Michigan zoo is recovering from surgery after the animal swallowed a dime that was apparently tossed into its habitat. According to a Facebook post, officials at John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids removed the coin from the stomach of Picchu on Friday. Zoo officials had discovered a metal object in the Magellanic penguin’s stomach during a routine X-ray exam.
