Kent County, MI

Fox17

West Michigan substitute teacher sentenced for accosting children

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A substitute teacher has been sentenced after pleading guilty to soliciting nude photos from minors. A Kent County judge tells FOX 17 Brett Wardrop entered a guilty plea on Sept. 29, during which he confessed to accosting children for immoral purposes and for using a computer to commit a crime.
KENT COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Man’s Trash to Cash DIY Videos Get Millions of Views

A young Kalamazoo man turns furniture left out in the trash into stylish pieces and goes viral doing it. He goes by MrTrash2Cash, @mr..trash2cash on TikTok, where he has 174.4 thousand followers and 1.3 million total video likes. He is a self-proclaimed hustler and it shows on his TikTok profile. When he's not doing home improvement jobs around Michigan he's on the search for old beat-up furniture that he can turn into masterpieces. Let's check out his 3 most viewed videos on TikTok.
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 OYS helps sick Muskegon couple get heat restored

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon-area family initially got the cold shoulder attempting to coordinate a service call for their home’s furnace. The couple turned to 13 ON YOUR SIDE after repeated phone calls to their utility provider, through which they subscribe to an appliance protection plan. The numbers...
MUSKEGON, MI
muskegonchannel.com

Torrent House - Change Is Right Around The Corner

A visit Downtown Muskegon shows off some incredible and historic architecture that both residents and visitors marvel at. The Hackley Public Library, The Muskegon Museum Of Art, the historic churches, our beautiful Hackley park...just a block or so away, the Hackley and Hume Homes.... and of course the evolving and growing additions to Western Avenue that are blending in to the scenic views that have been restored there too. We are a community that's going through an awful lot of change, and it feels very fast at times, our riches lie deep here in Muskegon, we treasure what's ours.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Search for Kent County man missing at sea

Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared from a sailboat in the middle of the South Pacific. Two years later, the question remains: Did they drown or are they off the grid? (Dec. 9, 2022) Search for Kent County man missing at sea. Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Brothers defend sibling who shot, killed dad

Two and half years after Silas Potter killed his adopted dad, two of Silas’s brothers are speaking out in his defense. (Dec. 10, 2022) Two and half years after Silas Potter killed his adopted dad, two of Silas’s brothers are speaking out in his defense. (Dec. 10, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WHIO Dayton

Penguin at Michigan zoo recovering after swallowing dime tossed into habitat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A penguin at a Michigan zoo is recovering from surgery after the animal swallowed a dime that was apparently tossed into its habitat. According to a Facebook post, officials at John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids removed the coin from the stomach of Picchu on Friday. Zoo officials had discovered a metal object in the Magellanic penguin’s stomach during a routine X-ray exam.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

