Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Lakers Reportedly Offering First-Round Pick For Veteran Forward
The Lakers are trending in the right direction, and they apparently will try to keep moving upward by bolstering their roster. Los Angeles will be a team to keep an eye on ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. Several potential Lakers moves were floated by The Athletic’s Shams Charania in a column published Monday, including a deal for a journeyman shooter.
Warriors Show Blueprint To Slow Down Celtics’ Historic Offense
The Boston Celtics have generated offense at a historic rate this season with no signs of slowing down. That was until Saturday night when the Golden State Warriors threw the breaks on the Celtics to get the better of Boston in the NBA Finals rematch with a 123-107 win at Chase Center.
Celtics’ Grant Williams Opens Up About Ejection Vs. Warriors
Grant Williams was forced to hit the showers early Saturday night at Chase Center. Williams let his frustration get the best of him in the waning minutes of the Celtics’ loss to the Golden State Warriors. After Boston coach Joe Mazzulla took a timeout and waved the white flag with a little less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Williams punched the basketball into the stands. The fourth-year pro was issued a technical foul and an ejection for his actions.
Celtics Wrap: Clippers Hand Boston Second Consecutive Loss
For the first time this season, the Boston Celtics have lost back-to-back games, falling in ugly fashion against the Los Angeles Clippers, 113-93, at Crypto.com Arena on Monday night. The Celtics fell to 21-7 on their campaign, while the Clippers improved to 16-13. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mac Jones Reveals Reason For All Those F-Bombs In Patriots-Cardinals
Mac Jones wore his emotions on his sleeve Monday night while at times potentially prompting parents to cover their children’s ears. The Patriots cornerback was seen and heard shouting multiple expletives during the Patriots’ needed 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He also appeared to wave off offensive play-caller Matt Patricia at one point and, generally, was visibly frustrated for much of New England’s messy victory at State Farm Stadium.
How Celtics Stars Have Grown From ‘Embarrassing’ NBA Finals Loss
The Boston Celtics have been the NBA’s best team through two months, and it appears you can thank their crushing NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors for that. The Celtics hold a 21-6 record through two months of basketball. Despite facing adversity up the wahoo, Boston has looked focused and driven, and has been led by a superstar pairing who are combining to put together their best individual seasons. Jayson Tatum is a legitimate MVP candidate, averaging a career-high 30 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Jaylen Brown has done just as much good, averaging 26.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game.
How Draymond Green Addressed Jordan Poole Fight Before Game Vs. Celtics
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has battled to resettle as a veteran leader following one viral preseason incident that involved a teammate. Before the start of the regular season, Green found himself in the center of media scrutiny after he delivered a vicious right-handed blow to the face of Jordan Poole during a team practice. After video footage of the graphic and one-sided physical alteration was leaked, many outsiders began to add their two cents on the controversial matter at hand.
Julian Edelman Tweets After Kyler Murray Suffers Knee Injury
The Monday night matchup between the Cardinals and the Patriots kicked off with an injury scene that was tough to watch. Kyler Murray sustained a non-contact knee injury early in the first quarter at State Farm Stadium. The superstar quarterback remained down on the turf for several minutes before he was carted off the field with a towel over his head. Murray managed to keep it together while he rode off before a sold-out crowd, but according to ESPN’s Lisa Salters, the fourth-year pro was “sobbing” upon entering the tunnel. An official injury diagnosis hadn’t been issued as of Tuesday morning, but all factors at play indicate Murray took on a serious ailment.
Jaylen Brown Had No Issue Having Celtics Starters In Fourth Quarter
It wouldn’t have been surprising to see Joe Mazzulla pull his starters in the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ loss to the Clippers on Monday night. In fact, it was a bit surprising that he decided not to pull them. Boston fell 113-93 at Crypto.com Arena in a...
How Celtics’ Grant Williams Addressed Brittney Griner’s Return
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams expressed his excitement following the return of WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner had previously spent 294 days under Russian detainment after she was charged with drug smuggling and possession charges on Aug. 4. After a Russian court found Griner guilty, she was then sentenced to nine years in prison which garnered much media attention in the United States, and sparked a reaction from many in support of her return — including Williams.
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Reflects On Grant Williams’ Unusual Ejection
Grant Williams saw his night come to an early end after being ejected in one of the most unusual ways during the Boston Celtics’ 123-107 loss against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Saturday night. With 1:52 left in the game and the Celtics down 17, Williams...
Chaim Bloom Addresses Rafael Devers’ Future After Xander Bogaerts’ Exit
Rafael Devers soon will have a new partner on the left side of the infield in Boston. Devers played alongside Xander Bogaerts for the first five-plus seasons of his Red Sox tenure, and the duo quickly established themselves as one of the best infield tandems in all of baseball. But the Devers-Bogaerts pairing at Fenway Park is no more, as the latter left Boston to sign an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres in free agency.
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Provides Latest On David Krejci
The Bruins will try to start their homestand on a high note without David Krejci. Krejci won’t suit up for Boston for the second straight game after suffering a lower-body injury in the Bruins’ 4-3 loss to the Arizona Coyotes. The center blocked a shot and missed the final 10 minutes of the first period but returned for the second. Krejci wasn’t showing any noticeable signs of being in pain and played 15:12 against Arizona.
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Islanders Lines, Pairings
After their three-game west-coast road trip, the Bruins return home to face the New York Islanders. Boston rebounded from a loss to the Arizona Coyotes with a win over the Golden Knights on Sunday. The B’s were down, 1-0, to Vegas in the first period but recovered and scored three unanswered goals to take the 3-1 victory. The Bruins faced a tough test on the road, but they will return to TD Garden, where the Black and Gold hold a 14-0-1 record — the best home record in the NHL.
David Pastrnak Carries Bruins Offense On Four-Game Goal Streak
David Pastrnak has had five goals over his last four games. The Boston Bruins go head-to-head with the Vegas Golden Knights in the final game of their road trip Sunday night. Pastrnak had a goal in the Bruins previous matchup against the Golden Knights at TD Garden last Monday. For...
Giants Shoot Themselves In Foot With Two Incredibly Embarrassing Plays
It’s difficult to beat the Philadelphia Eagles when everything is going right, and even more difficult when a team is hindered by embarrassing self-inflicted wounds like the New York Giants were in their Week 14 game Sunday. The first of two such plays came from Giants safety Julian Love...
Lakers Have Inquired About Pistons SF Bojan Bogdanovic
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Lakers have explored potential trade packages for Detroit Pistons small forward Bojan Bogdanovic. LA’s interest in Bogdanovic is no surprise, with the Lakers in desperate need of shooting and the Pistons poised to miss the postseason. Through 26 games, only the Atlanta Hawks (32.1%) and New York Knicks (31.9%) have a lower three-point percentage than the Lakers (32.2%). That said, Detroit is reportedly reluctant to move the veteran given his strong production (21.0 PPG) and positive impact on the Pistons’ young players.
Bruins Wrap: Boston Ends Road Trip With Revenge Win Vs. Vegas
The Boston Bruins got their revenge on the Vegas Golden Knights, earning a 3-1 victory Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena. The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 22-4-1, while the Golden Knights fell to 20-9-1. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. This game had every right to be a...
