Read full article on original website
Related
WXIA 11 Alive
Resident tipped police off in 23-year-old's arrest | Buckhead deadly stabbing
Investigators said 77-year-old Eleanor "Ellen" J. Bowles was stabbed multiple times. They said the motive appears to be a crime interrupted.
WXIA 11 Alive
Investigators arrest Clayton County 16-year-old in Atlanta 17th Street deadly shooting
At this point, two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old are facing charges. Officers said more arrests could be on the way.
WXIA 11 Alive
Clayton County Police investigate double murder with teenage suspect
The victims were found in two different spots in Morrow last Thursday. Police said a 16-year-old boy is now in custody, charged with malice murder.
WXIA 11 Alive
Three people shot in Bankhead, all in critical condition; one in custody
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Police say one of the people who was shot, a man, is in custody at Grady Detention with charges pending. Three people were shot and in critical condition on Monday in Atlanta's Bankhead neighborhood, police said. Atlanta Police confirmed to 11Alive's Bobeth Yates that two...
WXIA 11 Alive
3 people shot in Atlanta's Bankhead neighborhood
The driver and the passenger were hurt. Police said the passenger seemed to have engaged in an argument with someone walking by.
WXIA 11 Alive
Young Thug faces racing, reckless driving charges in new indictment
ATLANTA — Rapper Young Thug, already facing a slew of a charges in a high-profile street gang RICO indictment that will soon go to trial, is now also being targeted by prosecutors over alleged driving violations. A new indictment filed last week in Fulton County charges Young Thug -...
WXIA 11 Alive
3.5 million Georgians estimated to be traveling for the holidays
ATLANTA — An estimated 3.5 million Georgia residents will be traveling during the holidays, according to new figures released by AAA. The vast majority of those people will be traveling by car, according to the estimates - roughly 3.2 million, with about 184,000 air travelers and 122,000 traveling by "other modes."
Comments / 0