WXIA 11 Alive

Three people shot in Bankhead, all in critical condition; one in custody

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Police say one of the people who was shot, a man, is in custody at Grady Detention with charges pending. Three people were shot and in critical condition on Monday in Atlanta's Bankhead neighborhood, police said. Atlanta Police confirmed to 11Alive's Bobeth Yates that two...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

3.5 million Georgians estimated to be traveling for the holidays

ATLANTA — An estimated 3.5 million Georgia residents will be traveling during the holidays, according to new figures released by AAA. The vast majority of those people will be traveling by car, according to the estimates - roughly 3.2 million, with about 184,000 air travelers and 122,000 traveling by "other modes."
GEORGIA STATE

