Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Annual Balloon Glow lights up Middletown’s sky

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Balloon Glow returned to Middletown Sunday evening illuminating the sky with a magical array of colors and lights. Hot air balloonists set up at Smith Park for the annual fan-favorite event that families look forward to every year. The Balloon Glow was a part of the...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky man keeps promise to friend and goes all out for Christmas

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — A northern Kentucky man who goes all out on Christmas decorations every year is now expanding to the house next door. Besides covering his house with every kind of Christmas light imaginable, Mark Koors is doing the same for his next-door neighbor. He’s doing it to...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Animatronic Nativity Experience opening Saturday in Anderson Township

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Comboni Missionaries in Anderson Township will celebrate the 75th anniversary of a cherished Christmas tradition starting Saturday with the animatronic Nativity Experience. The event opens with a music-filled celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 followed by regular hours of 6...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Christkindlmarkt highlights local vendors and German heritage

COVINGTON, Ky. — Booths lined up in Mainstrasse Village area on Sunday for Covington's Christkindlmarkt. Executive Director of Renaissance Covington Nick Wade said the idea to the Covington Christkindlmarkt is to highlight local artists and entrepreneurs. He said a lot of German heritage lies in the Covington area. “This...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Streaming service seeking singles for dating show in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Love Cincinnati and looking for love? Very Local, a new streaming service is casting for a reality show to help you date someone while also "dating" Cincinnati. Very Local is currently casting men and women in Cincinnati to take part in a unique, Cincinnati-centric dating experience. Tired...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHAS11

Covington teacher takes Miss America stage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Miss Kentucky is in Connecticut competing in Miss America 2023 starting Monday, Dec. 12. Springfield-native, Hannah Edelen, 24, will be representing the bluegrass state in a competition of class and elegance. The first-generation college student earned her Bachelor's degree at Northern Kentucky University, completed her Master's...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Thousands show up to sneaker convention in Loveland

LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - Thousands of people showed up to a sneaker convention in Loveland over the weekend. The company Snkr Culture held the convention at the Oasis Conference Center on Sunday. Customers showed up to buy, sell, and trade exclusive sneakers and the hottest apparel. More than 150 vendors...
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Village of Elmwood Place mayor dies unexpectedly at 63

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio — The Village of Elmwood Place is mourning the loss of its mayor, Joseph Anneken, who died unexpectedly. He was 63. Anneken was a lifelong Elmwood Place resident and served on village council for many years before being elected mayor, a role he served until his passing. His family says he was passionate about the village and its citizens.
ELMWOOD PLACE, OH
momcollective.com

Save Our Rink

Hi – you might remember my face from a recent article about finding a new hobby and embracing interests. Skating is my most recent new hobby and has been such a rewarding activity. It’s great for the body and mind, but it’s so fun I don’t realize I’m exercising until I’m worn out! What I love most is that it provides an opportunity to dance anytime… and dancing on wheels is an entirely new level of fun.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Business owner reacts to hotel demolition project

CINCINNATI — Cities all across Ohio are receiving state-funding for demolition projects. It’s all in hopes of revitalizes communities. The Carrousel Inn & Suites and Drake Motel in Cincinnati’s Roselawn neighborhood are both on the list to be demolished. These two buildings have been vacant and boarded up for years. But last year the Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority bought the property to help bring new jobs to the area. And now it’s getting $17 million in order to demolish this building and 56 others.
CINCINNATI, OH
rnbcincy.com

Cincinnati: Person Shot And Taken To The Hospital

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A person was shot last night in Colerain. The Victim was taken to the hospital. A Hamilton County Sheriff’s dispatcher says police got the call around 10 p.m. for a reported shooting on Cross Ridge Trail. Love says that...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

New hobby leads to life-changing moments for woman, hundreds more

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman picked up a new hobby, not knowing it would change her life, plus hundreds of others. Megs Gelfgot started a skate collective, Keep Her Wild, two years ago to help teach women how to skateboard. She says it all started organically. After struggling as...
CINCINNATI, OH

