Laramie County, WY

capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (12/13/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Jayden Anthony Estorga, 24 —...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne man takes plea deal in 2021 stabbing case

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man has taken a plea deal in a case in which he was accused of stabbing a household member in 2021. Antonio Jose Landeroz pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and battery and theft of over $1,000 on Nov. 23, days before his trial. This is a lesser charge than the original attempted murder charge he originally had.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne PD looking for information regarding hit and run

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is looking for information on a hit and run that occurred last week. The department has posted a video of the suspected vehicle, seen below, and is requesting that anyone who knows the driver or vehicle let the department know. The driver...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County, Cheyenne ask Area 3 employees to stay home on Tuesday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With the National Weather Service in Cheyenne predicting “blizzard-like conditions” in the coming days, Laramie County and Cheyenne have issued a Level 3 East and West Advisory and are advising certain government employees to stay home on Tuesday. Due to the possibility of unsafe...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/2/22–12/6/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne City Council denies retail liquor license transfer

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Cheyenne City Council denied the transfer of a retail liquor license from Poor Richard’s Restaurant to Andiamo 307. The council’s 5–4 vote to decline the transfer means that the demolished restaurant keeps the license until it expires in March 2023. After that, the city can reissue it to another business.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

DoorDash temporarily halts service in Cheyenne as winter storm approaches

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With severe winter weather on the horizon, food delivery service DoorDash is temporarily halting operations in a number of regions, including southeast Wyoming. The temporary suspension of services takes effect for Cheyenne at midnight Tuesday. Affected areas are Sterling, Fort Morgan and Yuma, Colorado; Scottsbluff, Sidney,...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (12/5/22–12/11/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Police Officer’s Father Charged in October Hit-&-Run

The father of a Torrington police officer is facing multiple charges in connection with an October hit-and-run that sent a pedestrian to the hospital with serious injuries, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. According to a Torrington Police Department Facebook post, the hit-and-run happened around 7 a.m. on Oct. 24 at...
TORRINGTON, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne man pleads guilty in the second-degree murder of toddler

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and felony child abuse in the death of a 2-year-old boy. Wyatt Dean Lamb, 29, entered the plea on Wednesday as part of a plea agreement in the case of the death of 2-year-old Athian Rivera, whose body was found in a dumpster in 2021.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Rawlins Latest Wyoming City To Allow Delivery Of Booze

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Another Wyoming community has added alcohol delivery laws for its business scene. The Rawlins City Council has approved an ordinance that regulates alcoholic liquors and malt beverages in closed containers, after making revisions to address concerns from the city’s police chief.
RAWLINS, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County schools’ Winter Break schedules announced

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Winter Break is swiftly approaching for students throughout Laramie County. All schools in Laramie County School District 1 will be having a break from Dec. 19, 2022, to Jan. 2, 2023. Classes will resume on Jan. 3, 2023. St. Mary’s School will be on break from...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Area 3 Employees Advised to Stay Home Due to Forecasted Blizzard

Due to the possibility of unsafe road conditions and/or extreme weather conditions from the forecasted blizzard conditions, the Laramie County Board of Commissioners and Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins have implemented a level 3 closure for Tuesday. "All City of Cheyenne and Laramie County non-essential employees living in the 3 east...
CHEYENNE, WY
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Transwest becomes new Ford Dealership in Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -Transwest from Torrington has changed its operating location from Torrington to Scottsbluff. In early December, Transwest out of Torrington, Wyo. began moving its operations from Torrington to Scottsbluff after the company bought the Scottsbluff location of Fremont Motors. “Ford approached us and said hey look we have...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE

