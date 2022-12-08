Another Successful Toys for Tots event was held last night Monday 12/12/22 at La Parrilla On The Water. For many years this was handled by Chris Jones and then handed off to the Oswego Kiwanis Club. Ray Jock of La Parrilla On The Water is now helping to organize the larger hand-off event and it went beautifully! We have documents the event for over ten years now, and it's always a pleasure. Staff Sargent Brandon Ashby of the Marine Corps RSS Oswego was on hand to help carry out the event as Toys for Tots is a U.S. Marine Corp project, and the brain child of Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks in 1947. Actually it was his wife, Diane, was the inspiration behind the event. When Bill reported back to his wife that he could not find such an organization, she instructed him to “start one!”. Maj Hendricks and the Marines in his reserve unit in LA collected and distributed 5,000 toys in 1947. In 2022, this event is 75 years strong!

