‘Tis the Season to Enjoy Holiday Happenings in Oswego County Featured
Visit Oswego County to enjoy a wide array of family-friendly holiday events!. From breakfasts with Santa to festive performances, residents and visitors have plenty of opportunities to get in the holiday spirit. Listed below are several enchanting events to check out Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17 and 18. Start your...
Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots Successful Event at La Parrilla On The Water Featured
Another Successful Toys for Tots event was held last night Monday 12/12/22 at La Parrilla On The Water. For many years this was handled by Chris Jones and then handed off to the Oswego Kiwanis Club. Ray Jock of La Parrilla On The Water is now helping to organize the larger hand-off event and it went beautifully! We have documents the event for over ten years now, and it's always a pleasure. Staff Sargent Brandon Ashby of the Marine Corps RSS Oswego was on hand to help carry out the event as Toys for Tots is a U.S. Marine Corp project, and the brain child of Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks in 1947. Actually it was his wife, Diane, was the inspiration behind the event. When Bill reported back to his wife that he could not find such an organization, she instructed him to “start one!”. Maj Hendricks and the Marines in his reserve unit in LA collected and distributed 5,000 toys in 1947. In 2022, this event is 75 years strong!
Oswego County FCU Opens Phoenix Branch Featured
Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU), officially opened their new Phoenix branch, Rt. 264, across from Emerson J. Dillon Middle School, said Bill Carhart, CEO. “We’re extremely and excited to open this office and welcome members of the greater Phoenix area to our family as members,” Carhart said. “Before we even broke ground, we formed a partnership with Phoenix schools to keep a rotating display of student artwork here in this branch. In addition, we commissioned the fabrication of the Phoenix Firebird, in beautiful, orange-stained glass that proudly represents the community mantra of ‘Phoenix rising’ right above the main entrance.
Oswego Community Youth Orchestra Announces Winter Concert Featured
Oswego Community Youth Orchestra has announced that their Winter Concert will be held Saturday, December 17th at the Oswego Alliance Church at 3 p.m. The church is located at 371 Thompson Road, Oswego. Cheryl Rogers will conduct the senior group and Deb Mazurek will conduct the junior group. The concert...
Snowshoe Hike at Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center Featured
Looking to decompress after a busy holiday season? Are you looking for an activity during the school break?. Or do you just love nature and want to explore the 150-acre nature preserve? Join educators on Tuesday, December 27th at 11:00 a.m. for the first guided snowshoe hike of the 2022-2023 season at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center! Educators will go over the basics of snowshoes, then the group will head right out! Bring your own snowshoes or borrow a pair from the facility. It is recommended to wear winter boots or winter shoes that are flat so they can easily be strapped in. Since CNY's weather can be unpredictable this time of year; if there is not enough snow to snowshoe, the group will go out for a winter hike and learn about winter ecology. Please dress appropriately for the weather!
Jonathan E. Crego – December 10, 2022 Featured
Jonathan E. Crego,37, a resident of Oswego passed away on December 10, 2022, at his home. Born in Oswego, he is the son of Sam and Tina (France) Crego of Oswego and was a graduate of Oswego High School. Jon was a veteran of the United States Army from 2005...
AmeriCU Received Second Place In CNY Readers’ Choice Awards Featured
AmeriCU Credit Union received second place for the best credit union in the CNY Readers’ Choice Awards. The CNY Readers’ Choice Awards looks to recognize outstanding local businesses that serve the Central New York community. The Post-Standard and Syracuse.com readers voted for their favorite businesses from Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, Seneca, and Tompkins counties.
Influenza Cases Rise Across Country and Here at Home Featured
The Oswego County Health Department observes National Influenza Vaccination Week, Dec. 5 through 9, by reminding people that it’s not too late for everyone aged 6 months and older to get their annual flu shot. “Last week 444 new cases of influenza were reported for Oswego County, with 53%...
Susan L. Lamb – December 8, 2022 Featured
Susan L. Lamb, 74, of Oswego passed at home on December 8, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Columbus Ohio, she was the daughter of the late William and Eileen (Jenkins) Whipple. Susan was a graduate of Upper Arlington High School and moved to Oswego after meeting and...
Mayor Barlow Announces Wage Increases For City SEIU200 Employees Featured
Mayor Billy Barlow and SEIU 200United President Scott Phillipson announced today an agreement between the City of Oswego and SEIU 200 to raise wages for all city SEIU 200 employees. Wages will be raised $3 an hour across the board for all members of the SEIU Union working for the...
Christine E. Fitzgerald – December 4, 2022 Featured
Christine E. Fitzgerald, 70, a lifelong resident of Oswego, New York passed away on December 4, 2022, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse. Born in Oswego, She was the daughter of the late Nelson and Eileen (Wise) Pospesel and was a graduate of the Oswego High School. She was a...
Land Bank Demos Longtime Hannibal Eyesore Featured
The Oswego County Land Bank oversaw the demolition of a longtime eyesore in the village of Hannibal this week, removing a prominently located problematic property that for years has negatively impacted the village. The nearly 2,000 square-foot structure located at 285 Church St. was built in the 1930s and most...
Fulton iRacing League Includes 36 NY Communities, Canada, 19 States Featured
Outside, the snow is piling up and the wind is howling. Inside, iRacers in the City of Fulton’s iRacing League in 36 communities from across NY State, Canada, and 19 states are warm, focused, and strapped into their virtual race cars on a sunny day in ideal racing conditions.
Teenaged Fabricator Joey DeStevens Preparing 350-Supermodified for Family Race Team Featured
In a bit of a throwback to days gone by, Joey DeStevens knew by the age of 12 that he wanted to work on vehicles. Now at the age of 19, he is spearheading the conversion of a former Joe Gosek Big Block Supermodified to a 350-Supermodified, which will be piloted by his younger brother, Tony DeStevens, at Oswego Speedway.
