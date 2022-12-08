Read full article on original website
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Chelsea, MA extends guaranteed income program, gives 650 families $400 a month for 3 additional monthsBeth TorresChelsea, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Lakers News: Fourth Quarter Rally Singled Out By Russell Westbrook As Proof Of Team's Heart
The Lakers guard shares what this hard-fought game reveals about the team.
The story of the former Milwaukee Buck that became the richest NBA player you never heard of
Junior Bridgeman played for 12 seasons in the NBA, but he made his fortune off the court.
Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Has Stern Message For Teammates: `We Ain't That Good'
Leave it to team captain Udonis Haslem to make a blunt assessment about the Miami Heat. After Saturday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs, Haslem got straight to the point in the postgame locker room. "We think that we're that good, that we can figure it out at the end...
Nia Long Posts Pic of Her in ‘New Places and Spaces’ After Fiancé’s Alleged Affair
It’s been a tumultuous year for movie star Nia Long after her longtime relationship with Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka came to a screeching halt when it was revealed he was having an affair with a coworker. But as it appears, the Love Jones actress is starting a new chapter.
Lakers trade rumors: Multiple trade targets revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers have turned their season around, but a trade target could push them right over the edge into Finals contention. The Los Angeles Lakers started the season 0-5 and then went 2-10 in their first 12 games. Since then, they’ve gone 9-5 in the subsequent 14 games.
Jaylen Brown Reveals Why Celtics Lost to Warriors
Brown believed the Celtics tensed up against the Warriors.
Lakers Rumors: Kyle Kuzma "Wants Out" Of D.C., Interested In Big Market Teams
Could an L.A. reunion be in the 2020 champ's future?
Popculture
Los Angeles Lakers Player Files Restraining Order Against Friend
Lakers point guard Kendrick Nunn is seeking assistance from the police. According to Yahoo News, Nunn sought a restraining order against a former friend that he claims has made terrorist threats toward and attempted to extort him. He also alleges the man has threatened his family. Per the restraining order, the man in question is named Miles Harrison. Nunn is asking a judge to grant an order of protection against his friend to stay 300 yards away from himself, his partner Blen Mekonnen, and his two children. Nunn says his family needs immediate protection because of the "threats Miles has made I fear he could harm me and my family."
ClutchPoints
RUMOR: Suns eyeing trade with West team Chris Paul will love
The Phoenix Suns have been linked with Kyle Kuzma as of late, but sure enough, he’s not the only one that the team is interested in as they look to get more help for Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Apparently, the Suns are also eyeing a potential deal with...
Steph Curry Reacts to Massive Win Over Boston Celtics
The Golden State Warriors held off the red hot Boston Celtics
Nia Long Calls Boston Celtics 'Hurtful' For Handling Of Ime Udoka Suspension
Long split from longtime partner Udoka after the NBA franchise suspended the head coach for allegedly having an affair with a staffer.
Lakers: Which Ex-Laker’s Contract Made Him One Of The 20 Most Overpaid Players Ever?
There's not exactly a dearth of options.
Lakers Rumors: Lakers Unwilling To Trade Both Picks Unless An All-Star Is Part Of Return?
Would two draft picks and Russell Westbrook's expiring deal entice a team with an All-Star to trade?
WATCH: Steph Curry's Absurd Buzzer Beater In Celtics-Warriors Game
Steph Curry had a great shot to end the first quarter of Saturday's game between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.
Red Sox Designate Player For Assignment 20 Days After Trading For Him
Kenley Jansen’s movement to the Red Sox’s 40-man roster came at the expense of a player who joined Boston’s organization less than a month ago. The Red Sox on Tuesday afternoon officially announced their two-year deal with Jansen, a three-time All-Star who led the National League in saves last season. In order to create a roster spot for the star closer, the Red Sox designated Hoy Park for assignment. Park was acquired by Boston on November 23 in a trade that saw the Red Sox send left-handed pitching prospect Inmer Lobo to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
BREAKING: Jalen Brunson Leaves Knicks' Sunday Tilt With Kings, Doubtful to Return
Brunson went back to the locker room with the New York Knicks holding a big lead.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Pacers Rumors: Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, More
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by Fieldhouse Files’ Scott Agness to the Pacers’ fast start this season, as well as the latest news and rumors pertaining to Tyrese Haliuburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield and more.
NESN
