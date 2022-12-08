Squats have all kinds of benefits, from strengthening muscles to increasing endurance and helping with weight loss, but even some of the most seasoned gym rats may be used to only one kind of squat. Fitness trainers agree there are plenty of different ways to (properly) do squats—from the traditional kind to squats with added resistance. If you're interested in adding more variety to your workouts (and your squat types), learning how to do a barbell squat—and others like the front squat and back squat—could be beneficial to your exercise routine.

6 DAYS AGO