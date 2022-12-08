Read full article on original website
Lululemon just reported an 85% increase in inventory, but don't expect big holiday sales. Here's why.
The company said it ordered heavily to meet expected demand. On an earnings call, CEO Calvin McDonald said the holiday shopping season started strong.
The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?
Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy
Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.
10 Costco Items That May Disappear in 2023
You've heard of the kiss of death, but Costco has the star of death, or the "death star" on certain products. When a little asterisk appears on the product tag, that means it's typically on its way...
Kroger Unexpectedly Closing Stores in December
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Costco plans to open 24 stores this year, including 15 throughout the US
Nine of those stores will open internationally, including two in China, while 15 stores will open in the US, according to the retailer.
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023
Multiple outlets are reporting plans for future Costco closures. We will attempt to separate fact from speculation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:FOX19.com, Forbes.com, and Finance.Yahoo.com.
Walmart closed 160 stores in 27 states across the US, warns of higher prices, more closures due to increased shoplifting
Walmart's CEO revealed that a significant uptick in theft at its stores across the country could mean more store closers and higher prices at the ones that remain open, according to a news source.
6 Incredible Perks of Being a Costco Employee
Costco was one of the companies at the forefront of raising their minimum wage to $15 (it's now $16), but the pay is only one of the job perks that come along with working at the warehouse club....
Costco vs Sam’s Club: Which Retailer Has the Best December Deals?
Stocking up for the holidays is expensive. That's why so many people depend on warehouse stores where they can buy in bulk for cheap. Crowds are flocking to Costco and Sam's Club to find the best...
Restaurants Lead 8.1% Rise in Retail Sales in November
Consumers spent more in the restaurant, fuel and convenience, and grocery sectors in November. Those sectors were the big winners during a month in which U.S. retail sales — excluding automotive — rose 8.1% year over year, according to a press release about the latest Mastercard SpendingPulse, a report that measures both in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment.
Walmart, Target results will tell how gloomy holidays could get for retailers
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Walmart (WMT.N) and Target (TGT.N) results this week are likely to show that major retailers are heading for a turbulent holiday season as rampant inflation has made everything from toothpaste to Christmas sweaters more expensive for shoppers.
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon says theft is 'higher than what it has historically been'
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on Tuesday became the latest retail executive to weigh in on theft, saying it is "higher than what it has historically been."
ValueWalk
Costco vs Amazon: An End Of The Year Showdown
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) are both giants in their respective industry sectors, but while they may approach their commercial businesses differently, they have a lot of similarities. And as the end of the year approaches, it appears their stocks may have a few similarities as well. ESG Isn’t...
Cost of Christmas dinner up 9.3% despite grocery price inflation finally dipping
The cost of a traditional Christmas dinner for four is up by almost 10% on last year to £31 despite grocery price inflation dipping for the first time in 21 months.Groceries are still 14.6% more expensive than they were a year ago but this is down from last month’s 14.7% in a sign that the pace of inflation is easing slightly, according to Kantar.Despite the hint of Christmas relief, shoppers will have to spend an extra £60 in December to buy the same items as last year while the cost of a Christmas dinner for four is up 9.3% to...
My six Costco finds starting at $10 – including a seasonal sweet treat and kitty paté
An influencer has shared their top Costco finds of the week, starting at only $10. Whether you want desserts or cat food, Costco has them in stock, and there are some new items all the way from Japan. TikToker Costcohotfinds, shared their top five finds this week - although items...
CNET
Walmart's Black Friday PS5 Bundle Is Back in Stock Right Now
We've been tracking PS5 stock all year, and the console is still very hard to get hold off. For Black Friday, Walmart launched a PS5 bundle featuring the console and newly released God of War: Ragnarök game, though it promptly sold out. After a couple of brief restocks, it looked to us like the bundle was gone for good -- but we were wrong! It's back in stock at Walmart right now with shipping available before Christmas.
