Glamour

The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?

Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy

Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Costco Closings in 2023

Multiple outlets are reporting plans for future Costco closures. We will attempt to separate fact from speculation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:FOX19.com, Forbes.com, and Finance.Yahoo.com.
SPRINGDALE, OH
PYMNTS

Restaurants Lead 8.1% Rise in Retail Sales in November

Consumers spent more in the restaurant, fuel and convenience, and grocery sectors in November. Those sectors were the big winners during a month in which U.S. retail sales — excluding automotive — rose 8.1% year over year, according to a press release about the latest Mastercard SpendingPulse, a report that measures both in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment.
ValueWalk

Costco vs Amazon: An End Of The Year Showdown

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) are both giants in their respective industry sectors, but while they may approach their commercial businesses differently, they have a lot of similarities. And as the end of the year approaches, it appears their stocks may have a few similarities as well. ESG Isn’t...
The Independent

Cost of Christmas dinner up 9.3% despite grocery price inflation finally dipping

The cost of a traditional Christmas dinner for four is up by almost 10% on last year to £31 despite grocery price inflation dipping for the first time in 21 months.Groceries are still 14.6% more expensive than they were a year ago but this is down from last month’s 14.7% in a sign that the pace of inflation is easing slightly, according to Kantar.Despite the hint of Christmas relief, shoppers will have to spend an extra £60 in December to buy the same items as last year while the cost of a Christmas dinner for four is up 9.3% to...
CNET

Walmart's Black Friday PS5 Bundle Is Back in Stock Right Now

We've been tracking PS5 stock all year, and the console is still very hard to get hold off. For Black Friday, Walmart launched a PS5 bundle featuring the console and newly released God of War: Ragnarök game, though it promptly sold out. After a couple of brief restocks, it looked to us like the bundle was gone for good -- but we were wrong! It's back in stock at Walmart right now with shipping available before Christmas.

