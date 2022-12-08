Georgia Bulldogs runner Victoria Schneider first to sign with Gamble Sports Modeling's NIL agency

Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia Peach Bowl History Says UGA vs OSU Will Be Close
College Football has been home to numerous iconic bowl games for decades now. The prestige of iconic matchups such as the Cotton Bowl, Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl, or even the Sugar Bowl often times transcend college football with their instantly recognizable names and venues. But oftentimes, people forget to mention one other legendary matchup. The Peach Bowl.
What We Will Learn About Georgia in the Playoff this Year
In just a few short weeks, Georgia will make its third college football playoff appearance under Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs hold a 3-1 record in the playoff under Smart with their lone loss coming in the national championship back in 2017. Smart has proven he can win on the sport's biggest stage and lead his team to a national championship after last season.
Revamped Georgia roster, new head coach Mike White giving Bulldog basketball fans hope
Although the season is still very young, the Georgia men’s basketball team is giving its fans reasons to finally feel optimistic after four mostly disappointing years under previous coach Tom Crean. With new coach Mike White and with a host of new faces, the Bulldogs (7-3) have already won...
How Kirby Smart Killed 7 year's worth of Narratives in 365 Days
In a relatively short amount of time. Kirby Smart has become one of, if not the top dog in the college football coaching world. So much so that some experts have deemed Smart "The Next Nick Saban" or labeled his team "The Next Dynasty in College Football". Plus, with a freshly signed 10 year $112 million dollar contract, the Bulldogs head coach and Georgia program seem to have just scratched the surface of their continued greatness.
Becky Ramsey, Alice Walker to present piano, organ concert
COVINGTON — Becky Ramsey and Alice Walker will present an Organ and Piano Concert on Sunday, Dec. 18, at Covington First United Methodist Church, 1113 Conyers St., Covington. The concert will begin at 3 p.m. Repertoire for the concert will be sacred, classical and Christmas selections.
Information sought on man missing since Nov. 25
COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding a man who went missing Nov. 25. According to the CPD, Jerry Lenard Cobb, 70, was last seen by family in the Puckett Street area of Covington in the Nelson Heights neighborhood.
