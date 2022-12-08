JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson is going blue for JSU. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced Monday that the city is making the change in honor of the Jackson State Tigers' playing in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta this weekend. The mayor said City Hall, Thalia Mara Hall, the Planetarium and the Hood Building will be lit up with blue lights in honor of the back-to-back SWAC champions.

JACKSON, MS ・ 8 HOURS AGO