Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxillinois.com
Police: Woman facing charges of domestic battery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A woman was arrested on Monday and is facing charges of domestic battery, aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, and unlawful use of a weapon, according to police. The Champaign Police Department was dispatched at 2:33 a.m. for a call of an armed subject. Officers...
newschannel20.com
Police: Man gets food stolen then battered by four men
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance regarding a robbery from October 30. We're told at 2:10 a.m. a male victim was walking in the 300 block of East Green Street, Champaign when an offender came up behind him and grabbed food out of the victim’s hand.
foxillinois.com
Police: Man arrested in connection to Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting in the 200 block of south 5th street. The Springfield Police Department says Carlos R. Leyva, 33, of Decatur, was arrested on Saturday. When police arrived on the scene one victim was located on the...
WAND TV
Decatur man arrested for Springfield shooting: victim remains in hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Springfield Police arrested a 33-year-old Decatur man for a shooting incident in Springfield that sent an individual to the hospital with life threatening injuries. The Criminal Investigations Division arrested Carlos R. Leyva, Saturday morning. Leyva is currently being held at the Sangamon County Jail on...
capitolwolf.com
Suspect arrested in Sat. shooting
What appears to have been a gunfight Saturday night at the Wet Bar on S. 5th which ended in a man being shot in the head has now resulted in an arrest. The Criminal Investigations Division arrested 33-year old Carlos R. Leyva of Decatur for the shooting. The victim is...
wglt.org
Older evidence poses challenges in Jamie Snow murder case
Dated technology abandoned by police investigators decades ago is creating an issue for lawyers for Jamie Snow as they scrutinize materials in Snow’s bid to prove his innocence in the shooting death of William Little. Snow was convicted in 2001 of killing the Bloomington gas station attendant during a...
People From Popular Illinois College Town Shot With Paintballs
An Illinois man thought it was a good idea to use neighbors as randomly moving targets for paintball. Illinois Man Had Nobody To Play Paintball Wars With. I have played paintball a couple of times. I will admit that I had a good time. It does hurt to be hit with one. Unfortunately, it is not something you could do by yourself. He does not have any friends who like to participate. Maybe, he just decided to start the game by himself and just shoot random people. That's not a very smart move.
Effingham Radio
Charleston Man Arrested For Domestic Battery
On December 6th Charleston Officers investigated a domestic battery report that occurred in the 1000 block of Adams Avenue. The victim reported that Chad M. Wheeler slapped her in the face and drug her around by her hair. The victim had visible injuries she claimed were from the previous day where Wheeler had hit her repeatedly.
Green St. lane temporarily closed in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – One westbound lane on Green St. in Champaign is closed temporarily this week. The lane closure, between Randolph St. and State St., is in order to repair a leaking water valve. Westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane during the closure. The lane is scheduled to reopen on Dec. 16. […]
Catalytic converter thefts continue in Springfield, Champaign
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police Department is seeking information regarding the thefts of 11 catalytic converters, while the University of Illinois Police Department reports another stolen converter. The Springfield Police Department reported that in recent weeks seven catalytic converters were stolen at the 600 block of N. Sixth St., and three catalytic converters were […]
25newsnow.com
Shots fired at apartment complex Saturday in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Normal Police Department is investigating a shooting incident after a woman says she woke up to bullet holes in her apartment, Saturday. Sgt. Jeff Longfellow says police were called to the 700 block of N Golfcrest around 10:45 am to a report of shots fired. After arriving, police were unable to find any evidence.
Danville AMC CLASSIC to close on Monday
The general manager says everyone who works there was given the opportunity to transfer to another theater.
wjbc.com
1 dead after single-car crash in southeast Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Coroner has released the name of the fatal crash victim from Friday evening in Bloomington. The victim was 19-year-old Rowan B. Rumley of Bloomington. The autopsy indicates that Rumley died from multiple blunt injuries after hitting a concrete barrier with his car. The crash...
Candlestick Lane in Urbana celebrates 59 years
The tradition has been going on for nearly 60 years. It gives families the chance to walk around the neighborhood and drive-thru to look at holiday decorations.
fordcountychronicle.com
UPDATED: Dog, cat perish in Buckley house fire; damage estimated at $150,000 or more
BUCKLEY — A dog and a cat perished in a fire that caused an estimated $150,000 or more in damage to a Buckley home Monday afternoon, but several other pets — including a second cat, a bird, a small turtle and a 90-pound tortoise — survived and the two people living there were uninjured, Buckley Fire Chief Tyler Ecker said.
nowdecatur.com
Law enforcement and first responders compete for top bell ringing in Guns Vs. Hoses
December 7, 2022 -Law enforcement and first responders are ringing Salvation Army bells in a heated competition to see who can raise the most money. The Salvation Army’s Guns Vs. Hoses event continues until 8pm today and from 8am to 8pm tomorrow at Walmart locations and Sam’s Club.
wtad.com
QPD Blotter for December 10, 2022
Jalen Coleman (19) Champaign, IL for shoplifting at 5211 Broadway on 12-3-22. NTA. Christin E Dillion (50) Quincy for FTA Fighting at 537 Vermont. Lodged. Ameren reports the theft of an electrical meter from 535 N 8th.
newschannel20.com
Champaign County democrats handing out Scott Bennett memorabilia
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County democrats office is handing out memorabilia to show support for Scott Bennett. You can go by the office and pick up yard signs, t-shirts, and bumper stickers. Bennet passed away on Friday from complications of a large brain tumor. Bennett represented the...
wjbc.com
Convicted McLean County drug dealer sentenced to 18 years in prison
BLOOMINGTON – A man who said he resorted to sell drugs in the Twin Cities to get his family’s food truck up and running was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison. Edward Holmes, 51, was one of McLean County’s biggest drug dealers, if not the biggest, said Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Horve during Friday’s court hearing.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
No One Injured in Structure Fire on Douglas Street
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. Danville Firefighters were called out to a structure fire Friday night December 9th. The fire department was notified of a structure fire at 605 Douglas Street. The fire department was notified of a fire at 1:37 A.m. Firefighters arrived to find a...
Comments / 0