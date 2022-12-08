North Beach pizzeria launches 'joint' collaboration with pot dispensary 04:04

SAN FRANCISCO -- A popular North Beach pizzeria is offering what it calls a "culinary cannabis collaboration" that lets foodies pair a special pie with a pre-roll joint from a nearby dispensary.

Tony's Pizza Napoletana is promoting the partnership with the newly opened North Beach Pipeline Dispensary that it launched last week. The renowned pizzeria is featuring the special "Up in Smoke Pipeline Pizza" for $30, a California-style, wood-fired pizza topped with smoked mozzarella, candied bacon, pizzuti tomato, basil, smoky volcano salt, and Chef Chris Cosentino's umami spice.

Tony's Pizza. Up In Smoke combo. Tony's Pizza/Instagram

When ordered to go, the 12-inch pizza is packaged in a customized multicolored box designed by North Beach artist and the Fish Tank Gallery curator Jeremy Fish. The Cheech & Chong-inspired design lets diners wear the box artwork as a colorful bib that includes a cutout for the diner's head that's perfect for photo opportunities. The box also includes a walking map of North Beach, highlighting new businesses and iconic spots in the neighborhood to visit.

Diners who by the combo at Tony's Pizza Napoletana's or Tony's Coal Fired Pizza & Slice House will receive $5 off North Beach Pipeline's "Up in Smoke" pre-roll when the box is presented at checkout. Additionally, Pipeline patrons can receive $5 off their "Up in Smoke Pizza" when their pre-roll is presented. Customers just need to show proof of purchase from either business e and receive $5 off the pizza or joint at that location.