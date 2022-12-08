ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Three Cleveland Browns Players Return to Practice Thursday, Multiple did not Participate

By Brandon Little
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 5 days ago

The Cleveland Browns had multiple players back at practice on Thursday, including defensive back Denzel Ward.

Cleveland Browns got three players back at practice on Thursday afternoon as they prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Cornerbacks Denzel Ward and A.J. Green, as well as tackle James Hudson III all returned.

Yesterday, Ward missed practice with an ankle injury, as well as illness. Green has a banged up knee but was able to give it a go, while Hudson was sick as well yesterday.

Ward will get another matchup with Ja'Marr Chase, it will be something to watch as Chase missed the first matchup between the two teams this season.

Tight end Pharaoh Brown did not play for Cleveland due to an illness, Chase Winovich missed practice with a knee injury. Right tackle Jack Conklin sat out with a rest day.

