Dallas, TX

Dak Prescott Comments on Coach Jason Garrett to Stanford

By Harrison Reno
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lZBGm_0jcHIwvZ00

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacted to the news of ex-Cowboy head coach Jason Garrett being in consideration for the coaching vacancy at Stanford.

Dallas Cowboys fans could see a familiar face back on the sidelines ... Just not on Sundays.

Ex-Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is a top candidate for the head coaching job vacancy at Stanford - and Dak Prescott is a "big endorser'' of his former coach.

"Big endorser of that." Prescott said Thursday about Garrett being considered for the job. "I hope he gets it."

Added the QB: "I'm willing to talk to whoever I can to endorse him and talk about how great of a coach he is. I just think he'd be huge for a program like that's so prestigious."

Garrett, the Princeton graduate, who spent two stints in Dallas, once as a player, and as a coach, is currently serving as an analyst for NBC Sports.

It shouldn't be a surprise that Prescott is willing to put a word in for his former head coach. After all, Garrett put a tremendous amount of confidence in Prescott years ago starting in the QB's rookie season.

Prescott, a fourth-round pick, assumed the Cowboys' starting quarterback role due to an injury to Tony Romo in 2017. A job that was supposed to be temporary turned full-time as Garrett and company decided to stick with their young signal-caller even after Romo returned to full health.

Garrett was relieved of his Cowboys job three years ago. But the connections obviously still linger.

