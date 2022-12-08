Thursday Night Football: Public is counting on Davante Adams to put on a show during Raiders-Rams

We have reached the home stretch of the 2022-23 NFL season, which means the end is near for a few teams with slim playoff chances. On Thursday night, we get two of those teams on national television.

Amazon Prime will broadcast the AFC-NFC clash of underperforming teams when the 5-7 Las Vegas Raiders take the SoFi Stadium field to face the 3-9 Los Angeles Rams.

On the heels of a three-game winning streak, the Raiders are somewhat keeping their playoff hopes alive as they enter Inglewood on Thursday as just better than one-touchdown favorites. And while the Rams, losers of six straight, are lacking upper-tier talent due to injuries, their beginning-of-the-week addition of former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield as least will add some storylines to an otherwise boring and probably lopsided matchup.

If you’re looking for more ways to stay entertained for this Thursday night game, of course, betting is always the way to go.

Over at BetMGM, 55 percent of bets are on the Under (42.5 points), which isn’t surprising given the quality of the two teams and the trend in Thursday games. But aside from game lines, bettors are taking an interest in player props.

The three-most bet-on props include Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams and Rams wide receiver Brandon Powell.

Many see Adams as a lock to score the first touchdown of the game (+400) and are banking on him registering over 89.5 receiving yards (-115), something he’s done in four of the past fives games. Meanwhile, folks are taking a chance on Powell finding his way to the end zone at some point (+375).

Whether you intend on placing some bets or are just ready to watch some football, you can follow tonight’s action on Prime beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET.