Thursday Night Football: Public is counting on Davante Adams to put on a show during Raiders-Rams

By Cole Huff
 5 days ago
We have reached the home stretch of the 2022-23 NFL season, which means the end is near for a few teams with slim playoff chances. On Thursday night, we get two of those teams on national television.

Amazon Prime will broadcast the AFC-NFC clash of underperforming teams when the 5-7 Las Vegas Raiders take the SoFi Stadium field to face the 3-9 Los Angeles Rams.

On the heels of a three-game winning streak, the Raiders are somewhat keeping their playoff hopes alive as they enter Inglewood on Thursday as just better than one-touchdown favorites. And while the Rams, losers of six straight, are lacking upper-tier talent due to injuries, their beginning-of-the-week addition of former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield as least will add some storylines to an otherwise boring and probably lopsided matchup.

If you’re looking for more ways to stay entertained for this Thursday night game, of course, betting is always the way to go.

Over at BetMGM, 55 percent of bets are on the Under (42.5 points), which isn’t surprising given the quality of the two teams and the trend in Thursday games. But aside from game lines, bettors are taking an interest in player props.

The three-most bet-on props include Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams and Rams wide receiver Brandon Powell.

Many see Adams as a lock to score the first touchdown of the game (+400) and are banking on him registering over 89.5 receiving yards (-115), something he’s done in four of the past fives games. Meanwhile, folks are taking a chance on Powell finding his way to the end zone at some point (+375).

Whether you intend on placing some bets or are just ready to watch some football, you can follow tonight’s action on Prime beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Related
Jaguars’ Doug Pederson admitted a cold-blooded Trevor Lawrence went rogue on a big TD run

As the Jacksonville Jaguars start to wind down the 2022 regular season, they can take solace in one thing: Trevor Lawrence’s recent blossoming at quarterback. In two of his last three games — against two of the NFL’s better defenses in the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans — Lawrence threw for 300-plus yards and three scores. (Urban Meyer, eat your heart out.) But as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft begins to piece it all together, a play against Tennessee where he actually kept the ball in his hands is in the spotlight.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Frustrated DeVante Parker calls out NFL publicly for missing head injury

New England Patriots wideout DeVante Parker isn’t happy with the NFL, following the head injury he sustained in Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. When attempting to catch a pass, the veteran receiver was standing on wobbly legs after having his head slammed to the ground. There was even a point where the TV cameras zoomed into his facemask, and he looked like he wasn’t completely there after the hit.
Defensive backs Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes signed autographs for Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign on Monday

With the holiday season in full swing, Green Bay Packers defensive backs Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes took time out of their evening on Monday to sign autographs for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign. The team documented the event with a flurry of pictures on their official website, and tweeted a picture of the defensive stars with Salvation Army representatives to commemorate the occasion,
GREEN BAY, WI
