Decider.com

Ellen Pompeo Tells Drew Barrymore She Left ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Because Her Brain Turned Into “Scrambled Eggs”: “I Gotta Do Something New”

Ellen Pompeo stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show today, where she opened up about her shocking decision to finally leave Grey’s Anatomy after nearly two decades. The actress, who has starred as Meredith Grey in the long-running medical drama since its first season, announced last month that she would be leaving the show, with her final episode airing in February 2023. When Drew Barrymore asked about her decision, Pompeo revealed she feels “super happy.”
TheDailyBeast

Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died

Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
TVLine

Kindred Recap: Dana's Unexplained Trips to the Past Unearth a Startling Revelation — Grade the Premiere

Kindred is finally here — all eight episodes are now streaming on Hulu — and it marks the first on-screen adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s celebrated sci-fi novel. The series began in medias res, with Dana (played by WeCrashed’s Mallori Johnson) returning from her latest jump through time and immediately soaking in a bath to soothe her sore, severely whipped back. That’s a big deviation from the book, in which we first met Dana at the hospital recovering from her final jump — which left a permanent mark — and with police questioning whether she was being abused by her husband Kevin. For...
DoYouRemember?

‘Sister Wives’ Stars Janelle And Kody Brown Have Broken Up

For 17 seasons, the reality TV series Sister Wives has chronicled the relationships between Kody Brown and his four partners, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn. However, Kody recently confirmed that he and Janelle are officially divorced. This follows his 2021 separation from Christine. Kody, 53, can be heard confirming the...
HollywoodLife

Kaley Cuoco Kisses Tom Pelphrey As She Shows Off Her Baby Bump On Lunch Date

The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco, 37, and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, 40, paused for a kiss while on a lunch outing near Calabasas, CA on Dec. 12. The soon-to-be-mom’s baby bump was covered up by her oversized brown Gucci hoodie, which she paired with grey Nike sweatpants and pink slides. Kaley accessorized her look with brown sunglasses and a simple gold chain necklace for the casual date.
CALABASAS, CA
