Ellen Pompeo Tells Drew Barrymore She Left ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Because Her Brain Turned Into “Scrambled Eggs”: “I Gotta Do Something New”
Ellen Pompeo stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show today, where she opened up about her shocking decision to finally leave Grey’s Anatomy after nearly two decades. The actress, who has starred as Meredith Grey in the long-running medical drama since its first season, announced last month that she would be leaving the show, with her final episode airing in February 2023. When Drew Barrymore asked about her decision, Pompeo revealed she feels “super happy.”
Al Roker Was Back On The Today Show And Explained Why He Won't Be Back For Awhile
Al Roker returned to The Today Show and discussed his recent health challenges.
Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died
Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
‘The Santa Clause’: 1 Actor Had to Wear Fake Teeth During the First Movie
While filming 'The Santa Clause' in the early '90s, one of the main actors had to sport fake teeth after a couple were knocked out in the middle of production.
Kanye West Tried To Bring Chris Paul Down With Him
Before Kanye West was banned from Twitter for the umpteenth time, he decided to make a crazy allegation that he caught Suns superstar Chris Paul sleeping with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
Kindred Recap: Dana's Unexplained Trips to the Past Unearth a Startling Revelation — Grade the Premiere
Kindred is finally here — all eight episodes are now streaming on Hulu — and it marks the first on-screen adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s celebrated sci-fi novel. The series began in medias res, with Dana (played by WeCrashed’s Mallori Johnson) returning from her latest jump through time and immediately soaking in a bath to soothe her sore, severely whipped back. That’s a big deviation from the book, in which we first met Dana at the hospital recovering from her final jump — which left a permanent mark — and with police questioning whether she was being abused by her husband Kevin. For...
Jessica Chastain Got Real About Dropping Out Of High School And Said She Ate Banana Peels In The School Lunch Room
It sounds strange, yeah — and, well, it is — but Jessica's admission isn't completely without explanation.
‘Sister Wives’ Stars Janelle And Kody Brown Have Broken Up
For 17 seasons, the reality TV series Sister Wives has chronicled the relationships between Kody Brown and his four partners, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn. However, Kody recently confirmed that he and Janelle are officially divorced. This follows his 2021 separation from Christine. Kody, 53, can be heard confirming the...
Kaley Cuoco Kisses Tom Pelphrey As She Shows Off Her Baby Bump On Lunch Date
The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco, 37, and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, 40, paused for a kiss while on a lunch outing near Calabasas, CA on Dec. 12. The soon-to-be-mom’s baby bump was covered up by her oversized brown Gucci hoodie, which she paired with grey Nike sweatpants and pink slides. Kaley accessorized her look with brown sunglasses and a simple gold chain necklace for the casual date.
16 Parents Who Made Small, Innocent Decisions That Turned Into Hilarious Mistakes
Honestly, these parents made my 2022 a bit brighter.
