City of Center Presents Awards to Parade Winners
December 12, 2022 - The City of Center Mayor David Chadwick presented awards to winners of the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Santa's Christmas Parade at the beginning of the City Council meeting on December 12, 2022 as the city was the Awards Sponsor of the parade. Mayor Chadwick said,...
Catherine’s Benefits & Resale New Member Ribbon Cutting
December 12, 2022 - The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce invites the Public and Chamber members to a New Member ribbon cutting for Catherine’s Benefits & Resale on Monday, December 19 at 3:00pm. There will be area home based businesses with samples, drawings and sales from 10am – 6pm.
“My First Trip to Town - All By Myself” by Doug Fincher
December 12, 2022 - It happened in my hometown of Center, Texas in 1939. I was six years old and had just enrolled in Miss Stanley’s First Grade Class. Mother asked me to go downtown (all by myself) to “ask for our mail” at the Post Office and to buy her a can of baking powder. It would be my first time to go to town alone. So there I went… red-headed, freckle-faced , barefooted…..(and nervous) on a day I’d never forget. Mother said, “Just walk up to the window at the Post Office and ask them if there’s any mail for J. H. Fincher”. Mrs. Leim thumbed through a handful of envelopes and handed me one with “Mr. and Mrs. J. H. Fincher, General Delivery, Center Texas written on it.
New Officers Installed at TAGHS Christmas Luncheon
Program Co-coordinators - Jean Wells, Kathy Grigsby. The Timpson Area Genealogical Society meets at 2PM on the third Wednesday of each month in the meeting room of the Timpson Public Library on the corner of Austin and Bremond Streets in downtown Timpson. The TAGHS library is located within the Timpson Public Library and is open and staffed from 9AM until 5PM weekdays. Telephone 936-254-2966 and ask for the Genealogical Library.
Ambassadors Welcome Fancy's Cafe at New Member Ribbon Cutting
December 12, 2022 - The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce ambassadors and members of the community celebrated with Fancy’s Cafe on November 2, 2022 with owners Karly and Michael Howard with a New Member Ribbon Cutting. Chamber of Commerce Ambassador President Stephanie Elswick welcome everyone and introduced Karly Howard...
Johnny Erwin Williams
Funeral service will be on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at East Liberty Baptist Church located 2980 CR 2569 Center, Texas 75935 at 11:00 AM. Rev. Steven Standley will be officiating. Johnny Erwin Williams is survived by:. Sons:. Gary Williams (LaDerrica) Nykius Williams. Siblings:. Debbera Haward of Clinton, MD. Brenda Suell...
Piney Woods Photographic Society Hosting Christmas Meeting Dec. 17
December 12, 2022 - The Piney Woods Photographic Society (PWPS) will be holding their December meeting Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 9 a.m. -12 p.m., at the First United Methodist Church, 211 Cora St., Center, TX. Members and friends are invited to attend this Christmas meet and eat. There will be some good fellowship, photography conversations and some great food to share.
U.S. 59 On-ramp Scene of Truck-tractor Crash in Tenaha
December 12, 2022 - The U.S. Highway 59 North on-ramp in Tenaha was the scene of an 18-wheeler roll over crash Saturday, December 10, 2022. Emergency personnel with the Tenaha Volunteer Fire Department, Shelby County Sheriff's Department, and EMS personnel responded to the scene to assist those involved in the crash.
2022 Tenaha Christmas Parade Photos
December 13, 2022 - Tenaha residents and vendors lined the streets in Tenaha as the Christmas parade traveled Wall Street on Saturday, December 11, 2022. After the parade passed through town, Santa set up in front of the fire department and children were able to visit with him. The event...
DPS Investigates Two-vehicle Crash in Tenaha
December 12, 2022 - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) State Troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler truck tractor and a passenger car in Tenaha on December 9, 2022. According to DPS Trooper Keith Jones, at 6:50pm a white 2006 Peterbilt 379 truck-tractor driven by Miroslaw Sek, 58,...
