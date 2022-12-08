Read full article on original website
Jorge
4d ago
I'm so happy I moved out of St. Paul awhile back. just like Detroit, the socialist leaders are driving all the producers out of the city with their extremely high taxes and very high crime.
Reply
14
Vladimir Storchak
4d ago
Mayer's office never responded to about 4 emails and 4 voice messages. First, like all socialists, he ruined the city, then taxed everyone to the moon. Why do politicians newer go to the prison for screwing peoples?
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount store chain closing another Minnesota locationKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCSaint Paul, MN
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location ShuttersTy D.Minneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Related
krwc1360.com
Outstate MN Groups Push for a Share of the MN Budget Surplus
(graphic: greatermncities.org) With the Minnesota budget surplus now estimated to be over 17 billion dollars, outstate cities are pushing for what they feel is a long overdue increase in local government aid. Bradley Peterson with the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities says outstate communities have struggled for years to fund...
beckersdental.com
Minnesota dentist buys property for $2.75M to relocate practice
A Minnesota dentist will relocate his practice into a Rochester commercial complex purchased for $2.75 million, the Post Bulletin reported Dec. 12. Matt Penz, DDS, operates Penz Dental Care in Rochester. The practice needs to relocate into a larger space to accommodate its expanded staff, which includes three dentists. The...
voiceofalexandria.com
Southern Minnesota legislators aim to tackle housing shortage in 2023
After years of halting progress often marred by intense partisan rancor, a Minnesota Legislature armed with a historic budget surplus is expected to take another crack at addressing a dire housing shortage that threatens the state’s affordability and economic progress. After seizing full control of state government for the...
fox9.com
Inflation cools in Twin Cities to 5.3%, best since spring 2021
(FOX 9) - Inflation is fading faster in the Twin Cities than across the rest of the U.S., allowing Minnesotans to get some relief from surging prices that have dominated the past year. Prices rose in November at 5.3% over the year in the Twin Cities, down from a peak...
tcbmag.com
Mairs & Power Exits Office It’s Leased Since 1940s
St. Paul and Mairs & Power have been intertwined since the investment firm was founded in 1931 by George Mairs Jr. Known for its long-term investing strategy, the firm has been located in downtown St. Paul in the First National Bank Building since the early 1940s, according to Rob Mairs, a company executive and third-generation family member to work in the business.
fox9.com
Walz aims to increase promotion of Minnesota
Following examples from states like Michigan and Nebraska, Minnesota governor Tim Walz wants the Minnesota Legislature to invest in advertising that could attract people to the state. FOX 9’s Theo Keith explains.
‘This is bonkers’ St. Louis County Assessor addresses 2022 personal property tax bills
Taxpayers passing through the St. Louis County Government Center in St. Ann describe one of the more difficult aspects of the holiday season on Wednesday.
Walz wants recruiting ads
ST PAUL, Minn. — Governor Walz is very impressed with the work Explore Minnesota is doing attracting tourists to this state. He'd like to do more aggressive campaigns to lure people to move here for keeps. It's part of the brainstorming Gov. Walz and cabinet members have been doing...
Minimum Wage Set To Rise January 1st
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s minimum wage will go up on January 1st. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is reminding all employers that the state’s minimum wage will be adjusted for inflation on January 1st. Large employers with gross incomes of over $500,000 will see...
mprnews.org
Road map for legal marijuana in Minnesota already exists
The debate over legalizing adult use of recreational marijuana in Minnesota has been going on for several years. One of the key voices in the discussions, Rep. Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley, won’t be in the Legislature next month because he didn’t run for reelection. But the House has already passed a bill that Winkler said should be a model for what the new DFL majorities do in 2023.
Incoming state lawmaker equates COVID-19 vaccine mandates with slave ownership, repeats claims on WCCO Radio
Incoming state lawmaker equates COVID-19 vaccine mandates during a panel discussion on Sunday, then doubled- and tripled-down on those comments on Monday, including during an appearance on WCCO Radio.
hot967.fm
Advocates want $2B of surplus to address housing shortage in MN
Advocates are eyeing two billion dollars of the state’s budget surplus for what they call long-term investments in housing. Anne Mavity with the Minnesota Housing Partnership says the state is short 100-thousand units for the hardest-working front-line employees:. “Two years ago, the governor proposed one billion dollars’ worth of...
willmarradio.com
Gov. Walz, Lieutenant Gov Flanagan Announce New Funding to Increase Access to Affordable Child Care
(Various, MN) Last week, Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan announced $2.5 million in new funding to increase access to affordable child care. "In every community across the state, we hear from families and small businesses that increasing access to affordable child care is the best way to support our work force, grow our economy, and foster economic prosperity," said Governor Walz. "These grants reach communities across our state to help increase child care access and ensure families and our youngest Minnesotans receive the care and early education they deserve."
fox9.com
Man convicted of cocaine kilo sale in Home Depot parking lot
(FOX 9) - A West Metro Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigation resulted in the arrest of a man who tried to sell of a kilo of cocaine in a Home Depot parking lot in September of 2021. A federal jury has convicted Hugo Escudero, 45,...
fox9.com
DFL lawmakers split over whether to exclude Social Security from Minnesota taxes
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - They may have full control of the state Capitol and a $17.6 billion projected budget surplus to work with, but Minnesota Democrats have differences over how to spend the money. Wednesday, after Gov. Tim Walz was noncommittal about fully exempting Social Security income from...
fox9.com
Walz, back from Kuwait trip, mulls National Guard recruiting incentives
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Gov. Tim Walz, who returned Sunday from a trip to the Middle East, says the state needs to incentivize people to join the Minnesota National Guard. Walz spent two days in Kuwait with about 100 National Guard soldiers who are doing logistics support and human resources work. The soldiers deployed earlier this year and won't return home until 2023.
MN lost 90,000 workers during pandemic; now has one of the tightest labor markets in the country
MINNESOTA, USA — Nowadays, it’s hard to find a business that isn’t seeking help. The ongoing worker shortage is impacting nearly every industry with businesses of all sizes struggling to find enough employees to keep up with customers. While some people see this labor shortage as a...
kvsc.org
More than $8.4 Million in Broadband Funding Coming to Stearns, Benton and Sherburne Counties
Governor Tim Walz has announced that internet providers will receive nearly $100 million to expand broadband coverage to more Minnesotans. This is the largest single investment in broadband infrastructure in the state’s history and will have big impact in central Minnesota. The Governor stressed the importance of the funding...
boreal.org
Gas prices drop nationwide, giving Minnesota drivers an early holiday gift
The national average for a gallon of gas has hit $3.29 a gallon with Minnesota drivers looking at $3.12. Wisconsin is even lower at $2.89 a gallon, and data shows that prices are still dropping. A gas station in Hastings, Minnesota is selling gas at $2.47 a gallon, allowing customers...
fox9.com
2 killed in shooting in Downtown St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Metro Transit police say two people died in a shooting in downtown St. Paul Monday night. A spokesperson for Metro Transit says the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. inside a building near 5th Street Easy and Cedar Street. The building is connected to the Green Line's Central Station.
Comments / 8