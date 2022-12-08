The debate over legalizing adult use of recreational marijuana in Minnesota has been going on for several years. One of the key voices in the discussions, Rep. Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley, won’t be in the Legislature next month because he didn’t run for reelection. But the House has already passed a bill that Winkler said should be a model for what the new DFL majorities do in 2023.

