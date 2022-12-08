Read full article on original website
Bands Shine at Imperial Parade of Lights
IMPERIAL — An incredible turnout of hundreds if not over a thousand people lined the streets at the 2022 Parade of Lights in Imperial on Friday, Dec. 9. Temperatures that dropped into the low 50s that night didn’t stop spectators from lining both sides of Imperial Avenue, where people showed up early to stake their claim to the best seats at the parade — the lawn chairs that they brought.
