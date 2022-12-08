Read full article on original website
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
This Is Us Actor Justin Hartley Starring In Netflix's Christmas Movie "The Noel Diary" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Matthew Brown Tapped As Wilbur Cross Principal
Former High School in the Community Building Leader Matthew Brown is heading back to the New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) district to become Wilbur Cross High School’s third principal so far this academic year. The Board of Education voted 5 – 1 on Monday night to approve Brown’s administrative appointment as...
hamlethub.com
Darien is home to the BEST running store in America!
Adrenaline is still running high for the teams at Darien and Ridgefield Running Company! It was during North America’s premier run specialty trade show on December 1 in Austin, Tx that Ridgefield and Darien Running Company was named Best Running Store in AMERICA!. Owner Megan Searfoss opened Ridgefield Running...
New Haven Independent
Edmond James Regan
Edmond James Regan passed away at Griffin Hospital in Derby peacefully on December 8, 2022. He was 94. Edmond was born on July 23, 1928, son of the late James and Mary Reilly Regan. He was a lifelong resident of Derby, CT. Edmond was a Navy SeaBee in the Korean War and a member of The American Legion Post 24 in Derby. He was a lifelong Red Sox fan. Until his recent illness, he loved taking care of his home on Burtville Avenue (which he built), playing pool with his buddies at the Orange (CT) Senior Center, and sitting on the front porch keeping an eye on “his” neighborhood and conversing with the neighbors. Prior to his retirement at 65, he was employed by Farrel Corporation. He was a skilled carpenter, certified locksmith, and talented woodworker and craftsman.
New Haven Independent
John Alexis Patulak
John Alexis Patulak, age 81, beloved husband of Barbara Ovesne Patulak, died peacefully on December 8, 2022, at Griffin Hospital. He was born in Derby, Connecticut on September 3, 1941, the son of the late John and Julia Baluk Patulak. John was raised in Ansonia, CT and attended Sts. Peter & Paul Grammar School, Ansonia High School and is an alumnus of Quinnipiac University. He was very proud of his Ukrainian heritage.
New Haven Independent
Mallory Knutson Is Seymour's Teacher Of The Year
SEYMOUR – Bungay School teacher Mallory Knutson knew she wanted to be a teacher while attending first grade at Chatfield School. Her teacher at the time was Diane Trevelin. She made coming to school a fun and exciting adventure. “I really remember enjoying school that year and wanting to...
New Haven Independent
Ronald L. Lawrence
Ronald L. Lawrence, age 77, unexpectedly entered eternal rest on December 9, 2022, at Griffin Hospital. He was the beloved husband of the late Geraldine Smith Lawrence. Ron was born in Burlington, VT on December 31, 1944, son of the late Clifford and Elsie LaFlam Lawrence. A long-time resident of Ansonia, Ron was employed as the head custodian for Amity Regional school district for many years and he and his wife Geri previously owned and operated the former G & R Deli on Hill Street in Ansonia. In his retirement, Ron successfully managed his own landscape business. Ron was a communicant of Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia and a member of St. Sebastian Men’s Club and the Lemko Club in Ansonia. He was an avid fan of the NY Yankees and UConn Women’s basketball and enjoyed playing bocce, golfing, and bowling.
On the “Other Side of Prospect,” Hope
A young African American musician named Ibn Orator wanted to know if Black and white people, who have such starkly different common memories — the one of slavery and incarceration and the other a rosier patriotic version of the American past — can ever develop a memory broad, shared, and potent enough to be the basis to solve our country’s seemingly intractable problems.
Hartford Resident Is $5.75M 'Lucky For Life' Lottery Winner
A Connecticut resident won a $5,750,000 lottery prize. An unnamed Hartford resident claimed the "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, the Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The store is located at 2204 Silas Deane Highway, the lottery said. CT Lottery...
Safety Hunter Keeps Eye On The Rising Tiers
Nobody tripped over the edge of a rising parking garage and broke his leg or worse Tuesday morning. Jared Hunter was making sure of that. Hard-hatted Hunter was on the construction site of the George-and-Orchard Street portion of the $838 million Yale New Haven neurosciences center rising in West River. While workers from Turner Construction worked on the first tiers of the garage, Hunter monitored their safety.
darientimes.com
One Darien man began walking 40 miles to protest the town's flag policy. Others are joining him.
DARIEN — After getting his son to school on Friday morning, Dan Guller returned home to pick up his Pride flag and begin his new morning routine for the month: the two-mile round trip walk to Darien Town Hall. The reason for the walk is two-fold: It's a protest...
Connecticut Department of Transportation hits the roads for Sunday evening snow
NEW HAVEN, Conn., (WTNH) — It’s been an icy end to the weekend as most of the state sees snowfall for the first time this season. And for some people in New Haven, it’s for the first time ever. “I’m not used to winter, because in Brazil we don’t have snow,” said Jabrylli Bayocchy, who had just […]
Shelton family developed “Ornament Anchor” and turned it into major success
SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Have you ever seen your favorite Christmas tree ornament fall off the tree, breaking into tiny pieces? Many of us have, and that is why the Naqvi family in Shelton invented the “ornament anchor,” to get rid of the problem altogether. Two brothers came up with the idea while they were […]
hamlethub.com
Meet the New Principal of Saint Mary School Ridgefield, Rachel Ambrosio
After 27 years at the helm of Saint Mary School in Ridgefield, Mrs. Anna O'Rourke retired this year as the school principal. Longtime school administrator, Mrs. Rachel Ambrosio, whose previous role was principal of St. Catherine School in Trumbull, stepped into the role with enthusiasm, tons of experience, and heartfelt love for the school.
Hartford, New Haven rank as 4th worst cities for stolen packages
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It happens time and time again. You see the delivery notification. You come home and check the front door. The package is nowhere to be found. But how often do “porch pirates” really strike? In Hartford and New Haven, it’s more frequent than elsewhere in the country, according to a ranking […]
Author Finds New Haven Is For Neighbors
After moving to a place that Conde-Nast Traveler had judged to be “one of the 10 unfriendliest cities in America,” author Lary Bloom worried that — if he were to slip and fall on an ice-coated sidewalk — his new neighbors would simply look the other way and keep on moving.
How the Grinch Almost Stole Christmas in New Milford, Almost
If you steal a Christmas tree in a town like New Milford, CT, you really are a heel. That is precisely what happened this past weekend, and folks were not going to take it lying down. On Saturday morning (12/10/22) around 6:30 am, Sue Markstaller Jonky was driving through the New Milford roundabout on her way to work, when she noticed something was missing, the Christmas tree.
Eyewitness News
Towns, schools prepare for snowfall in Conn.
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Towns and schools are preparing for the first snow of the month on Sunday. Parts of Connecticut are expected to get an anywhere from an inch to 3 inches of snow. In the northern part of the state, residents can get up to 5 inches of snow.
Georgia fugitive captured in Bristol on Monday
(WTNH) – A fugitive from Georgia was captured in Bristol on Monday, according to authorities. The U.S. Marshal Service announced that Anthony Santiago of Georgia was arrested in Bristol on Monday. Santiago was wanted since August of 2022 for the charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes and interference with custody. When authorities captured […]
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Stamford man seriously hurt after crashing Corvette on I-95 in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD — A Stamford motorist was seriously hurt early Monday after he lost control of his Chevrolet Corvette on Interstate 95 and smashed into a guardrail, according to state police. The driver, a 41-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries, state police said. The crash...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Two Merritt Crashes
UPDATE: Merritt Parkway Southbound Shutdown at the Burr Street Overpass. 2022-12-12@6:00pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– Two separate crashes to report. The first is a standard 2 car crash northbound between 42 and 44 and the second crash is a rollover southbound just past the Burr Street overpass. By Stephen...
