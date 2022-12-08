Edmond James Regan passed away at Griffin Hospital in Derby peacefully on December 8, 2022. He was 94. Edmond was born on July 23, 1928, son of the late James and Mary Reilly Regan. He was a lifelong resident of Derby, CT. Edmond was a Navy SeaBee in the Korean War and a member of The American Legion Post 24 in Derby. He was a lifelong Red Sox fan. Until his recent illness, he loved taking care of his home on Burtville Avenue (which he built), playing pool with his buddies at the Orange (CT) Senior Center, and sitting on the front porch keeping an eye on ​“his” neighborhood and conversing with the neighbors. Prior to his retirement at 65, he was employed by Farrel Corporation. He was a skilled carpenter, certified locksmith, and talented woodworker and craftsman.

DERBY, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO