Dwayne Johnson, also known as "The Rock," dropped the WWE Championship to John Cena in 2013 at WrestleMania 29, then dedicated himself purely to his Hollywood career, and is now the highest-paid actor. He could, however, return for one final fight at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. At least, that is the plan of WWE, which wants to pit The Rock against Roman Reigns in what would be Johnson's final match. This possibility has been building for a long time but is finally becoming a reality.

11 HOURS AGO