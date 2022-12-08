Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, emanating from Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Fiserv Forum:. *Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins in a Number One Contender Match. *Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss to earn a future WWE Raw Women's Championship match. *Candice LaRae vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion IYO...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WILLIAM REGAL-WWE UPDATE
WWE sources have confirmed William Regal has officially come to terms on his new position with the company and will start the first week of January. We are told Regal will have a Vice President position in the company when he returns, but we have not heard what his official title/role will be.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT WILL HEADLINE MLW FUSION, CORNETTE ON RICHARD HOLLIDAY'S HEALTH ISSUES AND MORE
Scheduled for Thursday's edition of MLW Fusion: Super Series on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW National Openweight Champion Davey Richards vs. SB Kento. Jim Cornette discussed Richard Holliday's battle with cancer on his podcast this past weekend:. For more, visit www.MLW.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE...
Pro Wrestling Insider
12/11 WWE RESULTS FROM KALAMAZOO, MI
Opening match for the Raw women's championship. Bianca Belair d. Bayley by disqualification when Damage CTRL interfered. This caused Asuka and Alexa Bliss to run out for the save and make a challenge. This turned into a 6 person tag match. Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss d. Bayley, Dakota...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHY OLE ANDERSON NEVER CAME TO WWF, THE LEGALITIES OF FILMING OUTSIDE ARENAS, CENA AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Someone mentioned Ole Anderson a few Q&As back and I was wondering why he never landed in WWF at some point or was even inducted with the rest of The Four Horsemen?. Ole was the primary owner in Georgia Championship...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BIG UPDATE ON KARL ANDERSON & NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING
While Karl Anderson is slated to return to New Japan Pro Wrestling this Wednesday 12/14 to defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuelo, that is not intended to be his final appearance for the promotion. PWInsider.com has learned from multiple sources that WWE and New Japan have come to terms...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS AIRING ON FOX THIS SATURDAY, COMPLETE DETAILS
The 2022 WWE Tribute to the Troops special will air this Saturday afternoon 12/17 on FOX. Check your local listings for exactly what timeslot the special will air in:. WWE taped the following matches for the special, the 20th anniversary of the event:. *Drew McIntyre & Sheamus & Ricochet vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
NXT DEADLINE FALLOUT TOMORROW, 200 BUMPS, ROMAN RETURNS ON SMACKDOWN, HOLIDAY SUPERSHOW TOUR STOPS AND MORE
Beyond tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, WWE has a really busy live and broadcast schedule:. Tomorrow, WWE will broadcast WWE NXT on the USA Network, featuring the fallout of NXT Deadline, Toxic Attraction vs. Tatum Paxley & Ivy Nile, Damon Kemp vs. Duke Hudson, Lyra Valkyria debuting and Von Wagner with Robert Stone vs. Odyssey Jones.
Pro Wrestling Insider
LAST CHANCE TO BUY WRESTLECON SUPERFAN TICKETS AT DISCOUNTED PRICE, UPDATED GUEST LINEUP FOR WRESTLEMANIA 39 WEEKEND IN LOS ANGELES
Officially announced thus far for Wrestlecon 2023 in Los Angeles over Wrestlemania 39 weekend:. *WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. *WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. *WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter. *WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. *WWE Hall of Famer Lita. *Sabu. *The Young Bucks. *The Tonga Kid.
Pro Wrestling Insider
JAMIE NOBLE RETIREMENT MATCH & MORE: 12/11 WWE IN CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA RESULTS
WWE ran Charleston, West Virginia with the following results:. *WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champion s The Usos vs. Ridge and Butch of the Brawling Brutes. Solo and Sami got involved, which brought out Braun Strowman. The referee threw the match out and an eight man tag match for the main event was set instead. Braun promised they'd have a mystery partner.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW MAKES BIG BACKSTAGE HIRE
Michael Mansury, the former Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE, has been hired by AEW and will start at tomorrow's AEW Dynamite taping. We are told he was backstage at the Full Gear PPV a few weeks back as well, but he is now officially with the company. Mansury's official title is Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer for AEW This is a big backstage hire for the company.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW TAPING DARK THIS SATURDAY AT UNIVERSAL ORLANDO, PAT BUCK, AEW 'SUSPENSION' AND MORE
The Great Muta farewell on 1/22/23 in Japan, where he teams with Sting and Darby Allin, will stream live on FITE at 1 AM Eastern. AEW will be taping matches for Dark this Saturday 12/17 at Universal Studios Orlando:. We are told AEW VP Pat Buck will be in at...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ROB VAN DAM TO BE INDUCTED INTO 2300 ARENA HARDCORE HALL OF FAME THIS SATURDAY
Former WWE and ECW Champion Rob Van Dam will be inducted into the 2300 Arena's Hardcore Hall of Fame this Saturday 12/17. Van Dam debuted in the venue in January 1996, defeating Axl Rotten and wrestled regularly there until the original ECW shut down in 2001. He has made appearances in the venue for WWE's version of ECW, Impact Wrestling and other promotions.
Pro Wrestling Insider
12/10 WWE SMACKDOWN IN WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA RESULTS
WWE came to Wheeling, West Virginia. Took the kids and while it was not a cheap evening with parking, food and merch, they had a great time and it was a nice early Christmas present for them. Here are the results as I best remember them:. *The Usos were defending...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE YOUNG BUCKS, KEVIN NASH, SABU & MORE SET FOR WRESTLECON
Officially announced thus far for Wrestlecon 2023 in Los Angeles over Wrestlemania 39 weekend:. *WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. *WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. *WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter. *WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. *WWE Hall of Famer Lita. *Sabu. *The Young Bucks. *The Tonga Kid.
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE ROCK MIGHT RETURN FOR ONE LAST MATCH
Dwayne Johnson, also known as "The Rock," dropped the WWE Championship to John Cena in 2013 at WrestleMania 29, then dedicated himself purely to his Hollywood career, and is now the highest-paid actor. He could, however, return for one final fight at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. At least, that is the plan of WWE, which wants to pit The Rock against Roman Reigns in what would be Johnson's final match. This possibility has been building for a long time but is finally becoming a reality.
Pro Wrestling Insider
JAMIE NOBLE HAVING LAST MATCH TONIGHT IN WEST VIRGINIA & MORE SET FOR TONIGHT'S WWE EVENTS
WWE's Raw brand is running Kalamazoo, Michigan at the Wings Event Center with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins and WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley on top. The Smackdown brand will be in Charleston, West Virginia at the Charlestown Coliseum with Jamie Noble returning...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ROH TV UPDATE, ROH RELAUNCHES HONORCLUB STREAMING SERVICE AT WATCHROH.COM
During a post-show media scrum for ROH Final Battle, Tony Khan was asked about the status of ROH going forward. Khan said it's been really nice having ROH on AEW programming and praised Chris Jericho's title reign. Khan said that he said coming out of this PPV, he was going...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TITLE MATCHES SET FOR NXT NEW YEAR'S EVIL, WHAT WILL HEADLINE THIS TUESDAY'S EPISODE
The Iron Survivor Challenge Winners will each challenge for the WWE NXT and WWE NXT Women's Championship titles at the 1/10/23 NXT New Year's Evil episode on the USA Network. So, Grayson Waller challenger Bron Breakker and Roxanne Perez faces Mandy Rose. Announced for next week's NXT:. *Odyssey Jones versus...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Shawn Michaels will be meeting with reporters via a conference call after tonight's Deadline PLE. What drives Ricochet?: WWE After the Bell, Dec. 9, 2022. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Comments / 0