ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Big Transfer Loss

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide typically don't lose too many key players to the transfer portal. But the Crimson Tide have lost one on Sunday night. Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden, who caught six touchdown passes this season, announced his transfer decision on Sunday evening. The former four-star...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Former Clemson DE announces transfer destination

Former Clemson defensive end Kevin Swint has announced where he is headed next. Swint has committed to Georgia State, he revealed on Twitter Monday afternoon. The Georgia native is transferring back to his home state after spending three seasons with the Tigers. Swint appeared in all 13 games this season,...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

6 Schools Reportedly After Prominent Transfer Quarterback

Devin Leary entered the transfer portal last week, commencing a chase for the NC State quarterback. On 247Sports' College Football Recruiting Show, via Brad Crawford, Brian Dohn said the process hasn't moved as quickly as he anticipated. Yet he identified six notable schools interested in Leary, who has one year of eligibility remaining.
RALEIGH, NC
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again

As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

2024 four-star DL Brandon Davis-Swain decommits from Notre Dame

West Bloomfield (Mich.) High class of 2024 defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain announced his decommitment from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sunday. The 6-2.5, 240-pounder made an impromptu commitment to the Irish back in April after the Blue-Gold Game, becoming the first pledge in Notre Dame’s 2024 class. He visited South Bend in June and again for the Clemson game in early November, but he also made trips to Ohio State and Michigan this fall.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Yardbarker

Patriots QB Mac Jones loses his cool on coach Matt Patricia

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is in the midst of a disappointing sophomore season. A lot of that has to do with his own struggles under center. But the combination of veteran coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge calling plays sure isn’t helping here. With New England down...
thecomeback.com

LeBron’s son makes major basketball decision

LeBron James’s son, Bronny James, is currently navigating how he wants to handle his college basketball career. In the meantime, his younger son Bryce is getting set up so that he can do the same in the coming years. “Bryce James, the youngest son of LeBron, has signed with...
The Spun

Look: Complete Heisman Trophy Voting Results Revealed

Just moments ago, the legendary Coach Steve Spurrier announced Caleb Williams as the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. Williams beat out TCU's Max Duggan, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Georgia's Stetson Bennett. It was a blowout, too. The complete Heisman Trophy voting results have been revealed. Williams received 544 of the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Major Quarterback Commitment Flip

One of the most-exciting quarterback recruits in the 2023 class has flipped his commitment. William "Pop" Watson, a three-star quarterback recruit out of Massachusetts, had been committed to Nebraska for a long time. However, he flipped his commitment on Sunday night. The dual-threat quarterback is now committed to Virginia Tech.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Michigan defensive lineman enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Another reserve on the Michigan football team entered the Transfer Portal Monday evening, as redshirt freshman and former four-star recruit George Rooks has entered the portal, according to 247Sports sources. Rooks, a 6-foot-5, 278-pound defensive lineman hailing from Jersey City, New Jersey, recorded one tackle this season in six games.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy