Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/12/22–12/13/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Wyoming Police Officer’s Father Charged in October Hit-&-Run
The father of a Torrington police officer is facing multiple charges in connection with an October hit-and-run that sent a pedestrian to the hospital with serious injuries, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. According to a Torrington Police Department Facebook post, the hit-and-run happened around 7 a.m. on Oct. 24 at...
Torrington Man Charged in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Case
TORRINGTON — A 68-year-old Torrington man is facing multiple charges after allegedly striking a female pedestrian crossing the street and then leaving the scene. According to a press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, today the Goshen County Attorney’s Office formally charged Gomez Gallardo, 68, of Torrington with aggravated assault and battery (serious bodily injury), no insurance, leaving the crash scene, and failing to give information and render aid.
Blind Dog Found Napping on Torrington Road Reunited With Owners
A blind dog named Buddy is back with his owners after dozing off in the middle of a busy Torrington highway, police say. According to a department Facebook post, Buddy was found napping on West Valley Road in front of Torrington Livestock Markets on Monday morning. Fortunately, police were able...
Area 3 Employees Advised to Stay Home Due to Forecasted Blizzard
Due to the possibility of unsafe road conditions and/or extreme weather conditions from the forecasted blizzard conditions, the Laramie County Board of Commissioners and Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins have implemented a level 3 closure for Tuesday. "All City of Cheyenne and Laramie County non-essential employees living in the 3 east...
Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/2/22–12/6/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
I-80, other major roads close early Tuesday as winter storm moves through Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — A winter storm has caused the closure of numerous roads and highways across Wyoming early Tuesday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Intestate 80 is closed between Rock Springs and Laramie due to winter conditions, with an estimated opening time placed sometime after noon. In...
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (12/9/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Jason Edward Degen, 45 –...
Update: Latest on incoming winter storm
SIDNEY, Neb.- The national weather service out of Cheyenne, WY and North Platte have update weather models for the panhandle as the winter weather draws closer. Chadron will likely get the most snow out of the system with 12-24 inches. Scottsbluff, Alliance and Bridgeport will see 8-12 inches and Kimball and Sidney should see 6-8 inches. Kimball has already closed schools.
(LIST) Businesses, schools close doors for safety amid winter storm
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Weather conditions are expected to deteriorate today through Wednesday, and with snow already falling overnight, roads have become hazardous for travel. This is a list of closures reported to Cap City News. It will be updated throughout the day, so check back frequently. This list is...
Laramie County health and food inspections (12/5/22–12/11/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Laramie County schools’ Winter Break schedules announced
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Winter Break is swiftly approaching for students throughout Laramie County. All schools in Laramie County School District 1 will be having a break from Dec. 19, 2022, to Jan. 2, 2023. Classes will resume on Jan. 3, 2023. St. Mary’s School will be on break from...
