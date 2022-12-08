ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrington, WY

capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/12/22–12/13/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Police Officer’s Father Charged in October Hit-&-Run

The father of a Torrington police officer is facing multiple charges in connection with an October hit-and-run that sent a pedestrian to the hospital with serious injuries, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. According to a Torrington Police Department Facebook post, the hit-and-run happened around 7 a.m. on Oct. 24 at...
TORRINGTON, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Torrington Man Charged in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Case

TORRINGTON — A 68-year-old Torrington man is facing multiple charges after allegedly striking a female pedestrian crossing the street and then leaving the scene. According to a press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, today the Goshen County Attorney’s Office formally charged Gomez Gallardo, 68, of Torrington with aggravated assault and battery (serious bodily injury), no insurance, leaving the crash scene, and failing to give information and render aid.
TORRINGTON, WY
KGAB AM 650

Area 3 Employees Advised to Stay Home Due to Forecasted Blizzard

Due to the possibility of unsafe road conditions and/or extreme weather conditions from the forecasted blizzard conditions, the Laramie County Board of Commissioners and Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins have implemented a level 3 closure for Tuesday. "All City of Cheyenne and Laramie County non-essential employees living in the 3 east...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/2/22–12/6/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (12/9/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Jason Edward Degen, 45 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
News Channel Nebraska

Update: Latest on incoming winter storm

SIDNEY, Neb.- The national weather service out of Cheyenne, WY and North Platte have update weather models for the panhandle as the winter weather draws closer. Chadron will likely get the most snow out of the system with 12-24 inches. Scottsbluff, Alliance and Bridgeport will see 8-12 inches and Kimball and Sidney should see 6-8 inches. Kimball has already closed schools.
CHADRON, NE
capcity.news

(LIST) Businesses, schools close doors for safety amid winter storm

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Weather conditions are expected to deteriorate today through Wednesday, and with snow already falling overnight, roads have become hazardous for travel. This is a list of closures reported to Cap City News. It will be updated throughout the day, so check back frequently. This list is...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (12/5/22–12/11/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County schools’ Winter Break schedules announced

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Winter Break is swiftly approaching for students throughout Laramie County. All schools in Laramie County School District 1 will be having a break from Dec. 19, 2022, to Jan. 2, 2023. Classes will resume on Jan. 3, 2023. St. Mary’s School will be on break from...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY

