Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of FloridaTravel MavenOcala, FL
You Can See This Beautiful, Rare, and Unique Breed of Horse on a Florida FarmL. CaneOcala, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
ocala-news.com
Classic Albums Live: Lithium Experience to bring ’90s rock to Reilly Arts Center
The Reilly Arts Center will wrap up this year’s Classic Albums Live series on Thursday with a concert featuring note-for-note performances of iconic rock songs from the 1990s. On Thursday, December 15, at 7:30 p.m., professional musicians will take the stage for Lithium Experience, a show that will be...
ocala-news.com
Reilly Arts Center unveils colorful new mural
The Reilly Arts Center officially unveiled a new piece of public art last week that spans across the newly-expanded venue’s north-facing wall. Ocala-based artist Justin Alsedek designed and created the 60-foot by 10-foot mural, and it features over 50 different colors. According to the Reilly Arts Center, the mural...
ocala-news.com
Marion County to host festive kayaking event on Rainbow River
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department will host a unique and festive kayaking event on the scenic Rainbow River later this week. The event, which is called “The Nighyak Before Christmas,” will take place on Friday, December 16 at KP Hole Park located at 9435 SW 190th Avenue Road in Dunnellon.
WCJB
Thousands gather for 65th annual ‘Friend of Christmas’ parade in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -While Christmas is just two weeks away, thousands of residents lined several streets in Ocala for the 65th annual ‘Friends of Christmas’ parade. Many people set up their chairs days in advance to have a front-row seat to what they say is the best parade in town.
ocala-news.com
Edward Leslie Tillis
Edward Leslie “Ed” Tillis, age 50, of Ocala passed away on December 1, 2022 at home after a long battle with cancer. He was born on January 20, 1972 in Vero Beach, Florida a son to William Tillis and the late Martha (Adaway) Tillis. Ed was a 21 year veteran of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. He was also a member of the Village of Faith Church in Wildwood. He was remembered for his love of Gator Football and his love of traveling.
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Sunset At Tuscawilla Park In Ocala
Check out this beautiful sunset from Tuscawilla Park in Ocala! Thanks to Maria Criscuolo for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Charles Morris
Charles “Chuck” Morris (55) was born on July 25, 1967, in Waukegan Illinois to Charles and Joanne Morris, who both preceded him in death, and he passed away on December 6, 2022. Chuck attended Vanguard High School in Ocala, Florida and then went on to learn the masonry trade.
ocala-news.com
Ronald Charles Harrison
Ronald “Ron” Charles Harrison, age 87 of Ocala Florida passed away on December 5th, 2022. He was born on April 4, 1935, in Queens, New York to the late Frank and Julia (Von Mechow) Harrison. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter MaryEllen. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 62 years Carol, a daughter Suzanne (Eric) Henderson of Loganville, GA, and four grandchildren, Katie Harrison of Gainesville, FL, Erica Henderson of Hollywood, FL, Christian and Hanna Henderson of Loganville, GA.
villages-news.com
The Villages to offer two official Hanukkah Menorah lighting ceremonies
For the first time, The Villages will have two official Hanukkah Menorah lighting ceremonies. Villagers are invited to attend one or both events. The lighting of the menorah will take place Sunday, Dec. 18 at Brownwood Paddock Square and Thursday, Dec. 22 at Spanish Springs Town Square. The events will take place at 2 p.m. in celebration of Hanukkah and will be led by members of Temple Shalom. Members of the congregation will retell the Hanukkah story with Rabbi Zev Sonnenstein and the Temple Shalom Choir will perform.
wuft.org
An inside look at GRACE Marketplace’s animal welfare services
Joahn Edwards greets everyone at GRACE Marketplace with a warm smile as she takes her furry companion, Gypsy Rose, out for a walk every afternoon. When Edwards, 58, first came to GRACE Marketplace, a low-barrier emergency shelter located in Gainesville, Gypsy Rose, her small mixed-breed dog, was in serious need of an operation for bladder stones. Edwards didn’t have the financial means to get Gypsy Rose the help she needed. But GRACE was able to help arrange Gypsy Rose’s operation and get her all her vaccines for free.
ocala-news.com
MCPS, local channels to broadcast this weekend’s Ocala Christmas Parade
The 66th annual Ocala Christmas Parade will return this weekend and residents will have the option to watch the festivities from home. The parade will take place on Saturday, December 10, and Marion County Public Schools will begin broadcasting the event on television and YouTube at 5:30 p.m. The event...
ocala-news.com
Katie Lee Hart
Deaconess Katie Lee Hart was born on October 11, 1938, to Elizabeth Jackson and Hunter Lee Lassiter in Evergreen, Alabama. She moved to Ocala with her family as a youth and joined the House of God Church under the pastorship of Bishop W. L. Nelson as the result of the outreach ministry of the church. Soon, all the Franklin children would attend the House of God Church, followed by their parents Leroy and Elizabeth Franklin, and their beloved grandmother, Novella Davis.
ocala-news.com
Mother Hawk In Ocala
This mother red-shouldered hawk often visits where her presence can be enjoyed from a distance here in Ocala. Thanks to Gail Shapiro for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Ocala police invite 30 children to Walmart for annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event
The Ocala Police Department recently hosted its fifth annual “Shop with a Cop” event to make the holiday season brighter for 30 local children. Ocala police officers invited the participating children to Walmart, and each child was given $100 to spend on whatever they wanted. OPD stated in a social media post that the children were “overjoyed” to buy gifts not only for themselves, but for family members as well.
ocala-news.com
Marion County employees help local children through Angel Tree program
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners recently brought back the Salvation Army Angel Tree program on the McPherson Government Campus, and Marion County employees adopted an “Angel” to provide Christmas gifts to local children. In 1979, the Salvation Army created the Angel Tree program with help from...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness Christmas Parade rolls through downtown
The Inverness Christmas Parade, presented by Tony's Collision Center and produced by the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, made its way through Inverness on Saturday, with the event beginning on State Road 44 near Pizza Hut and following the highway toward downtown Inverness ending at Grace Street by Mama's Kuntry Kafe. The parade then followed Grace Street to Highlands Boulevard where it turned right and ended at the entrance to Citrus High School. The 2022 Grand Marshal was retiring Judge Mark J. Yerman.
ocala-news.com
Robert Lee Aderholt
Robert Lee Aderholt was born on September 3, 1975, in Live Oak Florida, he passed away on November 24, 2022, in Ocklawaha Florida. Robert was preceded in death by his father Isaac Samuel Aderholt and leaves behind his mother Lana Mari Sheley, stepfathers Steve Sheley and Frank Rounding as well as his four brothers: Deen Aderholt (Angela), Travis Rounding (Sarah), Matthew Aderholt (Jennifer) and Daniel Aderholt (Katie) and stepsister Roslyn Brown along with his many loving Aunts, Uncles and cousins. Robert will be remembered by those who knew him as a fun loving and caring family member and friend. He knew how to bring a smile to everyone’s face no matter the situation. He loved all of his nieces and nephews, leaving great memories with them they will always cherish. He will be missed by all but never forgotten.
villages-news.com
Alligator Basking In The Morning Sunrise In The Villages
This alligator was basking in the reflection of the morning sunrise here in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
ocala-news.com
Rebecca Baxley Brickhouse
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Rebecca Baxley “Becky” Brickhouse, a longtime resident of Ocala, FL, and currently of Elizabeth City, NC. She passed on Thursday, December 1, 2022 surrounded by her husband and other family. Becky is survived by her husband,...
ocala-news.com
Fiery Sunset Over Ocala’s Summercrest Neighborhood
This fiery sunset lit up the evening sky over the Summercrest neighborhood in SE Ocala. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
Comments / 0