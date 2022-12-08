Robert Lee Aderholt was born on September 3, 1975, in Live Oak Florida, he passed away on November 24, 2022, in Ocklawaha Florida. Robert was preceded in death by his father Isaac Samuel Aderholt and leaves behind his mother Lana Mari Sheley, stepfathers Steve Sheley and Frank Rounding as well as his four brothers: Deen Aderholt (Angela), Travis Rounding (Sarah), Matthew Aderholt (Jennifer) and Daniel Aderholt (Katie) and stepsister Roslyn Brown along with his many loving Aunts, Uncles and cousins. Robert will be remembered by those who knew him as a fun loving and caring family member and friend. He knew how to bring a smile to everyone’s face no matter the situation. He loved all of his nieces and nephews, leaving great memories with them they will always cherish. He will be missed by all but never forgotten.

OCALA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO