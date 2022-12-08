Jean Ellen Hardy, 80, of Desloge died Dec. 7, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Hardy was a 1960 graduate of Elvins High School and a 1964 graduate of the University of Missouri in Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in education, specializing in special education and gifted children. She taught in the De Soto and North County school districts until she began her family, then dedicated her life fully to her husband and children, extended family, her husband’s medical practice, philanthropic work and service to others. She was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church of Farmington. Born Feb. 18, 1942, in Ironton, she was the daughter of the late Garland Jasper and Mary Elizabeth (Robinson) Marler.

