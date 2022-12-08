Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
Keith Ray McKinnon Sr., 64, Festus
Keith Ray McKinnon Sr., 64, of Festus died Dec. 8, 2022, at his home. Mr. McKinnon was a retired concrete finisher. He enjoyed songwriting, home projects, nature, his passion for cars, and spending time with family and friends. Born Sept. 22, 1958, in St. Louis, he was the son of Betty J. (George) Adams Findley of Bonne Terre and the late Charles E. McKinnon.
myleaderpaper.com
Peggy Ann White, 72, Festus
Peggy Ann White, 72, of Festus died Dec. 10, 2022, in St. Louis. Mrs. White worked as a waitress for many years before retiring. She enjoyed shopping and traveling with family. Born March 13, 1950, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Pete and Georgia May (Rodebaugh) Gastro.
myleaderpaper.com
Anna Lea Robinson, 93, Crystal City
Anna Lea Robinson, 93, of Crystal City died Dec. 10, 2022, at Stonebridge Senior Living in De Soto. Mrs. Robinson was born July 8, 1929, in Esther, the daughter of the late Julia (Reese) and Tim Dalton. She was preceded in death by her husband: Melvin Robinson. She is survived...
myleaderpaper.com
Robert Gene “Bob” Agers, 80, De Soto
Robert Gene “Bob” Agers, 80, of De Soto died Dec. 10, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Agers retired as an equipment operator from Fred Weber Inc. and was a member of Operating Engineers Local 513. He was a member of Amvets Post 48, VFW Post 1831 and B.P.O.E. Lodge 689. He maintained and supervised the activities at Agers Park, and enjoyed farming, deer hunting and playing golf. Born July 16, 1942, in Springfield, Ill., he was the son of the late Lillian Marie (Secrets) and Albert Ellis Agers Sr.
myleaderpaper.com
David L. Baublitz, 88, Herculaneum
David L. Baublitz, 88, of Herculaneum died Nov. 30, 2022, at his home. Mr. Baublitz was retired from McDonnell Douglas/Boeing. He enjoyed witty jokes and traveling, and was known for his sense of humor. Born July 30, 1934, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Hazel Moore. He was preceded in death by his wife: Geraldine Baublitz.
myleaderpaper.com
Jean Ellen Hardy, 80, Desloge
Jean Ellen Hardy, 80, of Desloge died Dec. 7, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Hardy was a 1960 graduate of Elvins High School and a 1964 graduate of the University of Missouri in Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in education, specializing in special education and gifted children. She taught in the De Soto and North County school districts until she began her family, then dedicated her life fully to her husband and children, extended family, her husband’s medical practice, philanthropic work and service to others. She was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church of Farmington. Born Feb. 18, 1942, in Ironton, she was the daughter of the late Garland Jasper and Mary Elizabeth (Robinson) Marler.
myleaderpaper.com
House Springs man hurt in crash in Franklin County
A House Springs man was seriously hurt after he was involved in a single-vehicle traffic accident early Saturday evening, Dec. 10, in the Fourmile Corner area between Washington and Union in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Kyle Beaumont, 23, of House Springs was driving a 2006...
myleaderpaper.com
UPDATE: Jefferson County man shot in Fenton area
A 39-year-old Jefferson County man was grazed by a bullet when confronted another man who reportedly was in the victim’s pickup outside a home in the 20th block of Wallach Drive between Fenton and High Ridge. The victim was not seriously injured, and emergency medical personnel treated him at the scene and released him, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
myleaderpaper.com
Wisconsin man arrested in Arnold in connection with stolen SUV
Arnold Police arrested a 48-year-old Fort Atkinson, Wis., man after he reportedly was found with keys to an SUV found on fire on southbound I-55 near the Hwy. 141 exit. The 2016 Land rover Discovery had been reported stolen in Fort Atkinson, police reported. No one was injured in the...
myleaderpaper.com
Two hurt in traffic crash on Hwy. 67
A De Soto woman and a Bonne Terre resident were hurt in a two-vehicle traffic accident that occurred Sunday afternoon, Dec. 11, on Hwy. 67 south of Festus and north of Olympian Village. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Madonna Sitzes, 68, of Bonne Terre was driving a 2022...
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro man dies in accident on Hwy. V
A Hillsboro man was killed in a traffic accident Saturday evening, Dec. 10, at Hwy. V and Hardin Road south of De Soto. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Dennis Pruitte, 66, was driving a 2001 GMC Sonata north on Hardin Road at 7:05 p.m. and, as he approached Hwy. V, failed to stop and crossed Hwy. V, driving off the road and running to a rock bluff.
myleaderpaper.com
Windsor Baptist live nativity scene set for Dec. 16-19
The Windsor Baptist Church will add back a night to its annual Christmas live nativity scene schedule after dropping it to three days last year. As usual, the 2022 presentation is open to the public and will feature congregation members dressed in period garb depicting a nativity scene high on a bluff behind the church, 6701 Hwy. 61-67, in Imperial.
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto Christmas Parade offers holiday fun
Thousands of people turned out to watch the 94th annual De Soto Christmas Parade, held Dec. 3 along Main Street, said Sarah Greenlee of the De Soto Chamber of Commerce, which sponsored the event. The parade once again provided participants and spectators with nearly an hour of entertainment, she said.
myleaderpaper.com
Athlete of the Week (Dec. 13, 2022) -- Taylor Thompson, Herculaneum basketball
A senior guard, Thompson led the Blackcats (4-2) with 18 points in their 50-44 comeback win over Notre Dame of St. Louis in the third-place game of the Herculaneum Black and Red Classic on Dec. 9. Thompson has averaged 12.5 points per game in the last four contests and is among the St. Louis area leaders with seven steals per game. She was a second-team all-JCAA small-schools selection last season.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus bands conduct themselves with holiday spirit
What better way to ring in the holidays than with a holiday band concert? The Festus High Jazz Band, Concert Band and Marching Tigers (in their last public performance of the school year) did just that at their annual holiday concert on Thursday, Dec. 8. The program included seasonal favorities...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus puts pot sales tax on ballot
Festus city officials will ask voters in April to approve a 3-cent sales tax to be charged on the sale of recreational marijuana. The measure requires a simple majority to pass. Recreational marijuana is not currently being sold in Festus. However, on Nov. 8, state voters approved a measure allowing...
