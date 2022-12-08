ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Police release name of woman found dead at home in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, MO — Authorities have released the name of a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, woman whose body was found in the backyard of a home. Announcing its investigation into the woman's death, the Poplar Bluff Police Department initially said her body was found at a home in the 600 block of West Victor Street.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Poplar Bluff police investigating after woman found dead

The fate of a retiring police K-9 in Scott County could be decided Tuesday, Dec. 13. 211 years since massive earthquake hits New Madrid fault. December 16, 2022, marks 211 years since a New Madrid, Missouri earthquake sequence that was felt as far as New York City. PACT Act town...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Future of Scott County K-9 officer Rex

Scott County Commissioners are holding their regularly scheduled meeting. They were expected to discuss the fate of Scott County Sheriff's K-9 officer Rex. Poplar Bluff police investigating after woman found dead. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A death investigation is underway in Poplar Bluff, Mo. The Breakfast Show Too headlines...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri officers kill man suspected of killing brother, dad

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies is believed to have killed his father and brother before officers confronted him, law enforcement authorities said. Justin Morgan, 45, was shot by Butler County deputies Thursday at home just outside Poplar Bluff, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Deputies […]
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Work begins on Sikeston intersection

Expect changes coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston. Teen accused of arson, trying to 'assassinate' or shoot 2 of his relatives. A Lyon County, Ky. teen is accused of arson and trying to get people to shoot two of his relatives. Man found guilty of first-degree murder in Jackson...
SIKESTON, MO
Kait 8

Crash stalls traffic on Highway 49

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash Monday evening tied up traffic at a busy intersection. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at the intersection of Highway 49 and School Street in Brookland. A photo from the scene shows the rear end of a vehicle destroyed, with glass and...
BROOKLAND, AR
abc17news.com

Suspect fatally shot, 2 found dead in Missouri home

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say officers shot and killed a man after responding to reports of shots fired at a home in southeast Missouri. Two other people were later found dead inside the home. Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs said in a news release the officers responded Thursday afternoon to reports of several shots being fired in and around a home on a state highway east of Poplar Bluff. Dobbs said when officers arrived, they were confronted by an armed individual, and deputies fatally shot the man. Deputies then found two people dead inside the home, apparently from gunshot wounds. The sheriff said three Butler County deputies are on paid administrative leave. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will lead the investigation.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
darnews.com

Three reported dead in incident on Highway AA

Three people are dead after a shooting Thursday afternoon on Highway AA, east of Poplar Bluff. According to a press release from Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, deputies responded shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday to the 1700 block of Highway AA in reference to numerous shots being fired in and around a home in a heavily populated residential area. Additionally, concerns were raised by neighbors about the well-being of a residence in that block.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
darnews.com

Family members killed in Thursday afternoon shooting

Law enforcement officials believe a man shot and killed his father and brother Thursday afternoon in rural Butler County before being shot and killed by responding deputies. Butler County sheriff’s department was called shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of Highway AA, according to a press release from Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs. Concerns were also raised by neighbors about the well-being of those in a residence in that block.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

State police investigating death of Greene County inmate

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Paragould man who was convicted of trafficking narcotics in November has died. According to Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks, 46-year-old Marshall Ray Price had died in the hospital. Price was found guilty by a jury on Thursday, Nov. 17, and was sentenced to 10...
GREENE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Jury reduces Rector murderer’s life sentence

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In 1996, a jury convicted 44-year-old Aaron Michael Hodge (formerly Flick) of murdering his family and sentenced him to life in prison without parole. At the time of the murders, Hodge was 17 years old. Now, nearly 30 years after the murders, another jury has handed...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
radionwtn.com

US Marshals Seek ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Suspect

Tommy Griffin is wanted by the US Marshals for federal Violation of Probation. He is believed to be in the Dyer, Obion and Lake county area and is driving a faded red 1980’s Ford F-150. He is a known user of Methamphetamines and is considered armed and dangerous. He...
OBION, TN
KFVS12

Murder victims identified in Butler County

The increase in illnesses is also impacting children. Man sentenced to life in prison for Bollinger County beating death. A Bollinger County man is sentenced to life in prison for his role in a deadly beating last year. City Council to vote on bid to build new airport terminal. Updated:...
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Woman killed in one-vehicle crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Missouri woman died after police said she lost control of her vehicle on a Lawrence County highway and overturned. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1:08 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, on U.S. Highway 63 north of Imboden. Melissa J. Taylor, 52, of...
IMBODEN, AR
houstonherald.com

Tractor-trailer runs off U.S. 60; injures driver early Saturday

An Alton man was hurt early Saturday when his tractor-trailer ran off U.S. 60 west of Willow Springs and struck an embankment at about 1:25 a.m. Tpr. Kage Etherton said the eastbound 2006 International 9400I was driven by Lenza D. Clark, 32, who had moderate injuries and was taken to Ozarks Health in West Plains.
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
KFVS12

Changes coming to busy Sikeston intersection

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Changes are coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston. The Missouri Department of Transportation is starting the first phase of work at Highway 61 and Malone Avenue on Monday, December 12. That means right turn lanes will be closed to allow work on the new base...
SIKESTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy