Code Blue advisory set for Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Code Blue has been placed for two days in the City of Wilkes-Barre. According to Mayor George C. Brown, the city will have a code blue beginning Monday evening, December 12 through the morning of Tuesday, December 13 due to severe cold temperatures. The Code Blue Emergency Shelter is […]
Restaurant closings: These eateries bid farewell to central Pa. in 2022
Fallout from the pandemic continues to hurt the central Pennsylvania restaurant industry. While some new establishments opened, a rash of closings in 2022 included neighborhood bars, favorite diners and ethnic establishments. It was a year marked by a seismic shift. In some cases, restaurants traded hands as some owners bowed...
D & T's Christmas wonderland — Check it Out with Chelsea
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In this week's Check It Out with Chelsea, we visit an apartment in Wilkes-Barre that has transformed into a winter wonderland.
What Pa. bridges are in poor condition? See the local list
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- The Route 420 South/Wanamaker Avenue bridge that closed this week was one of thousands across the state of Pennsylvania listed in "poor" condition, data from the Federal Highway Administration and PennDOT shows.FHWA's database counts 23,202 bridges in Pennsylvania, and lists 3,112 in poor condition. For New Jersey, the FHWA lists 455 bridges as "poor" and for Delaware, 14 are listed as "poor."Of all the states in the nation, Pennsylvania had the second-highest number of bridges in poor condition, according to the American Road & Transportation Builders Association. Only Iowa had more bridges rated as "poor."And across...
Pennsylvania lifts ban on gas production in polluted village
DIMOCK, Pa. — One of Pennsylvania's largest drillers will be allowed to extract natural gas from underneath a rural community where it has been banned for a dozen years because of accusations it polluted the water supply, according to a settlement with state regulators. The Department of Environmental Protection...
Look Back: Proposal to sell Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery in the early 1920s
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. If Wilkes-Barre City Councilman Joseph G. Schuler had his way in the early to mid 1920s, there would be homes built along North River Street where the city cemetery is located. Schuler proposed the idea during a city councilman meeting on...
Report: Investors purchase former Rite Aid and Bottleneck’s buildings
WILKES-BARRE — Larry Newman, executive director at the Diamond City Partnership, Monday said he is confident new businesses are coming to the city’s downtown, but don’t expect 2023 to resemble 1973 at all. “We won’t see Issac Long, The Hub or Lazarus to be there, but we...
Is running over a fire hose illegal?
(WHTM) — Fires are sadly common this time of year. With people cooking holiday meals or leaving heaters on too close to combustible materials. So, when you come across a fire scene, where a fire hose is in the road, is it really a big deal if you slowly run over it? According to the […]
Holiday celebrations make Downtown Wilkes-Barre bright and set tone for the new year
Not only is it beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Downtown Wilkes-Barre, but our center city is shining bright in celebrating the holid
Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania
A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this month
The opening of a new discount grocery store in town is a great boon for the local community. It provides access to healthy, affordable food for households on tight budgets. That's why we're excited to report that the popular discount supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is opening another new store in Pennsylvania this month.
Around Town: Oyster is a true pearl in downtown Wilkes-Barre
When was the last time you visited Oyster Seafood & Steakhouse inside Best Western Plus Genetti Hotel & Conference Center in Downtown Wilkes-B
Parents concerned about vehicles passing school buses
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District say they want something done about a problem they describe as a tragedy waiting to happen. They say people are driving their vehicles past school buses that are picking up or dropping off students on a busy street in the city. Coal street […]
Fire breaks out in South Jersey auto body shop
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A fire broke out inside a South Jersey auto body shop. It happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday at Caliber Collision on Westfield Avenue in Pennsauken.CBS3 spotted firefighters checking out the roof and running hoses into the garages of the auto shop.
Snow showers expected overnight in PA after thick cloudy weather
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — We'll see cloudy skies tonight with a few snow showers developing overnight. Lows will be in the low 30s. Sunday will be very unsettled with on and off rain/snow showers much of the time. A slushy accumulation is possible, especially over the higher terrain. Highs Sunday will be around 40. A lingering rain/snow shower is possible Sunday night with lows in the low 30s.
Gas prices falling across nation and state, but Pennsylvania drivers still paying more than others
Average gasoline prices are continuing to fall in Pennsylvania and across the nation, although the average in Pennsylvania is about 50 cents per gallon higher than the national average. According to AAA, the national average Monday is about $3.26 per gallon. That’s about 14 cents less than a week ago,...
Route 309 connector construction to close road in Franconia, Hatfield townships for 1 year
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. -The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Thursday that a road in Montgomery County will be closed for a year beginning Tuesday, January 3 as part of a construction project. PennDOT said roadway construction will close a section of Township Line Road as part of the Route...
Snow, freezing rain, sleet likely in central Pa. this week, forecasters say
Central Pennsylvania could see a combination of snow, freezing rain and sleet Wednesday night and all day Thursday, forecasters said. The week will start off sunny and dry, but the National Weather Service said freezing rain and sleet could start overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Rain, snow, freezing rain and sleet...
Snow and rain to cloud up central Pa. the rest of the weekend
Snow and rain will mix for a dull and cloudy end of the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. After 2 a.m. on Sunday, a chance of rain will mix into snow after 4 a.m. as a cloudy night sky will dip into lows of 33 degrees. There will be a 30 percent chance of precipitation of around less than a tenth of an inch.
Names released of Lehigh Valley firefighters killed battling house blaze
Authorities have identified two Lehigh Valley firefighters killed Wednesday while they helped battle a three-alarm house blaze in Schuylkill County. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, both members of the New Tripoli Fire Company Station 17 in Lehigh County, died in the blaze in West Penn Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.
