Wilkes-barre, PA

WBRE

Code Blue advisory set for Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Code Blue has been placed for two days in the City of Wilkes-Barre. According to Mayor George C. Brown, the city will have a code blue beginning Monday evening, December 12 through the morning of Tuesday, December 13 due to severe cold temperatures.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
CBS Philly

What Pa. bridges are in poor condition? See the local list

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- The Route 420 South/Wanamaker Avenue bridge that closed this week was one of thousands across the state of Pennsylvania listed in "poor" condition, data from the Federal Highway Administration and PennDOT shows.FHWA's database counts 23,202 bridges in Pennsylvania, and lists 3,112 in poor condition. For New Jersey, the FHWA lists 455 bridges as "poor" and for Delaware, 14 are listed as "poor."Of all the states in the nation, Pennsylvania had the second-highest number of bridges in poor condition, according to the American Road & Transportation Builders Association. Only Iowa had more bridges rated as "poor."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Is running over a fire hose illegal?

(WHTM) — Fires are sadly common this time of year. With people cooking holiday meals or leaving heaters on too close to combustible materials. So, when you come across a fire scene, where a fire hose is in the road, is it really a big deal if you slowly run over it?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania

A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we've previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Parents concerned about vehicles passing school buses

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District say they want something done about a problem they describe as a tragedy waiting to happen. They say people are driving their vehicles past school buses that are picking up or dropping off students on a busy street in the city.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
local21news.com

Snow showers expected overnight in PA after thick cloudy weather

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — We'll see cloudy skies tonight with a few snow showers developing overnight. Lows will be in the low 30s. Sunday will be very unsettled with on and off rain/snow showers much of the time. A slushy accumulation is possible, especially over the higher terrain. Highs Sunday will be around 40. A lingering rain/snow shower is possible Sunday night with lows in the low 30s.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

